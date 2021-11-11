Is Lady Gaga the leading Best Actress Oscar contender for ‘House of Gucci’?

Lady Gaga was still in London yesterday following the successful premiere of House of Gucci on Tuesday night. Gaga looked great at the premiere and the photos were everywhere on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Gaga attended a BAFTA screening of the film, and she once again wore Gucci. A cape and a matching Gucci-branded dress. I like this look a lot and it’s very on-brand in every way. The vibe of the ensemble is dated, 1980s. Like the movie. Those platform boots though, I’ll never understand why she wears them or how she can walk in them. They’re a broken ankle just waiting to happen. I get that she’s short and she wants to be taller but YIKES!
The reviews are coming in for House of Gucci and most critics are praising the film and Gaga in particular. She’s the center of the film, and her performance makes or breaks the film, and she apparently is the best part of it. I was surprised to hear that Gaga and Adam Driver have loads of chemistry together too, which… I would not have predicted. Variety did a piece suggesting that Gaga might be one of the strongest candidates for the Best Actress Oscar too:
If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize.
Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other over cigars, “She’s just like my first wife…”
At 35, Gaga has already won an Oscar for original song for “Shallow” from Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” (2018), for which she was also nominated for best actress. She lost the acting prize to Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), who is also contending once again this year for her turn in the dramatically rich “The Lost Daughter” from Maggie Gyllenhaal. Could the Academy bestow an acting statuette on someone who is making just her sophomore feature film appearance? Looking at past winners like Cher for “Moonstruck” (1987) and Barbra Streisand for “Funny Girl” (1968), the Academy has been known to fall head over heels for artists making the transition from one medium to another. What helps Gaga is that many of the leading women contenders are coming from films that will have a more challenging time getting into the best picture race. If she’s among a lineup with Jessica Chastain, Colman, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart, voters could lean toward the fun and entertaining, which Gaga unquestionably is in the role.
While Olivia Colman is clearly popular with the Academy (they’re suckers for a British accent), I feel like Kristen Stewart might be a bigger contender than people realize, for the same reasons why they liked Colman: they love British accents, they love royalty and clearly, critics believe Kristen Stewart is giving the best performance of her career. And yet… so is Lady Gaga? So I bet it comes down to Gaga vs. K-Stew. What I love about that is both women are playing the game this year. Kristen is actively Oscar-campaigning. So is Gaga. It should be fun!
I hope not. Oscar after 2 movies? Nope.
It’s supposed to be for the performance, not a career achievement award.
Why not? Who says you have to make 10 movies before you win an Oscar?
Jennifer Hudson won her Oscar as a first-time nominee, so it can happen. But I’m rooting for The Stew.
I’m gonna vote for “The Stew”, too, because I’m cold & hungry.
😉
They’re right about being quoting from the film. One of my friends and I now work “I don’t consider myself a particularly ethical person …” into every conversation. The line makes us laugh.
I keep quoting father son and house of Gucci. My husband‘s a little concerned I might be planning to kill him.
They’re saying this is going to be one of the most meme-able films.
RIGHT?? i’ve been saying that a lot over the past few weeks and my husband is like, wtf are you talking about, lol.
I can’t wait to see this movie. It’s the first movie in a while that I’ve been excited to see. This and Spencer are my two must-sees over the next month. If HoG was out now I would go see it today (I’m off), Spencer isn’t showing near me until school gets out though.
Oscar or not, Gaga will bring FASHION while K. Stew will wear the boring Chanel.
I agree. I think it will come down to Kristen and Gaga for best actress. I think it will be more exciting if Gaga won though. A singer winning an Oscar for acting is always a good story.
My money’s on Olivia Colman again. She is a stunning in The Lost Daughter as she is in everything she does. Gaga and KStew are showhorses only. I wouldn’t ever r/o Frances McDormand either as she is probably one of the all time best actresses ever. My fave is Jessica Chastain but this isn’t her year.
Why people continue to ignore Frances McDormand is beyond me. That is who any and everyone is gonna have to contend with. She and Denzel have already been campaigning in a way that multiple Oscar winning actors do and it is still being slept on.
And if you told me that was Marilyn Manson in that top pic I would believe you. Gaga needs to stop messing with her face and yes on that stupid shoes.
Um. Personally I think Olivia Colman could run away with it again, her performance in The Lost Daughter is stunning. Gaga pales in comparison.
Agree, I just posted almost the same thing.
Who is ignoring Frances McDormand? She has 3 Best Actress Oscars already.
Can’t wait to see it. I also read Jared Leto maybe supporting (!) but Adam Driver (who is doing publicity for his second Ridley Scott film and he was absent for all of the Last Duel) was too quiet and sedate next to all the scene chewing. Fun!
Was 2021 a weak year for movies or am I not remembering correctly?
I haven’t yet seen Zola, The Harder They Fall, or Night of the Kings, all of which I’ve heard great things about.
I guess The Green Knight maybe?
I’ve heard middling/bad things about The Last Duel and Last Night in Soho.
Anyone have recommendations..?
I enjoyed Last Night in Soho a lot but there were no Oscar worthy performances which is too bad because I love seeing Anya Taylor-Joy. I think she would be a great campaigner as she has a ton of charisma, and she is mad talented. She will be there one day but it won’t be this year.
Most Oscar hopefuls don’t come out until this time of year so there’s still time. The French Dispatch and Spencer just came out and as far as I’m aware Belfast is getting huge praise and isn’t out yet.
This could turn out like last year’s Best Actor: Chadwick vs Riz. Then Hopkins won. Or it may be like the year where almost everyone thought Glenn Close was finally gonna win, then Olivia Coleman took it home, shocking a lot of people.
I can’t wait to see this. It just looks FUN! It’s not surprising to me that she and Adam Driver have chemistry — he tends to have chemistry with most people he plays opposite of, and she’s proving to be a very solid actress. I hope she does get nominated if her performance is as good as the reviews are indicating! Good for her.
Ugh…another Gaga Oscar campaign. Sorry, but I just find her so insufferable and OTT (I know being OTT is kind of her “thing” but still…), and she’s just one of those celebrities that I have an irrational dislike for.
Nah, but she’s definitely in the mix for a nomination (Variety seems to be the only one that thinks she’s a frontrunner, then again, Variety and THR are the two most influential/powerful outlets in Hollywood). Vanity Fair framed it more like they think she’s going to get nominated but doesn’t have a shot at winning, as did some critic from Indiewire who hated the film but said SAG loved it at a screening.
Apparently the film went over very well with the critics bodies in L.A. and badly in NYC. Basically, it’s very divisive…although most of them agree Gaga is the best part even if she has some detractors. Since it’s a commercial and not an arthousel film, if it makes a lot of money that would help her chances. I think she’s going to get nominated, but Best Actress will be down to Olivia and Kristen.
Frances may be running in supporting. She gave an interview that heavily indicated she was doing so, apparently.
Father.. …Son…..House of Gucci.
cant wait to see this movie and spencer. Both I am excited to see.