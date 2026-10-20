“Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly are really dating now, ugh” links

Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly are dating but they’re not ready to go official. Girl, run. You’re a grown-ass woman!! Stop this. [JustJared]
Jalen Hurts has blood clots. Poor guy. [Hollywood Life]
Men would rather get swallowed by a whale than go to therapy. [LaineyGossip]
One of my conspiracies is that Donald Trump’s second term is about punishing all Americans for the 2020 election. It’s like J6: The Adminstration. [Jezebel]
The Simpsons’ Apu is finally being voiced by an Indian actor. [Pajiba]
An explainer for the new “Tommy” meme. [Buzzfeed]
Stories from Eric Dane’s posthumous memoir. [Socialite Life]
Check out Joe Manganiello’s dragon tattoo. [Seriously OMG]
Jodie Turner Smith’s Seussical look. [RCFA]
Katya & George Civeris’s interview. [OMG Blog]
Will Dorinda Medley sell her beloved Blue Stone Manor? [Reality Tea]
Dakota definitely has a type: bean pole rock star.
Didn’t Dakota say she was really to settle down and start a family.
So she chose another man with a teenager who is about to reach graduation age.
Okay then?
And a baby with Megan Fox, his twin flame 🙄
She’s a mess.
Did she just break up with someone who broke her heart and now she’s down to get uh, you know.
It has to be the bangs. They’re controlling her mind and making her do stupid things.
ha ha ha!
@ Texas, lol. Maybe she told her stylist she wanted to look “edgy” for MGK and that’s what she got.
Jalen is exceptional on and off the field… here’s hoping a speedy recovery and whatever he wants to do next, may it be in abundance. 💚
All-woman management team … he really is the best.
Dakota girl…what are you doing? Hopefully this is a rebound thing. Girl has a bad picker – and if she’s serious about wanting to settle down – he ain’t the one baby girl.
Dakota… step away from your self destruct button right now..
I don’t understand the appeal of this guy. Then again, I don’t really understand the appeal of her either. *shrugs*
Same!
Poor Dakota, it’s like she’s a reincarnated groupie.
She’s coming for Kate Hudson’s gig
Blood clots.
My 28 year old super-healthy niece was diagnosed with them last year. Scary!
She had “strange pain” in her chest + upper thigh. Urgent Care sent her to ER for the tests that establish this. No surgery required.
She’s been on blood-thinners for a year and that’s restricted some of her regular activities like horseback riding. All good now!
They never came to definitive conclusion on what caused this and believe it’s a combo of her birth control + work-stress!
The Jezebel article is interesting. He could be punishing the American people bc his 2020 insurrection didn’t get him back the presidency. He’s very vindictive. Or, he is just the crappy, dictatorial president we all knew him to be. His selfishness , impulsivity and greed play a role too. He’s only interested in enriching himself and always has his eye only on his own pocket and various distractions from how horrible he is (New America instead of New Mexico, anyone?) If this country survives him, he will surely go down as the worst president in the history of American presidents. I just hope we as a country can recover from him and normalcy will once again preside.
MGK is not a keeper, but I do get Dakota wanting to experience him. He is sexy, imo. But he’s not for the long run. Get it and forget it, I suppose.
“Men would rather get swallowed by a whale than go to therapy”
So, women would choose the bear to avoid the risk of being assaulted, raped, murdered and men would choose the whale to avoid looking at their shit.
Well, in a way that sums up the current state of society.
But he was SOOooooo in love with Meghan Fox; he designed a ring to hurt when she took if off. Okay …
‘Men would rather get swallowed by a whale than go to therapy’
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why I am very happily divorced. My ex wouldn’t go to therapy with me, so as soon as he walked out the door, I went right to therapy myself. Best decision I ever made.