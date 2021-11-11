Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ CBS promos are out & they’re amazing!

When Oprah Winfrey interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year, the interview was so good that CBS basically opened up 30 extra minutes. It was supposed to be a 90-minute special and it ended up being two hours long, and it felt like tons of stuff was left on the cutting room floor! I bring this up because I could watch two hours of Adele and Oprah. Adele is one of those rare celebrities who really makes her interviews into “events.” Especially these days, because she doesn’t do many TV interviews at all. She can clearly write her own ticket and if she wanted two hours of pure interview, CBS would have surely given it to her. Instead, we’re getting an interview mixed with a concert. The special is called One Night Only and it airs on CBS this Sunday, starting at 8:30 pm EST. Here’s the trailer for the special:
Adele promises to feature four new songs from the latest album, 30, and then “a lot of older songs.” It looks like Tyler Perry, Lizzo, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union all made it to the concert. Something Adele spoke about in her Vogue interviews was her “Saturn Return,” which happens in between a person’s 29th and 30th birthdays and basically f–ks up everyone’s life and clarifies a lot of things. Adele said her Saturn Return shook her to her core and it made her want to blow up her life and her marriage. Look at her earrings in the concert clips – she had Saturn earrings made!!
Adele also promises to start the concert with “Hello,” one of her biggest hits and a natural concert-opener. She told Oprah the background on the song: “When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It’s just a song about like, ‘I’m still here.’ Like, ‘Hi, I’m still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.’” Wow, I didn’t get that at all? I always thought it was Adele calling an old lover back in England.
Photos courtesy of CBS/Harpo.
Doesnt Oprah have OWN ,I dont get why she hands over these exclusive interviews to another network!?
Prob a numbers thing, my guess is producing and airing on a large network makes her more money than producing and airing on her network. I like that she can be pragmatic, OWN has its own (heh) audience, but these interviews have too much mass appeal to leave that money on the table. Go O.
I believe she sold it. And this way she gets to work when she wants and on the projects she wants without the hassle of running a network.
She sold it !!???? Thats sad to hear,business moves or not ,black people are right in saying even when we manage to create and own something eventualy the machine will get it.
This looks fantastic, the concert setting itself is gorgeous, Adele looks amazing – I’m so excited!
Gonna listen to Hello again in light of this revelation! Will prob cry! All good!
Hm… I don’t think I’ve done anything to my younger self to warrant all this regret, but I imagine it can help those who feel they have. Still works well as a song to an ex though.
We had plans for Sunday, but I watched this trailer and just told hubby they’re cancelled. He understands….its ADELE. No body will interrupt me while I watch this. NOBODY.
She is giving me Ready To Be Crowned vibes and I am loving it.
Adele looks great and, as usual, her voice is mesmerizing. Can’t wait!
Looks great. She looks great. All of it – great. Also looks like she might’ve gained a little weight back? No shame… in some photos earlier this year she was unrecognizable.