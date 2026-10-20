Matthew McConaughey bizarrely endorsed voting Independent in the midterms

People really forget that Matthew McConaughey has a long history of being politically tone-deaf, if not an undercover Republican operative. Just after the 2020 election (and about a month before the January 6th insurrection), McConaughey appeared on RUSSELL BRAND’s podcast. Matthew condemned the “illiberal left” for hurting MAGA voters’ little baby feelings. About a year later, Matthew played footsie with anti-vaxxers as he questioned the need for vaccine mandates for children. My point? Matthew McConaughey is a dumbass and no one should listen to him on anything political. Well, this week, McConaughey decided to chime in two weeks before the midterms. He encouraged people to… vote Independent.
Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey is kicking up some heavy online backlash after he posted a social media video urging Americans to reconsider the value of voting as independents ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The Academy Award-winning celebrity shared a video arguing that independent voters deserve a stronger voice in American politics, criticizing a system that he said leaves many voters with little meaningful choice: “I’m not here today to endorse a candidate or a party,” McConaughey said in his Sunday post. “I am here endorsing two things: fairness and reality.”
McConaughey said that a small number of independent lawmakers could hold significant sway in Congress, forcing Republicans and Democrats to compromise on legislation. However, his pitch has drawn criticism online, with some social media users pushing back against his political argument for independent candidates.
“This is a ridiculous, privileged perspective from someone with nothing to lose either way,” user @__courtney__l added. “Both sides absolutely have faults but one is dragging us deeper into cruel chaos, a broken economy, abducting our neighbors off the street, enforcing violence on its own citizens, stripping women of rights, trying actively to take away this vote you’re encouraging people to utilize.”
“This message is so irresponsible right now. Do the math. Willie Nelson would not be impressed,” user Kelly Gaulrapp wrote, referencing Nelson’s endorsement of Texas State Rep. James Talarico for the U.S. Senate.
[From The San Antonio Express-News]
Some facts: in the 2016 election, tens of thousands of swing-state voters voted third-party and their votes handed the election to Donald Trump. That was the start of this rapid descent into global catastrophe – people writing in “Harambe” and people in Pennsylvania voting for g-ddamn Jill Stein. In the heat of a crucial midterm battle – especially a tricky senate race in McConaughey’s home state of Texas – it’s important to understand the stakes nationally. McConaughey is trying to both-sides the midterms because he’s either too stupid to know the difference between MAGA Republicans and Democrats, or he’s an undercover Republican operative trying to muddy the waters and ratf–k a crucial senate race.
Independent counts. https://t.co/N9MkKlBuIR
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) October 18, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
MMcC has only ever appeared to me as being for himself..
And this is a man who owns a ranch you can go to to shoot exotic animals..
Ugh ..
WTF, I didn’t know that.
About twenty years ago, he appeared to be this fun, laid back guy.
He has shown his true colors.
Also, this is clearly an attempt to get people who would never vote maga or now-disappointed maga looking for an alternative to not vote blue.
Come on. He’s not too stupid at this point. Just say what he is. He’s an op.
Dude has nothing to lose either way is a good way to put it, this is the wealthy’s option. I would add that it’s very naive and ignorant of him to try to “do” politic without basic politic math analysis, and outcome probability. Ignorant, halfway politics disregarding today, this minute, the now reality context in the word is KA.RA.ZY. He’s not helping. Sit down Matthew
Any self-respecting Texan with a brain and a conscience should be endorsing Talarico and the rest of the Democratic slate. Now we know why he and Woody Harrelson get a long so well. Woody is also antivaxx and spread false conspiracy theories about Covid. I’m done with both of them.
The old political term for it is rat f**king.
Putting out false, confusing information to change the outcome of the race in favor of the corrupt.
He’s probably a well paid rat f**cker.
We know what he’s doing. I hope he gets called out publicity for supporting Trump and never works again unless it’s naga. But sadly, I’m appalled by many women.
Great.
Yet another reason for me to boycott American movies in cinemas.
I still watch those that are truly made for a good purpose like raising awareness or something etc, but otherwise I’m done and I go to the cinema a lot to see movies from elsewhere now.
However, I am looking forward to seeing “Musk” in Europe, even if just to piss him off.
I hope someone he listens to reaches out to him and says ‘Dude, What are you doing? This is really NOT the time. Shut the fuck up.’
The only thing the mega rich or types like this care about is how much money they make.
Even Musk holds back sometimes because he’s afraid pissing European consumers off enough to stop buying Tesla.
So not supporting their crap while they support Trump is one way to reign them in.
I am watching no more movies with this guy (and don’t buy from quite a few companies due to their financing of Trump).
White man doing white man 💩 Anytime you see Matthew McConaughey filed under politics, it’s probably a good idea to just scroll on past. I didn’t and now my blood pressure is up. He wants us to vote independent so we’re forced to compromise with Nazis? GTFOH!
Texan here.
Yeah, MM is a Texas Good Ole’ Boy at heart. He’s slightly crunchy but in a “ranch in the exurbs of Austin” way. In a “will wear colorful expensive cowboy boots” way. My personal hunch is he thinks Talarico is too Beta and doesn’t like that he hasn’t come out swinging with a big hetero dick. I say this as straight elder Gen X centrist Democrat woman by the way.
Also, he’s just not very bright.
Matthew has never been my cup of tea, I’m glad to know that I was right all along.
He’s such an irritating poser. I can’t stand him.
Watching the reaction to this on X yesterday was somewhat befuddling and mildly amusing. Right wing extremists like the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh were basically screaming “shut up and dribble!” at him. They not only weren’t agreeing with his message, they were telling people not to listen to his message at all. Apparently, he was encroaching on their turf. Whatever he was trying to do seems to have backfired.