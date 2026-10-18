Princess Kate has launched a ‘new project’ focused on Early Years & nature

Predictably, the Princess of Wales has “launched” a “new project,” timed specifically to compete with She Who Shall Not Be Named. I’ll be fair for a moment – I expected something big and keen from Kate on Thursday, the same day that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Nottingham. While Kate and Prince William were out on Thursday, they embargoed any news of their visit to Cornwall until the following day. The intent of Kate’s big “launch” is “change the subject” rather than “overshadow.” As for the new project, it’s absolutely hilarious. Y’all know how Kate is all about the bloody Early Years and she’s also all about “nature,” right? Well, combine them. Early Years + Nature. A whole project based on “go outside and play.”

The Princess of Wales has launched a new project on the benefits of babies spending time outdoors. The Princess said that encouraging children to play outside had “never been more important” in “this tech-driven, digital age”.

She hopes to demonstrate how essential nature is for children’s wellbeing, and find out how the “extraordinary environment” around them can affect their upbringing.

The study, launched by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood with the support of the Duchy of Cornwall, will “bring together evidence, expertise and practical experience from around the UK and the world” to prove to parents and caregivers that children need to spend time outside. It is the first time that the Prince of Wales’s estate, the Duchy, has supported the Princess’s work in the early years sector, as a “founding partner”.

Launching the project, the Princess said: “New scientific research increasingly shows just how important nature is for our psychological and physiological wellbeing. Nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all and, in this tech-driven, digital age, spending quality time outdoors has never been more important. This project is about exploring how nature, creativity and relationships can best support the healthy development of babies and young children.”

“We believe that taking a whole-child approach is important, and nature becomes a wonderful place to explore how we can successfully nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing. My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefiting babies, young children and their families across the UK.”

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess made a joint visit to the Duchy, to the Nansledan site near Newquay, Cornwall, where the Prince has concentrated efforts on his homelessness project. It is the second time in a week that the couple have visited one another’s projects, following the Prince showing the Princess his work with Homewards while in Northern Ireland.

It is intended as the next stage of the Princess’s work on early childhood and social and emotional development. Earlier this year, she visited Reggio Emilia in Italy – her first overseas working trip since her cancer diagnosis – to see their childcare system.

The Princess has commissioned The Centre for Early Childhood, working alongside expert partners, to explore how nature-rich environments, alongside nurturing relationships, can help babies and young children build core social and emotional skills that are the basis for lifelong wellbeing. It will collate developmental science and explore how it can be applied more effectively through nature-based settings for children.