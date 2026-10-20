P6: Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein are dating but they’re keeping things ‘casual’

Over the weekend, Deuxmoi posted an exclusive about Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Brett and Jennifer worked together on Netflix’s Office Romance, and they had and have so much chemistry together. Brett has been obsessed with Jennifer for years, he’s seen all of her movies and he’s said, in interviews, that he wants to be her one and only. J.Lo played it pretty cool when they promoted Office Romance back in May, but you could tell that she liked him and she was flattered by his (respectful) obsession with her. Well, the Deuxmoi exclusive was that Brett and J.Lo sort of attended a Hollywood party together, even though they took pains to avoid being photographed together. Now Page Six says that they ARE dating. Casually.

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have taken their on-screen chemistry into real life. A source tells Page Six that the former co-stars, who starred in the 2026 Netflix movie “Office Romance,” are seeing each other, telling us that things right now are “casual.” Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, have previously denied dating. The pair were spotted arriving at — and leaving — a talent manager’s party in Los Angeles on Oct. 16 reportedly in the same car. They made sure to enter the party separately. “The one thing they have in common is they both enjoy going out to parties and restaurants,” says the source, who snarkily added, “Unlike her ex Ben [Affleck] who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.”

[From Page Six]

“Unlike her ex Ben [Affleck] who always had a scowl on his face when they were out.” Let’s not get ahead of ourselves! From the way Brett talks about Jennifer, it feels like he wants to publicly claim her as his girlfriend and show her off to everyone. But that hasn’t happened, probably because Jennifer is just in such a different space after divorcing Ben Affleck. She did all of the sh-t we’ve been telling her to do for decades: she got therapy, she didn’t try to fix her problems with another man, she stayed single for a couple of years. I think she’s the one who wants to take this slowly, and Brett’s going at her pace. But I’m THRILLED! I hope this is forever! I hope Jennifer finally goes for the nice guy who doesn’t play games. Is she finally ready for that?