“Mikey Madison wore Balenciaga to the Academy Museum gala” links

Mikey Madison wore a sack-y Balenciaga to the Academy Museum gala. I don’t care for this shade of orange-red but surprisingly, it suits her. [RCFA]
Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria’s Secret runway just six weeks after giving birth to her first child?? My god, poor Barbara. [Just Jared]
Connor Storrie looked cute at the Academy Museum event. [Socialite Life]
Thoughts on Tate McRae and her music… I don’t hate her music, honestly, even if I have no idea what Tate is mush-mouth mumbling most of the time. [LaineyGossip]
Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley are engaged? Good luck. [Hollywood Life]
HBO’s War is pretty good? [Pajiba]
Holly Hunter, what are you doing?? [OMG Blog]
My question is: how is Jean Claude van Damme *only* 66 years old? [Seriously OMG]
Harry Styles is making a tour documentary. [Variety]
Hollywood’s darkest open secrets – I feel like everyone knows that action stars are using a massive amount of steroids. [Buzzfeed]
Why does this season of DWTS have so many controversies? [Reality Tea]
I look really good in orange-red so I love it lol. Don’t love the dress itself – but I love the color.
“I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which is, I think in the U.S., most people have to go back after six weeks. So it’s not that big of a deal.”
Yes it is. Nobody should have to go back to work 6 weeks postpartum. You haven’t fully healed yet. You’re still figuring it all out. A newborn needs to be with their mother when they are 100% dependent. I don’t know about y’all but that’s when my PPD kicked in.
I made a similar comment on Instagram and of course everyone was just focused on how great she looked. People do not realize the impact giving birth has mentally, emotionally and physically. They only care to focus on the physical so they can shame and or give praise where they deem it necessary. It is insane that she felt the need to go back to work-no matter what her job is. Women need more than 6 weeks to heal and the fact that people see that as empowerment rather than a sad state of us as a society.
Tell me again how our culture respects moms and motherhood? Just cook up some organic veggies and you too will be rockin’ lingerie in public six weeks post partum.
I don’t know if this is still the case in Britain but some years ago I followed a couple on YT. The wife took six months maternity leave with her baby, then went back to work. The husband did six months paternity leave.
Regarding the Dancing With the Stars controversy, I think part of the problem is the heavy push to interact with social media this year. It has always been part of the show but seems amped up this season. Maybe there’s been a shift in the types of viewers it has pulled in due to the increased social media content. It isn’t just old white ladies (am old white lady) paying attention anymore, it is a wider variety of people and an audience that is savvier when it comes to social media and less likely to brush bad behavior under the carpet.
Carrie Ann can be inconsistent but she had legitimate critique of the dance that sparked the latest controversy. It was lacking samba content and there was a lift. Lifts are not allowed in the samba. Carrie Ann is known as the “lift police” and she clarified what she meant by a lift. The other judges also called out the lack of samba content. And, even after her critiques, Carrie Ann scored them an 8, the same score as the other judges.
What Val said/implied was abhorrent and should be called out. Carrie Ann was doing her job, which is to judge the dances in a dancing competition. Len Goodman (RIP) was a much tougher judge in his critiques during his time with the show but Val never implied that he wanted to slap him. If they can’t handle being judged, maybe it is time to look for a new career. Neither Val nor Jenna (his wife, not Jenna Dewan) are doing any favors for their partners.
Lol, Len Goodman was such a character. I remember in one of the earliest seasons my husband and I got a good laugh when he told one couple that their tango was “too Argentinian”!
I spent a few seconds there thinking Holly Hunter was playing Anna Nicole Smith, and honestly, that would have been epic. I can’t speak for what she’s doing in this film until I see it. Maybe the script is very sensitive to the mental health element and that appealed to her.
Mikey’s eyebrows look so odd, like they didn’t fill in the bottom half. Ombre eyebrows should not be a thing. Don’t love the side view of the dress with her boobs hanging out. Call me old fashioned I guess.
Mikey looks beautiful in that dress and color. I was disappointed when the Victoria Secret show came back.
Mikey Madison looks great in that difficult-to-wear tomato orange color. I feel like this photo is the first time I have seen such a strong resemblance between her and Pamela Adlon’s kids.