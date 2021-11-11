Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ CBS promos are out & they’re amazing!

When Oprah Winfrey interviewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year, the interview was so good that CBS basically opened up 30 extra minutes. It was supposed to be a 90-minute special and it ended up being two hours long, and it felt like tons of stuff was left on the cutting room floor! I bring this up because I could watch two hours of Adele and Oprah. Adele is one of those rare celebrities who really makes her interviews into “events.” Especially these days, because she doesn’t do many TV interviews at all. She can clearly write her own ticket and if she wanted two hours of pure interview, CBS would have surely given it to her. Instead, we’re getting an interview mixed with a concert. The special is called One Night Only and it airs on CBS this Sunday, starting at 8:30 pm EST. Here’s the trailer for the special:

Adele promises to feature four new songs from the latest album, 30, and then “a lot of older songs.” It looks like Tyler Perry, Lizzo, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union all made it to the concert. Something Adele spoke about in her Vogue interviews was her “Saturn Return,” which happens in between a person’s 29th and 30th birthdays and basically f–ks up everyone’s life and clarifies a lot of things. Adele said her Saturn Return shook her to her core and it made her want to blow up her life and her marriage. Look at her earrings in the concert clips – she had Saturn earrings made!!

Adele also promises to start the concert with “Hello,” one of her biggest hits and a natural concert-opener. She told Oprah the background on the song: “When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It’s just a song about like, ‘I’m still here.’ Like, ‘Hi, I’m still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.’” Wow, I didn’t get that at all? I always thought it was Adele calling an old lover back in England.