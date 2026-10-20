Matthew McConaughey bizarrely endorsed voting Independent in the midterms

People really forget that Matthew McConaughey has a long history of being politically tone-deaf, if not an undercover Republican operative. Just after the 2020 election (and about a month before the January 6th insurrection), McConaughey appeared on RUSSELL BRAND’s podcast. Matthew condemned the “illiberal left” for hurting MAGA voters’ little baby feelings. About a year later, Matthew played footsie with anti-vaxxers as he questioned the need for vaccine mandates for children. My point? Matthew McConaughey is a dumbass and no one should listen to him on anything political. Well, this week, McConaughey decided to chime in two weeks before the midterms. He encouraged people to… vote Independent.

Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey is kicking up some heavy online backlash after he posted a social media video urging Americans to reconsider the value of voting as independents ahead of November’s midterm elections. The Academy Award-winning celebrity shared a video arguing that independent voters deserve a stronger voice in American politics, criticizing a system that he said leaves many voters with little meaningful choice: “I’m not here today to endorse a candidate or a party,” McConaughey said in his Sunday post. “I am here endorsing two things: fairness and reality.” McConaughey said that a small number of independent lawmakers could hold significant sway in Congress, forcing Republicans and Democrats to compromise on legislation. However, his pitch has drawn criticism online, with some social media users pushing back against his political argument for independent candidates. “This is a ridiculous, privileged perspective from someone with nothing to lose either way,” user @__courtney__l added. “Both sides absolutely have faults but one is dragging us deeper into cruel chaos, a broken economy, abducting our neighbors off the street, enforcing violence on its own citizens, stripping women of rights, trying actively to take away this vote you’re encouraging people to utilize.” “This message is so irresponsible right now. Do the math. Willie Nelson would not be impressed,” user Kelly Gaulrapp wrote, referencing Nelson’s endorsement of Texas State Rep. James Talarico for the U.S. Senate.

[From The San Antonio Express-News]

Some facts: in the 2016 election, tens of thousands of swing-state voters voted third-party and their votes handed the election to Donald Trump. That was the start of this rapid descent into global catastrophe – people writing in “Harambe” and people in Pennsylvania voting for g-ddamn Jill Stein. In the heat of a crucial midterm battle – especially a tricky senate race in McConaughey’s home state of Texas – it’s important to understand the stakes nationally. McConaughey is trying to both-sides the midterms because he’s either too stupid to know the difference between MAGA Republicans and Democrats, or he’s an undercover Republican operative trying to muddy the waters and ratf–k a crucial senate race.

Independent counts. https://t.co/N9MkKlBuIR — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) October 18, 2026