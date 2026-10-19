Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber & Kaia issued a joint statement about Presley’s passing

One month ago, Presley Gerber passed away from a suspected overdose while he was in treatment at a rehab facility. It was completely devastating for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber, and they’ve barely been outside since Presley’s passing. There are still questions about Presley’s supplier(s) and the rehab facility, and as far as I know, the investigation is ongoing. Well, Cindy, Rande and Kaia have issued a joint statement, one month after Presley’s passing.
Following Presley Gerber‘s death at age 27 last month, his family has shared a statement paying tribute and thanking fans for their support.
On Sunday, Cindy Crawford mourned the loss of her first-born she described as a “sweet, beautiful soul” in a statement signed by herself, husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia Gerber, after Presley died on Sept. 20 in a rehab facility.
“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years,” read the statement shared on Instagram. “He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia,” the statement concluded.
Kaia also honored her video with some throwback photos and videos, writing in part, “You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself. I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”
After Presley died in a Santa Monica rehab facility last month, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and deferred a cause and manner of death, pending SMPD’s investigation of the death as a “possible overdose.”
[From Deadline]
I don’t think they’ll ever be the same. This has changed all of them forever, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Rande and Cindy go dark for several years. I think Kaia will eventually go back to work, but her heart is absolutely broken. I feel for this family. What they’re going through is so difficult.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 at The Royal Albert Hall. London, UK. 10/12/2018
Where: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
When: 10 Dec 2018
Credit: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/Cover Images
-
-
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY Photograph: © CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com,Image: 534869196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA, OZ, NZ, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, AND CHINA ONLY – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews/Avalon
-
-
(FILE) Presley Walker Gerber Dead At 27. He was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, and the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber. Presley died on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report the news. BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 20: Presley Walker Gerber arrives at the Los Angeles World Premiere Of CJ 4DPLEX’s ‘Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir’ held at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1068313358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Presley Walker Gerber , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Presley Gerber at the Los Angeles World Premiere Of CJ 4DPLEXâ€s ‘Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoirâ€ held at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1068521650, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Presley Gerber , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – The highly anticipated Broadway debut of ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ took center stage at the Winter Garden Theatre.
Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford
BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – May 20, 2026 Kaia Gerber sweetly hugs brother Presley at May event in last public event together before his passing. Presley supported his little sister at the May launch event for RE/DONE’s “Short/Cuts”. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 at The Royal Albert Hall. London, UK. 10/12/2018
Where: London, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
When: 10 Dec 2018
Credit: Ik Aldama/picture-alliance/Cover Images
-
-
North America Rights Only – Paris, France -20180117- YSL Beauty Party During Paris Men’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018-2019
-PICTURED: Presley Gerber
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Presley Gerber
Where: Paris, France, France
When: 17 Jan 2018
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
, New York, NY – 20190604 Guests attending CFDA Fashion Awards arrivals at the Brooklyn Museum.
-PICTURED: Presley Gerber
-PHOTO by: Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
-060319_CFDA_K0056
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Presley Gerber
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 03 Jun 2019
Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
Kaia’s statement broke my heart.
Same here. I was able to read her whole post yesterday. She packed so much emotion and eloquence into her words. She’s wasting her time as a model; she should be a writer.
@BoxyLady I’ve had the same feeling about Kaia for some time now. She’s a voracious reader and it definitely showed in her beautiful message to her brother. Anyway, wishing this family peace. Losing a child is the worst kind of grief imaginable.
Same,
Same. Her grief is palatable, and the immense love she has for her brother is obvious. I cried buckets after reading. May all that IS bless this family during this time of grief.
💔
I knew i shouldn’t have read this at work….absolutely heartbreaking
Welp Kaia’s statement choked me up on a Monday morning. My God. So sad for that entire family.
So incredibly sad. My heart breaks for them. I have children around the same age and I can’t begin to fathom the pain they must feel. I’m glad Megyn Kelly was shut down so forcefully when she went after the family — she doesn’t have a shred of decency. But people stood up to her in a big way and that was nice to see.
My younger brother died (hit by a car) when I was 21. Destroyed my parents and our happy family.
I’ms so sorry. It’s so heartbreaking.
I too, lost a brother (suicide) in 2013 and my mom’s broken heart shows on her face every day since.
Oh, goodness, I am so sorry.
Speaking from experience, they will never be the same. This kind of loss is extremely traumatic and changes you at the most fundamental level. You can come back from it but you are not the same person and it’s best if people accept that instead of making comments like, “It’s been a year, you need to move on.” I have found people have these weird arbitrary timelines around other people’s grief and these expectations for how those people should behave at the one year, two year, five year mark… It is just bizarre how uncomfortable grief makes other people and how quickly they want others to move on so they can be more comfortable. That’s not a dig T anyone, just an observation from the other side.
💔💔💔
An unimaginable tragedy for the family. Beautiful, wonderful, and sensitive—perhaps too sensitive, as it turns out—children… it’s just impossible to come to terms with.
It’s clear that the family was—and is—close-knit, especially the siblings, but one has to wonder if everything was as it should have been. Parents are not immune to making mistakes, yet closeness and love can often mend a great deal. In this case, that wasn’t enough.
I read today that tests indicate Presley died of a heart attack. It’s understood that substances were involved; toxicology reports are still pending. It’s also known that Presley had reached out to his therapist/coach, saying he couldn’t cope and needed to enter a treatment facility. Since there was a waitlist, a temporary facility was arranged for him. It’s unclear where he obtained the substances—he may have brought them with him.
Kaia is a bright young woman; she has often spoken about her dream of pursuing higher education. She’s been involved in modeling since childhood and currently has many professional commitments, yet she hasn’t abandoned her academic aspirations—she spends a lot of time reading.
In an interview, Presley mentioned that his greatest passion had always been intense sports; as long as he was focused on that, he didn’t face these kinds of struggles. The problems began when he entered the world of modeling in earnest at the age of 15.
Everything happened far too soon…
♥️♥️♥️♥️
I can’t imagine how they will be able to put their lives back together after this. Devastating.