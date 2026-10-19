“Mikey Madison wore Balenciaga to the Academy Museum gala” links

Embed from Getty Images

Mikey Madison wore a sack-y Balenciaga to the Academy Museum gala. I don’t care for this shade of orange-red but surprisingly, it suits her. [RCFA]

Barbara Palvin walked the Victoria’s Secret runway just six weeks after giving birth to her first child?? My god, poor Barbara. [Just Jared]

Connor Storrie looked cute at the Academy Museum event. [Socialite Life]

Thoughts on Tate McRae and her music… I don’t hate her music, honestly, even if I have no idea what Tate is mush-mouth mumbling most of the time. [LaineyGossip]

Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley are engaged? Good luck. [Hollywood Life]

HBO’s War is pretty good? [Pajiba]

Holly Hunter, what are you doing?? [OMG Blog]

My question is: how is Jean Claude van Damme *only* 66 years old? [Seriously OMG]

Harry Styles is making a tour documentary. [Variety]

Hollywood’s darkest open secrets – I feel like everyone knows that action stars are using a massive amount of steroids. [Buzzfeed]

Why does this season of DWTS have so many controversies? [Reality Tea]

Embed from Getty Images