P6: Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein are dating but they’re keeping things ‘casual’

Over the weekend, Deuxmoi posted an exclusive about Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Brett and Jennifer worked together on Netflix’s Office Romance, and they had and have so much chemistry together. Brett has been obsessed with Jennifer for years, he’s seen all of her movies and he’s said, in interviews, that he wants to be her one and only. J.Lo played it pretty cool when they promoted Office Romance back in May, but you could tell that she liked him and she was flattered by his (respectful) obsession with her. Well, the Deuxmoi exclusive was that Brett and J.Lo sort of attended a Hollywood party together, even though they took pains to avoid being photographed together. Now Page Six says that they ARE dating. Casually.
It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have taken their on-screen chemistry into real life.
A source tells Page Six that the former co-stars, who starred in the 2026 Netflix movie “Office Romance,” are seeing each other, telling us that things right now are “casual.”
Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, have previously denied dating.
The pair were spotted arriving at — and leaving — a talent manager’s party in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 reportedly in the same car. They made sure to enter the party separately.
“The one thing they have in common is they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants,” says the source, who snarkily added, “Unlike her ex Ben [Affleck] who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.”
[From Page Six]
“Unlike her ex Ben [Affleck] who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.” Let’s not get ahead of ourselves! From the way Brett talks about Jennifer, it feels like he wants to publicly claim her as his girlfriend and show her off to everyone. But that hasn’t happened, probably because Jennifer is just in such a different space after divorcing Ben Affleck. She did all of the sh-t we’ve been telling her to do for decades: she got therapy, she didn’t try to fix her problems with another man, she stayed single for a couple of years. I think she’s the one who wants to take this slowly, and Brett’s going at her pace. But I’m THRILLED! I hope this is forever! I hope Jennifer finally goes for the nice guy who doesn’t play games. Is she finally ready for that?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attends The ‘Office Romance’ UK Premiere at BFI Southbank, London, England, UK on Wednesday 3 June, 2026.,Image: 1107604814, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899921, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105899928, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MAY 26: Jennifer Lopez wearing Atelier Versace SS04 Couture from LILY et Cie, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and Brett Goldstein arrive at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 26, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1105900004, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attends The ‘Office Romance’ UK Premiere at BFI Southbank, London, England, UK on Wednesday 3 June, 2026.,Image: 1107604733, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attends The ‘Office Romance’ UK Premiere at BFI Southbank, London, England, UK on Wednesday 3 June, 2026.,Image: 1107604765, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein attends “Office Romance” UK Premiere at the BFI Southbank in London, England. UK. Wednesday 3rd June 2026.,Image: 1107646008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: “Office Romance” – UK Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
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New York City, NY Stars pose at Netflix’s Office Romance Premiere held at Regal Union Square in New York. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Stars pose at Netflix’s Office Romance Premiere held at Regal Union Square in New York. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the Los Angeles world premiere of Netflix’s ‘Office Romance’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 May 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I hope it works out if that is what is going on. The mess with Ben (and it was) was so ugly. And her kids seemed really messed up about it and at least are still great friends with the Affleck kids. Ben really should have shut up about giving his kids relationship advice.
I just have such a weird feeling about this. Usually with men who put their partners on a pedestal, the excitement wears off once they “catch her”. He’s been admiring her for a long time and it seems he’s pursuing her while she keeps her cool. But if they start dating for real, Jen will want that ring at some point and once he marries her, will he pursue her in the same way? Because that woman loves to be pursued. I wonder.
Didn’t he have a girlfriend?
Bummer. He just got 100% less hot to me.
It’s time Jen has fun with someone who thinks she’s all the shit and more. Because she is. Who cares how long it lasts, if it’s actually true, they’re dating. Jen gets to be adored, she’s not had much of that.
He’s been fanning over her for years. As I said yesterday, he’s a low hanging fruit for Jen and jen is going to go for the easy catch 💯. Nothing wring with that and after ben, someone with that big of an ego can use some daily adoration.
She wont be able to hide it. It’s just to hard for her not to be who she is. At this point, I don’t think we’re judging anymore. We’re all rooting for her.
I have a few love addicts in my life and do you know how hard it is for them to take it slow in a new relationship?!?!
It really does seem like JLo has gotten some help and I am really glad. I hope she and Brett are no cohabitating for a long time – thats the love addicts’ kryptonite.
I also am willing to believe that Brett is just a friend and I love that for her too.
If this is true, I don’t like this for either of them. She could probably stand to date someone who’s maybe wealthy but not famous.