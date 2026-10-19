Source: Halle Berry often ‘flies into a rage’ & has extreme ‘mood swings’

Whenever the conversation turns to Halle Berry’s romantic life and family life, everything becomes a minefield. We had a few years-long respites while Halle and Olivier Martinez quietly worked out their divorce and custodial issues, but every so often, we would get some update about how awful the situation was behind-the-scenes. Well, last month, Olivier filed for emergency custody of their son Maceo and he also obtained a temporary restraining order against Halle. Olivier claims that Halle physically attacked Maceo (then just days away from turning 13) and insulted Olivier to Maceo. In the weeks that followed, Olivier and Halle’s lawyers have been battling it out in family court and in the press. Last week, Halle called Maceo a “coached and manipulated child” and tried, unsuccessfully, to block Maceo from testifying at a family court hearing. Well, now Page Six has sources claiming that Halle has trouble regulating her moods and that she “flies into a rage” sometimes. I guess Olivier’s PR is hard at work.
In [2002], Halle Berry made history as Hollywood’s first Black Best Actress Oscar winner — but her trailblazing career has often been overshadowed by her turbulent relationships and bitter legal battles. The 60-year-old actress is currently locked in a custody fight with ex-husband Olivier Martinez over their 13-year-old son, Maceo, after he sought sole legal custody and a domestic violence restraining order against her.
In court papers seen by Page Six earlier this month, Martinez, also 60, accused Berry of choking and physically abusing Maceo during an altercation at her Los Angeles home on Sept. 26. Berry and her legal team have strongly denied the allegations as “meritless and deliberately misleading.”
Now, a source who has known Berry for many years tells Page Six that the “Catwoman” star has a side rarely seen by the public — claiming her volatile moods have long concerned those in her orbit.
“Halle can be the loveliest human being you’ve ever met, then within seconds she’ll fly into a rage,” the source said.
“There is what I can only term as a dysregulation to her moods that many, many people in her world have witnessed. And while I personally have never seen her be like that with her children, the polarity of her moods are well known among her friends … I don’t think anyone in her life is immune to the mood swings.”
The source pointed to a series of incidents in Berry’s past, including a February 2000 hit-and-run in Hollywood. Berry ran a red light on Sunset Boulevard and crashed into a car driven by Hetal Raythatha. The collision left Berry with a deep gash to her forehead and she later claimed she suffered amnesia after hitting her head. Raythatha sustained a broken wrist and other injuries. Berry left the scene before police arrived, although investigators found no evidence that she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was initially charged with a felony, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident.
In May 2000, Berry pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years of probation, fined $13,500 and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. Raythatha subsequently sued Berry for negligence. The civil case was settled out of court in May 2001.
The source also recalled how Berry remained furious for years after co-star Robert Downey Jr. accidentally broke her arm while filming the 2003 thriller “Gothika.” Berry reportedly told friends she felt his apology was insincere.
“When you put all the pieces together you see there might be a mood issue happening,” the source said, while cautioning: “However, this doesn’t make her guilty of what she’s being accused of.”
Indeed, “Martinez has his own issues,” the source added.
Multiple things can be true at the same time: Halle has a terrible track record with men and the common denominator has always been Halle; Olivier is waging a PR and legal campaign to get full custody of his son; the “angry Black woman” racist dog-whistles are loud AF; the 2000 hit-and-run was horrible but it’s not indicative of any “rage issues” on Halle’s part. I really don’t know at this point, but I hope the family court deals with all of this fairly and that Maceo gets the help and support he needs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
The only one of them with DOCUMENTED rage issues is Olivier. He is the one who beat a man in front of his child. Is Halle problematic? Yes. She has a terrible picker and always has. Olivier is Exhibit A of that. I also think she bears some responsibility for what happened with Olivier assaulting her ex. But this is feeling very much like a smear campaign with giant racist dog whistles.
I dunno, but wasnt he at home when his kid came to his house after a violent episode with his mom?
Drama happens in every family, that’s not uncommon. But I think we kinda know that in this case, both parents have explosive tempers and since many many years, for Halle: long before she got involved in sharing info about menopause/premeno
You are misunderstanding me – I am talking about Aubrey and the child he has with Halle – their daughter Nahla. Olivier beat Aubry up in front of Nahla. Halle and Olivier’s son wasn’t even born yet. As for Halle having an explosive temper- I would challenge that. There hasn’t been any reporting of her being VIOLENT. Getting angry isn’t the same as being violent.
Well let me just say, as a post-menopausal black woman myself, experiencing INTENSE moments of rage and anger, I feel for Halle. Not to say it’s only that, but my rage is intense and overwhelming. It is here one moment and gone the next.
I have lived with and repressed a LOT being a POC woman having lived in white dominated places, and it seems to all be coming out now.
I am doing my best to stay healthy and seek treatments, but menopause is vastly understudied and more so in women of colour.
Hoping for peace for everyone, especially Maceo.
I understand the anger/rage possibly caused by premeno/menopause, but that doesnt excuse what happened, if it did happen. I would be concerned for my child if I knew he/she was living in a toxic environment like that, with a person like that. I wouldn’t want my child to live like that, if I was the mother.
Halle is very literate in terms of menopause.
Your comment really struck me. I hope you are able to heal.
Sending ❤️
Perimenopause here, too – irrational rage and mood swings are part of the deal for many people. We need science, support, and understanding … not to be vilified in the press.
For the umpteenth time, put the court filings under seal and everyone else STFU! And Page Six needs to have a seat.
Yeah. This makes me so sad. There’s a 13 year old child involved. We should not know anything about this mess.
I’d be pissed too if a work colleague broke my arm, wth?? So that’s evidence of what exactly? If the situation were reversed and it was Halle who broke RDJ’s arm, no way Page Six, the reputable source (if they’re reporting it, it must be true :/), wouldn’t be using that as evidence of her violent behaviour.
Unfortunately this is their bread and butter though… no way they’ll sit down if they get more clicks, plus the added bonus of stoking the angry black woman trope…
I am in no way saying that these claims of rage are substantiated, but Halle does have Type 1 diabetes, and I have been in a relationship with someone with this disease for many years and have witnessed huge and sudden mood swings linked to blood sugar challenges. Even with monitoring and care, it can take time for levels to regulate, and in the meantime my partner has significant brain functioning issues, including frustration that can rise to anger. I would not be surprised if this was part of the problem, if indeed it’s true.
Halle actually has Type 2 diabetes – not 1. She was initially diagnosed with Type 1 but has been Type 2 for decades now. Most Drs think she was actually misdiagnosed as Type 1
And the smear campaign using that Nathan lady has started. People always fault to her being crazy as a way to dismiss her. She needs better tactics with her son but that page six article is gross
Umm… what does the Robert Downey Jr. story have to do with her supposed mood swings?
She and RDJ did a movie together called “Gothika’ • During the filming of a physical restraint scene in 2003, Robert Downey Jr. accidentally grabbed and twisted Halle Berry’s arm too hard, fracturing her ulna. The accident halted production for several weeks. Downey publicly apologized at the time, though reports noted Berry felt the apology fell short and that tension lingered afterward.