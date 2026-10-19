Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber & Kaia issued a joint statement about Presley’s passing

One month ago, Presley Gerber passed away from a suspected overdose while he was in treatment at a rehab facility. It was completely devastating for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber, and they’ve barely been outside since Presley’s passing. There are still questions about Presley’s supplier(s) and the rehab facility, and as far as I know, the investigation is ongoing. Well, Cindy, Rande and Kaia have issued a joint statement, one month after Presley’s passing.

Following Presley Gerber‘s death at age 27 last month, his family has shared a statement paying tribute and thanking fans for their support.

On Sunday, Cindy Crawford mourned the loss of her first-born she described as a “sweet, beautiful soul” in a statement signed by herself, husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia Gerber, after Presley died on Sept. 20 in a rehab facility.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years,” read the statement shared on Instagram. “He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia,” the statement concluded.

Kaia also honored her video with some throwback photos and videos, writing in part, “You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

After Presley died in a Santa Monica rehab facility last month, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and deferred a cause and manner of death, pending SMPD’s investigation of the death as a “possible overdose.”

[From Deadline]

I don’t think they’ll ever be the same. This has changed all of them forever, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Rande and Cindy go dark for several years. I think Kaia will eventually go back to work, but her heart is absolutely broken. I feel for this family. What they’re going through is so difficult.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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17 Responses to “Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber & Kaia issued a joint statement about Presley’s passing”

  1. therese says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:07 am

    Kaia’s statement broke my heart.

    Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      October 19, 2026 at 10:25 am

      Same here. I was able to read her whole post yesterday. She packed so much emotion and eloquence into her words. She’s wasting her time as a model; she should be a writer.

      Reply
      • Sasha says:
        October 19, 2026 at 11:46 am

        @BoxyLady I’ve had the same feeling about Kaia for some time now. She’s a voracious reader and it definitely showed in her beautiful message to her brother. Anyway, wishing this family peace. Losing a child is the worst kind of grief imaginable.

    • Ameerah M says:
      October 19, 2026 at 10:29 am

      Same,

      Reply
    • Trex says:
      October 19, 2026 at 2:25 pm

      Same. Her grief is palatable, and the immense love she has for her brother is obvious. I cried buckets after reading. May all that IS bless this family during this time of grief.

      Reply
  2. bergamot says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:09 am

    💔

    Reply
  3. andrea says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:13 am

    I knew i shouldn’t have read this at work….absolutely heartbreaking

    Reply
  4. Ameerah M says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:28 am

    Welp Kaia’s statement choked me up on a Monday morning. My God. So sad for that entire family.

    Reply
  5. Alex Can says:
    October 19, 2026 at 10:55 am

    So incredibly sad. My heart breaks for them. I have children around the same age and I can’t begin to fathom the pain they must feel. I’m glad Megyn Kelly was shut down so forcefully when she went after the family — she doesn’t have a shred of decency. But people stood up to her in a big way and that was nice to see.

    Reply
  6. harriet says:
    October 19, 2026 at 12:18 pm

    My younger brother died (hit by a car) when I was 21. Destroyed my parents and our happy family.

    Reply
  7. Hurricane K says:
    October 19, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Speaking from experience, they will never be the same. This kind of loss is extremely traumatic and changes you at the most fundamental level. You can come back from it but you are not the same person and it’s best if people accept that instead of making comments like, “It’s been a year, you need to move on.” I have found people have these weird arbitrary timelines around other people’s grief and these expectations for how those people should behave at the one year, two year, five year mark… It is just bizarre how uncomfortable grief makes other people and how quickly they want others to move on so they can be more comfortable. That’s not a dig T anyone, just an observation from the other side.

    Reply
  8. Kasztanka says:
    October 19, 2026 at 4:37 pm

    An unimaginable tragedy for the family. Beautiful, wonderful, and sensitive—perhaps too sensitive, as it turns out—children… it’s just impossible to come to terms with.

    It’s clear that the family was—and is—close-knit, especially the siblings, but one has to wonder if everything was as it should have been. Parents are not immune to making mistakes, yet closeness and love can often mend a great deal. In this case, that wasn’t enough.
    I read today that tests indicate Presley died of a heart attack. It’s understood that substances were involved; toxicology reports are still pending. It’s also known that Presley had reached out to his therapist/coach, saying he couldn’t cope and needed to enter a treatment facility. Since there was a waitlist, a temporary facility was arranged for him. It’s unclear where he obtained the substances—he may have brought them with him.
    Kaia is a bright young woman; she has often spoken about her dream of pursuing higher education. She’s been involved in modeling since childhood and currently has many professional commitments, yet she hasn’t abandoned her academic aspirations—she spends a lot of time reading.
    In an interview, Presley mentioned that his greatest passion had always been intense sports; as long as he was focused on that, he didn’t face these kinds of struggles. The problems began when he entered the world of modeling in earnest at the age of 15.
    Everything happened far too soon…
    ♥️♥️♥️♥️

    Reply
  9. Jferber says:
    October 19, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    I can’t imagine how they will be able to put their lives back together after this. Devastating.

    Reply

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