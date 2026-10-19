Jason Sudeikis on his split from Olivia Wilde: I should have communicated better

Watching the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, you can see the exact time period when Jason Sudeikis’s partnership with Olivia Wilde fell apart. Olivia left Jason in 2020 and started dating Harry Styles soon after. In fact, many believe that there was an overlap between the two relationships, although we can concede that Jason and Olivia were having big problems before Harry even entered the picture. By the second and third seasons of Lasso, it felt like Sudeikis was fully working through his complicated issues with Olivia via the show. In one remarkable moment on Lasso, Jason used Ted to seemingly reimagine telling off his ex-wife for dating someone else so soon after their split, and his ex-wife just… listens to him without saying anything. That really stuck with me, that Jason Sudeikis’s version of communication is basically: communicating how his former partners are upsetting him. Talking AT someone. Well, fun story. Jason appeared on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso and you can guess what he revealed about communication.
Jason Sudeikis reflected on his nine-year relationship with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde and how he learned he needed to communicate better with the actress. The “Ted Lasso” star, who dated the director from 2011 to 2020, got candid about what he would’ve done differently in their relationship during Sunday’s episode of the “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso.”
“I think it’s just flat-out communication,” he said. “I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel [and] how things make me feel.”
“If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away,” Sudeikis, 51, continued. The actor explained it was “unfair” to assume someone could be a “mind reader,” adding, “Whether that person be a partner or a boss at ‘SNL’ or a line producer for a television show.”
He added, “It’s, like, ‘How do you convey those ideas quicker?’”
Elsewhere in the interview, Sudeikis was asked if he could understand his and Wilde’s breakup better now than five years ago.
“It’s the old equation of heartbreak, or any variation of it, takes half as long as the process itself … to get over something, so if it were a 10-year relationship, five years would be 20/20,” he said, before going into how he would’ve communicated better with Wilde. The “We’re the Millers” star also gushed over Wilde, saying that she’s “very good” at her job.
“I’m thrilled for her, and I feel very fortunate doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. “But going through all that has allowed me to see when other folks are going through something similar.”
On one side, I agree with the message that “men need to learn how to use their words and communicate with their partners or ex-partners.” Like, yeah, flat-out, men need to talk and men need to understand that women are not mind-readers. On the other side, men need to acknowledge that they’re not mind-readers either and they need to LISTEN. Like, there’s a whole other half of “communication” not being discussed here – women feeling safe enough to communicate openly with their partners, women not treating men like they need to read their minds, men listening to what their partners are telling them, men paying attention to what’s going on in their relationships, men understanding that simply talking at their partner doesn’t accomplish much.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Also, just believing your partner when they say why they aren’t happy.
Had a screenwriting teacher who said anyone who’s been through an ugly divorce needs supervision on future projects. Always shows up in the work.
I agree that men need to learn to not only talk but listen. But also and… she was also cheating on him. So there’s that.
I mean… the communication thing is such a bogus answer, if you ask me. Every time someone says, “communication” it’s like a placeholder for the real issue. Because there are just some things you cannot communicate without blowing up your relationship so that’s why people don’t say them. “You bore me to tears,” LOL, or, “I just don’t feel stimulated or alive anymore,” or, “I feel like you never take in anything I say, you just nod and go, ‘huh,’” ….those are ways to end a conversation, not to start one. Or, “I cannot explain myself again. Every time I say something I feel like you’re fact-checking me, it’s like being treated as a hostile witness by a skeptical prosecutor, you just don’t buy my version of reality,” …these are all things that I and other women I know have had occasion to say. Those statements end conversations, they don’t start them. I think communication is a symptom, if you’re not able to have a conversation, something is wrong, either your routine has swallowed your spontaneous ability to form a connection — live — or you’ve just gone stale as a couple. I don’t know what the answer is. Alain de Boton said, “there’s always food on the floor, and there’s never any time to talk,” and a lot of marriage with small children feels like that. There may be no good answer. Someone said, “if you’re going through hell, keep going,” and I thought that was more apt. Talking about it doesn’t always help.
Very well said. There are some conversations that it might be best not to have unless you are prepared to live with what is said and what it means for your relationship.
I agree with your assessment that there are usually other factors at play. And if communication is named as the main issue….well, personally, I’ve found the phrase “communication issues” is a code for mental and emotional abuse. With both sides of the couple using that phrase. Abusers love it because it sounds like it’s both sides. As the person who was abused, I genuinely believed it was my fault for a long time and that I hadn’t yet found the way to get him to understand. And when I finally did understand what was going on, it was hard to say the word abuse and I have found that people love to dismiss it because he “didn’t hit” me. Which was also what he loved to tell me.
Jesus Christ, @PaleoKifaru, if someone brags that he “didn’t hit” you, like that’s the flex, he is abusive, really, in a way that is stunningly self-evident. I mean. Maybe that term gets thrown around so much, it’s become jargon. But anyone who expects you to be grateful for being spared physical violence is absolutely inflicting distress and dismay deliberately in all kinds of other ways. What a piece of sh*t.
Olivia directed the underrated gem, Booksmart. She should continue to direct, even though she won’t get the credit or cachet, which is too damn bad.
The issue is her second directorship – she slept with Harry Styles and caused total chaos on set.
I still believe she was dodging Jason, which is why he had to serve her papers at a public event where he knew she’d be present.
I highly recommend her movie The Invite. It comes out in HBO this week. Great cast. Very funny.
Didn’t he have her served legal papers while she was on stage at a professional event speaking? Unable to communicate properly is an understatement on his part.
Communication styles vary as well. I would rather write out my feelings, but my husband would rather talk it out than receive a text or lengthy email from me. I grew up with a mom who would give you the silent treatment for a day or 2, while ranting to my dad behind closed doors. Then miraculously the clouds would part & she would rejoin us – but I wouldn’t get the chance to discuss what had made her mad, or how to resolve it. I have a difficult time talking about disagreements to this day!
@Chaine that’s him alright. I’ll never forget it. Very bad taste.