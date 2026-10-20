“Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly are really dating now, ugh” links

Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly are dating but they’re not ready to go official. Girl, run. You’re a grown-ass woman!! Stop this. [JustJared]

Jalen Hurts has blood clots. Poor guy. [Hollywood Life]

Men would rather get swallowed by a whale than go to therapy. [LaineyGossip]

One of my conspiracies is that Donald Trump’s second term is about punishing all Americans for the 2020 election. It’s like J6: The Adminstration. [Jezebel]

The Simpsons’ Apu is finally being voiced by an Indian actor. [Pajiba]

An explainer for the new “Tommy” meme. [Buzzfeed]

Stories from Eric Dane’s posthumous memoir. [Socialite Life]

Check out Joe Manganiello’s dragon tattoo. [Seriously OMG]

Jodie Turner Smith’s Seussical look. [RCFA]

Katya & George Civeris’s interview. [OMG Blog]

Will Dorinda Medley sell her beloved Blue Stone Manor? [Reality Tea]