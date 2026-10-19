Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber & Kaia issued a joint statement about Presley’s passing

One month ago, Presley Gerber passed away from a suspected overdose while he was in treatment at a rehab facility. It was completely devastating for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber, and they’ve barely been outside since Presley’s passing. There are still questions about Presley’s supplier(s) and the rehab facility, and as far as I know, the investigation is ongoing. Well, Cindy, Rande and Kaia have issued a joint statement, one month after Presley’s passing.

Following Presley Gerber‘s death at age 27 last month, his family has shared a statement paying tribute and thanking fans for their support.

On Sunday, Cindy Crawford mourned the loss of her first-born she described as a “sweet, beautiful soul” in a statement signed by herself, husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia Gerber, after Presley died on Sept. 20 in a rehab facility.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years,” read the statement shared on Instagram. “He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia,” the statement concluded.

Kaia also honored her video with some throwback photos and videos, writing in part, “You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

After Presley died in a Santa Monica rehab facility last month, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and deferred a cause and manner of death, pending SMPD’s investigation of the death as a “possible overdose.”