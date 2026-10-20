Sarah Ferguson is renting a ‘£10,000-a-month, six-bed house in a gated community’

In all of the gossip/royal hubbub of the past few months, I totally forgot that Sarah Ferguson quietly moved back to the UK too. Her people sort of confirmed the move soon after the Sussexes’ shocking “reverse Sussexit.” Fergie has had some interesting strokes of luck this year, and that was one of them – her return to the UK was completely overshadowed, which is absolutely how she wanted it. The other stroke of luck was when she got the hell out of the UK right before the sh-t hit the fan in January, with all of those Epstein file document drops. What’s going on with Sarah? Because she’s moving like she has insider information all over the place. Anyway, Sarah is back on British soil and renting a £10,000-a-month home. According to the Mail, her daughters have visited her but they don’t want to be photographed with Disaster Zone Fergs.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have ‘both visited’ their mother Sarah Ferguson at her £10,000-a-month Home Counties rental but ‘don’t want to be seen with her in public’, it has been claimed. The King’s nieces ‘don’t want to be tainted by scandal’ after the former Duchess of York, 67, moved back to Britain after crisscrossing Europe in an attempt to outrun the fallout from the Epstein Files. She is believed to be renting a £10,000-a-month, six-bed house in a gated community in the Home Counties after she was evicted from Royal Lodge alongside her ex-husband, disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughters Beatrice, 38, and Eugenie, 36, ‘have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks’, according to royal commentator Phil Dampier. Speaking to Hello! magazine, he said: ‘I don’t think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realises it’s not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive.’ Mr Dampier told the publication both Beatrice and Eugenie – who recently gave birth to daughter Adelaide – will be ‘reevaluating…the things they get involved with’. He wondered if their days of ‘being the tripod’ have passed, suggesting Fergie’s relationship with her daughters is not what it used to be. Last month, a spokesperson for Sarah denied claims that she is close to agreeing a multimillion-pound deal for a tell-all book about the Royal Family.

[From The Daily Mail]

More questions than answers at this point. How did Fergie know to get out of Britain in January? Who financed her nine months abroad, and why was she almost entirely in hiding? Who helped her and did she have multiple benefactors? Did she inherit money from her ex, Paddy McNally? And why did she decide to return to the UK? Who is financing her rental and her British life? Does she feel under threat? Will she try to launch a comeback? So many questions. But whatever – strange things have been happening with both Sarah AND Prince Andrew, and I suspect the answers to all of these questions are much more shocking than any of us realize.