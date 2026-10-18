Princess Kate has launched a ‘new project’ focused on Early Years & nature

Predictably, the Princess of Wales has “launched” a “new project,” timed specifically to compete with She Who Shall Not Be Named. I’ll be fair for a moment – I expected something big and keen from Kate on Thursday, the same day that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Nottingham. While Kate and Prince William were out on Thursday, they embargoed any news of their visit to Cornwall until the following day. The intent of Kate’s big “launch” is “change the subject” rather than “overshadow.” As for the new project, it’s absolutely hilarious. Y’all know how Kate is all about the bloody Early Years and she’s also all about “nature,” right? Well, combine them. Early Years + Nature. A whole project based on “go outside and play.”
The Princess of Wales has launched a new project on the benefits of babies spending time outdoors. The Princess said that encouraging children to play outside had “never been more important” in “this tech-driven, digital age”.
She hopes to demonstrate how essential nature is for children’s wellbeing, and find out how the “extraordinary environment” around them can affect their upbringing.
The study, launched by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood with the support of the Duchy of Cornwall, will “bring together evidence, expertise and practical experience from around the UK and the world” to prove to parents and caregivers that children need to spend time outside. It is the first time that the Prince of Wales’s estate, the Duchy, has supported the Princess’s work in the early years sector, as a “founding partner”.
Launching the project, the Princess said: “New scientific research increasingly shows just how important nature is for our psychological and physiological wellbeing. Nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all and, in this tech-driven, digital age, spending quality time outdoors has never been more important. This project is about exploring how nature, creativity and relationships can best support the healthy development of babies and young children.”
“We believe that taking a whole-child approach is important, and nature becomes a wonderful place to explore how we can successfully nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing. My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefiting babies, young children and their families across the UK.”
On Thursday, the Prince and Princess made a joint visit to the Duchy, to the Nansledan site near Newquay, Cornwall, where the Prince has concentrated efforts on his homelessness project. It is the second time in a week that the couple have visited one another’s projects, following the Prince showing the Princess his work with Homewards while in Northern Ireland.
It is intended as the next stage of the Princess’s work on early childhood and social and emotional development. Earlier this year, she visited Reggio Emilia in Italy – her first overseas working trip since her cancer diagnosis – to see their childcare system.
The Princess has commissioned The Centre for Early Childhood, working alongside expert partners, to explore how nature-rich environments, alongside nurturing relationships, can help babies and young children build core social and emotional skills that are the basis for lifelong wellbeing. It will collate developmental science and explore how it can be applied more effectively through nature-based settings for children.
I feel so sad whenever I think about all of the adults in the room, Kate included, who probably genuinely believe that they’re doing something with all of this nonsense. To be clear, I’m not saying that studying early childhood development is nonsense. I’m saying Kate’s attempts to adopt “early childhood development” as her life’s work are a waste of time, money, resources, effort and hairpieces. They’re trying to create something big, expensive and keen around a message of “take your kids outside.” And again, this is the same woman who demanded her sixth forever home by grabbing 150 acres of public parkland AND closing down a children’s center!! Contemptible hypocrisy.
Childhood is a time of wonder, curiosity and discovery.
Today, The Princess of Wales has commissioned @Earlychildhood to take forward new work examining how nature can support the healthy development of babies and young children, with a new programme set to launch next year.
Supported by founding partner The Duchy of Cornwall, the work will explore how nature, creativity and relationships can help nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing. 🌳
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 16, 2026
Photos courtesy of Josh Shinner for Kensington Palace/Instagram.
Didn’t Kate and William just shut down a building designed to teach children about nature
🎯
Yes they did, they landgrabbed nature for their own home that used to be a space for children to play in and they closed down a children’s nature center so they could have all that land for their own home. Their 4th home, mind you! Or 5th or 6th, I can’t keep up. And now she’s telling kids to go out and play in nature? She can GTFOH with this.
“Nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all…”
— WHAT???
I didn’t have the heart to listen to her speak, so thank you for telling us the salient points.
That was the BEST part. Now I wanna know her thoughts on the value of oxygen for the human body.
She seems to have misunderstood the word ‘extraordinary’
Well, of course she has. What’s next — a groundbreaking new initiative about the importance of regular feeding and diaper changes?
This would be brand new information! 😹
And water is wet…wow!
I seriously doubt that the trip and the photo shoot took place on Thursday and released on Friday…there’s no way those two would embark an event the same day as the Sussexes were out….it seems to me that their trip took place sometime last week and released it the next day after H and M appearance to change the news… don’t their children have vacations right now? They are somewhere enjoying the sun and for once more they create the illusion that they are working
I think it’s possible that they truly did do their Cornwall non-event on Thursday and embargo it because even though these two seem to have a huge humiliation kink in constantly engaging a one-sided losing battle to snatch attention from the Sussexes, I think even they didn’t want the unflattering comparison headlines and commentary that Charles and Camilla got for their same-day engagement versus Harry and Meghan. Bill and Cath didn’t want to show the public that the royal reporters and general media, who squeal day and night about how important they are, happily shunned a trip to Cornwall in favour of covering the Sussexes, who they swear are irrelevant. To see them all descend upon Nottingham, choosing the 5th-in-line and his wife over the actual “King and Queen”… The Wails didn’t want those optics for themselves. It would have been too embarrassing. So of course, to avoid that, they “embargoed” and pretended it was a top secret engagement to explain why nobody was there to cover it. Then queue the “William and Catherine quietly get on with their work without needing the fanfare like the attention-seeking Sussexes!” copium.
kate decided to wear a burgundy sweater after seeing Meghan in burgundy that day! Psycho!
It looks like she raided Charlottes wardrobe.
Don’t we already know the benefits of nature?
Yes!
We do not need more research on this topic, we need funding and resources to help children with limited access get more time in nature, be that developing outdoor spaces in areas that don’t currently have them or supporting kids to go and spend time doing fun stuff in existing outdoor spaces. None of which seems to be covered here.
Do these people not have an ounce of common sense between them?
All these resources and they waste them, it makes me angry.
Yes we do, but these people and their gold standard team cannot pivot or adapt to save their lives. I bet the notes Catherine Quinn left behind is still their blue print.
Do I get that right?
Mumblina McWiglets — who isn’t qualified to evaluate anything, much less studies — is wasting money again by commissioning a study on a subject that is very well researched.
How extraordinarily quaint.
And not only did Scooter and Buttons insist on closing a center that supported kids and their access to nature on the grounds of another of their many “forever homes”, but they’re also known to be staunch supporters of all things Tory.
Those same Tories who stopped funding a well-established project called Sure Start that ran and supported hundreds of centres for early childhood development all over the UK.
Yes to all of the above. I just can’t with these people. What a waste of oxygen.
Ok, so Nature is an Extraordinary Environment that can Teach Babies… something….
Great! So what are we talking about here? More public parks? Green living rooms and nurseries? TERRARIUMS FOR BABIES??
What exactly is the point here, what is going to be accomplished? Is the idea to take ten years to scientifically confirm, with monthly symposia of course, that Playing Outside Is Good?
Are we going to get another video series?! I’m all aflutter!
Can you imagine if she actually did something of substance like work for more green spaces in densely populated communities? I mostly know from Brit Box that a lot of families live in communist block style council apartments with no greenery. There’s a for real opportunity here.
OH my, @MightyMolly, “Communist block (or bloc, as it was dubbed by real live commies, LOL) style council apartments” is actually sending me…. It is true, there are blocks (vs blocs, LOL) in Britain, but many of them were actually built between the wars as social housing that was much needed and after WWII obviously as much housing was destroyed by bombing. But Communists were not the only ones to build tower blocks and the ones you find here are — in a real twist — often located in leafy lovely post codes. That was the British miracle, that council housing was not confined in restricted post codes or beyond the Pale of ring roads or in banlieux where the inhabitants would be utterly lost to the rest of the city, in which they lived, in a ghetto. British council houses are robust, for the most part, but most ingeniously, they are in *every* single post code. Can’t find a patch of London without council housing. So people mix.
Thank you for that history! It’s fascinating and I’m a huge believer in affordable, transit friendly (or close to economic hubs) housing which Britain seems to have done well. There are some murder shows in London where the council housing gives concrete jungle vibes, but in general I think of Britain as having wide expanses of open green space. Obviously where it’s convenient and safe for children to play is a different matter, and perhaps there is room for improvement, but then we’re asking for a project of substance with a timeline and measurable outcomes. Let’s not lose our wigs with that insanity.
Did she ever even finish the four videos?
What did W do to god to meet and marry a woman this dumb?
In a way, I do get his irritation with her…she is just stupid!
😂
She’s just one of a million examples that really irks me with someone given the absolute best educational opportunities that were squandered. Okay she went to a posh boarding school to get into a posh university to marry a prince, so by that definition not squandered. But think of all the knowledge and opportunities that university offered her. Such a waste.
I think that this might be what you get when one of your main goals in life is being overshadowed. William chose a wife willing to mold herself according to his apparent needs and wishes. Sadly, it’s quite possible that she wasn’t quite this wanting before she took the job. So, yeah, she got her prince and maybe pleased Carole — but at a cost.
I’m struggling to be charitable here, but perhaps this is what imposter syndrome writ large can look like.
Kate and her sibs were offered and exposed to incredible opportunities, but it might not have been a comfortable fit. With comments like “doors to manual” and Kate’s very contrived, awkward, and difficult to understand “posh”-ish accent, the struggle might not only be real, but ongoing. And some of this might even be behind her reported concerns about having George attend Eton : both wanting him not to be mocked by his peers as she might have been, but also hoping that her kids aren’t indoctrinated to become aristocrats who view her as an embarrassment.
She’s going to “collate developmental science.” And…cancer…
Do we really need a “study” to report that it’s a good thing for children to play outdoors? I don’t think we do. This is just to give the illusion of activity. And what waffle she spouts! It means nothing, it’s just word salad.
Plus it’s all very well talking about the loveliness of nature when you have 150 acres of it all to yourself. But what about those kids in inner city environments who may not have parks and green spaces within walking distance? What is Lady Muck here going to suggest about those kids?
Oh and yes the hypocrisy is absolutely mind blowing. “Kids need nature! But not those kids who used to enjoy that nature centre on my grounds – they can piss off, my need is greater!”
Listening to her voice, I think she’s toned down the forced/faked clipped accent to a degree; she certainly sounds better than usual. She still bounces along to make a beat! The message, however, is nonsense. We know nature is good for everyone. The type of person who doesn’t know this simple truth isn’t the type to search out Kate Middleton for insights. I love her jumper.
That video was very likely edited significantly.
The woman who coined “forest school” and is certifying people all over the world to create them in their own communities is in the freaking UK- she’s got a gorgeous teeny narnia wonderland of a school at the end of the circle line if Kate would care to visit and it sits on land that is a 150ish acre public park in Morden.
It is absolutely stunning.
But to think that the field needs research more than actual funding is laughable.
Kate seems to love nesting under the umbrella of “research.”
It’s nebulous, and open-ended. You can tell she’s never had a job and had to come up with strategic plan with clearly stated, measurable goals supported by achievable actions.
Weel, her staff doesn’t seem to know how to do that either.
People at home got more information from a Google search about this topic and current programs in the UK. If the Foundation had to follow the rules for charitable funding then this research of stuff that has already been studied and programs created would raise a red flag for fraudulent use of charitable funds.
Of course no one will ever scrutinize kate for this nonsense.
Her degree is in Art History, why not focus on an early years art program. That would make more sense. Unless we’re not trying to make sense.
Kate’s real degree was in MRS. It’s clear now she’s never learned anything else.
I knew someone with an art degree who parlayed it into an art therapy practice. I absolutely believe that can be a great experience for children.
Yet we never see pictutes of her children running and playing outdoors like normal children.
On the pic of Kate glancing sideways, is that dark streak the scar people have discussed?
Yes that’s the location of the scar
Ouch
The dark streak is her temple but if you click on the photo you can see the scar do a V away from it. It is a pale scar but what happens when skin has been stitched up.
Kate’s Centre has produced research, professional resources and pilot programmes, but how much of that activity has translated into measurable improvements for children? After seven years of promoting the benefits of nature, how many families have gained better access to outdoor learning because of her initiatives? And what specific outcomes will this latest project be expected to deliver?
And how many have lost, around Windsor.
Another self indulgent, lackluster, out of touch, PR commercial by Kate, devoid of credibility and beneficial impact. Seems like a manipulative and inadequate excuse, to desperately explain the apparent inability to consistently work to meet the requirements and expectations in the role of “working royal”.
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks/video/7697921646304169238?
Awareness is the easy part. Removing barriers requires meaningful action. And Kate’s latest announcement still leaves us wondering when the conversation will move beyond telling parents what they already know.
Somebody get that girl a tent and let her camp out with her children.
When I say Kate is like Melania Trump I mean that neither woman has any honest intentions to help anyone. This is a make work project to make it seem like Kate cares about something. We need to stop pretending that Kate actually cares to help anyone. She’s done a video with 3 portraits ready to go for the media package basically telling kids to go touch grass. And she has the audacity to say nature is important as she and William shut down the nature centre for kids at Great Windsor park because of their own selfish needs.
This is a cynical project from a very cynical woman.
I have read this site for years and have never commented but man reading this gets me so mad. Isn’t there some brave grown up in the room or even the press who will tell tweedledumb that there is no more research needed as it is long established that kids need to be outside. That’s why mothers take their newborns out for walks – fresh air and sunshine as soon as they are able.
This evil, asinine c**t because this is what she is, stupid and evil can literally take some land and half a year’s wardrobe budget and furnish a park, a children’s playground, a community center with gardening facilities and green space that would help people and serve a community. There is an element of trolling here, spending time and money to insult the scientists and professionals who have already provided research and then to further insult the plebs by telling them what is already known and accepted instead of offering some help. I swear she and her people are laughing behind the scenes while drinking a 400 dollar bottle and dining on caviar.
Sometimes I really cannot understand the evil in this world.
Anyways…that’s all.
And this from the family that, apart from the government, is the largest landowner in the UK.
Sounds like AI wrote that statement.
This is nothing new children were encouraged to play outdoors and outdoor activities like sports and hiking. Keen did not invent it.
Edit keen did
So I read that no funding has been allocated yet for the project. Then what was the point of this big to-do except to show off some new portraits? Tell me you’re insecure about Meghan’s beauty without telling me you’re insecure.
And if they were trying to “change the subject” it clearly didn’t work— people are still talking about the flowers Meghan got lol.
Who , exactly, is going to take those kids outside to play when mom and dad both work full time and get home after dark? Will KKKate be hiring Norland Nannie’s for all?
The reception of this project announcement has been pretty universally negative. Even in spaces where only praise is usually allowed
OK, sure, I’ll just send my kids out to my private 150-acre parkland that lies right outside my inner-city council estate.
/s
Another excuse for her not to work. Nay cha outings for the kids
My theory is she picked this direction because she loves the aesthetics. She can cosplay Jecca, which she loves. She can make inane videos of her in nature with nature goddess vibes.
That’s a good theory because I can’t think of any other reason why. She hasn’t shown much inclination towards the outdoors prior to this, aside from her garden show stuff. Neither Rose nor Meghan seem to be very outdoorsy so this was a bit confusing.
Someone had a theory that this is her way of telegraphing to the aristo set that she is actually one of them. This is likely too.
Ok, maybe I am missing something here being Canadian.
The Sensory Trust in the UK has been around for awhile. The have a focus on bring nature to the disadvantaged and have ways to help your kids explore and be in nature. (i.e one of their current stories is “Why Outdoor Scavenger Hunts are Great for Kids”) They run clubs and have training for people on using nature as a tool and how to protect it.
So now, Wiglet is making her new cause “Kids and Nature” when it is already done? Not an original thought in Kate’s head is there?
Everyone already know that young children need to be outside as much as possible
Archewell build playgrounds; Kate talks about doing research to prove water is wet, which we already all know. It seems a colossal waste of money to research something already well-researched. When is Kate going to do something that actually helps children?
Never. Kate is is never going to do anything of value. She is 44 and has never shown that she cares about anything but herself.
This is a ridiculous video reminiscent of something one would see on Veep or The Thick of It.
So cynical to be this way on her part.
I find it weird and funny the way she just keeps repeating the word “NATURE.” Presumably she means it to be broad and inclusive but instead it’s just vague. Give some concrete examples, Kate! How hard can it be? How about: “if you live in a city, take the kids to the park! Just going for a walk gives them fresh air and a bit of Vitamin D! We have lovely campgrounds and national parks here in the UK. How about a weekend trip?”
I don’t know if she’s a dim bulb but that’s kind of how she comes across here. Like she can’t even give it enough thought to flesh out the general idea.
Yes, she’s a dim bulb, and none of this sillyness is new. It’s all very superficial “busy work,” nothing more. Just like William’s Earth Shot idiocy.
Nay-Chuh
About as substantial and effective as Melania’s ‘Be Best’.