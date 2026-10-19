Jason Sudeikis on his split from Olivia Wilde: I should have communicated better

Watching the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, you can see the exact time period when Jason Sudeikis’s partnership with Olivia Wilde fell apart. Olivia left Jason in 2020 and started dating Harry Styles soon after. In fact, many believe that there was an overlap between the two relationships, although we can concede that Jason and Olivia were having big problems before Harry even entered the picture. By the second and third seasons of Lasso, it felt like Sudeikis was fully working through his complicated issues with Olivia via the show. In one remarkable moment on Lasso, Jason used Ted to seemingly reimagine telling off his ex-wife for dating someone else so soon after their split, and his ex-wife just… listens to him without saying anything. That really stuck with me, that Jason Sudeikis’s version of communication is basically: communicating how his former partners are upsetting him. Talking AT someone. Well, fun story. Jason appeared on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso and you can guess what he revealed about communication.

Jason Sudeikis reflected on his nine-year relationship with ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde and how he learned he needed to communicate better with the actress. The “Ted Lasso” star, who dated the director from 2011 to 2020, got candid about what he would’ve done differently in their relationship during Sunday’s episode of the “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso.” “I think it’s just flat-out communication,” he said. “I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel [and] how things make me feel.” “If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away,” Sudeikis, 51, continued. The actor explained it was “unfair” to assume someone could be a “mind reader,” adding, “Whether that person be a partner or a boss at ‘SNL’ or a line producer for a television show.” He added, “It’s, like, ‘How do you convey those ideas quicker?’” Elsewhere in the interview, Sudeikis was asked if he could understand his and Wilde’s breakup better now than five years ago. “It’s the old equation of heartbreak, or any variation of it, takes half as long as the process itself … to get over something, so if it were a 10-year relationship, five years would be 20/20,” he said, before going into how he would’ve communicated better with Wilde. The “We’re the Millers” star also gushed over Wilde, saying that she’s “very good” at her job. “I’m thrilled for her, and I feel very fortunate doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said. “But going through all that has allowed me to see when other folks are going through something similar.”

[From Page Six]

On one side, I agree with the message that “men need to learn how to use their words and communicate with their partners or ex-partners.” Like, yeah, flat-out, men need to talk and men need to understand that women are not mind-readers. On the other side, men need to acknowledge that they’re not mind-readers either and they need to LISTEN. Like, there’s a whole other half of “communication” not being discussed here – women feeling safe enough to communicate openly with their partners, women not treating men like they need to read their minds, men listening to what their partners are telling them, men paying attention to what’s going on in their relationships, men understanding that simply talking at their partner doesn’t accomplish much.