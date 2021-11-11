Matthew McConaughey clarifies: he’s anti-vaccine mandate for under-11 kids

This week, Matthew McConaughey took part in the New York Times’ Dealbook summit, where he tried to sound like a sentient bongo drum who will run for governor of Texas. MM said words about vaccines, and while he did say that he and his wife are vaccinated, he also said that “I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information.” His aim was to appease “the science people” who know that vaccines are the only way we’re going to get out of this hellish pandemic, while also throwing some red meat at the anti-vaxx people. Well, obviously, it backfired and so MM had to clarify his stance on his IG Stories:

Taking to his Instagram Story, Matthew shared with his followers that he would like to find out more information about how the vaccine would affect young children and why it needs to be a mandate. However, he also wants to clear up that one of his children is vaccinated, like he and his wife, Camila Alves, are. “When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate,” he explained. “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.” Matthew ended his statement, saying, “I appreciate the ear and clarity,” telling his followers to “just keep livin’.”

He was relatively clear about it at the Dealbook summit, he’s against mandating vaccines for children. He doesn’t believe schools should have vaccine mandates. He doesn’t believe counties or states should have vaccine mandates for kids, even though nearly every state mandates vaccines for kids in public schools for stuff like mumps, rubella, measles, etc. Why is he underlining that point about Covid vaccines? His words just add more fuel to the anti-vaxx fire that there’s something “wrong” with the Covid vaccines and that it’s wrong to vaccinate children by mandate.