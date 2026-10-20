Christina Applegate reveals that she was misdiagnosed with MS six years ago

Six years ago, Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). At the time, she had significant health problems and the diagnosis seemed to make sense and answer a lot of questions about her symptoms. Now, six years later, Applegate was informed by her doctors that she was misdiagnosed. Which is apparently much more common than I ever realized? Applegate is still in shock about it.

Christina Applegate returned to hosting her MeSsy podcast with shocking news. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Applegate and co-host Jamie Lynn Sigler released back-to-back episodes of their podcast, where the actresses have raw discussions about their respective journeys with multiple sclerosis. However, during her return episode Applegate, 54, emotionally shared that she’s taken time away from the podcast to process a new revelation from her doctor — she does not, in fact, have MS.

“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’ ” Applegate recalled through tears. “I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy.”

Dr. Marwa Kaisey, associate professor with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center department of neurology, who joined Applegate and Sigler for the second episode of the podcast, says MS misdiagnoses are “fairly common” due to the fact that “we don’t have one single test for MS. It’s not like we have something like a pregnancy test that says, ‘Yes. You have it.’ ‘No. You don’t.’ It’s a list of criteria.”

Kaisey says nearly 20 percent of those diagnosed with MS turn out not to have the disease. “Almost one in five of these people who’d been told they had MS, some for decades, didn’t actually have it. And a majority of them were on medication to treat their MS.”

Applegate noted that despite learning that she’d been misdiagnosed, it didn’t impact any of her debilitating symptoms.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better,” Applegate continued. “I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse. So I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me. And that’s going to be an online investigation that my doctors are going to be getting into just to find out what has been going on since 2021, why did this happen?”

In the Part II of the podcast, Applegate once again got emotional, saying, “I’ve gone through a great depression because of it. But I lost everything. I lost my job. I lost — I’m sorry. What do you say to someone who’s been living with this for six years — God, I’m so sorry — because it stopped my life. I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this. Nothing magical happened when she said, ‘You don’t have MS.’ Nothing magical happened.”

The Dead to Me actress admitted to struggling with her place in the MS community, especially after building a community of others who were diagnosed with MS.

“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” Applegate shared. “It’s this weird feeling because I became this — you and I, the poster children for MS. And everything I was doing. I had a reason. I had a f—ing reason as to why my day sucked every day. And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me.” Applegate said she’s still in a “state of shock” over the misdiagnosis, calling it a “mindf—.”