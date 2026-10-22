Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig are engaged after their exes cheated with each other

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It was huge news four years ago when Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fired for their affair. Amy was married to actor turned entrepreneur Andrew Shue for 12 years at that point and T.J. had been married to lawyer Marilee Fiebig, also for 12 years. The story from Amy’s side was that she had been separated from Andrew, but he refused to comment. We heard about a year later that Andrew and Marilee were dating, having bonded over being cheated on by their ex partners. Fast forward three years and they’re engaged! Here’s the announcement from People Magazine:

Though he’s been devoted to civic engagement over the last few years with The Forum, Andrew Shue reveals news of another kind of engagement this week. The Melrose Place alum, 59, is engaged to immigration attorney Marilee Fiebig, 49. “We’re very grateful and hopeful,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. Their love story made news in recent years after their respective spouses, former ABC3 colleagues, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, became romantically involved and made headlines in November 2022. (Both couples were separated by that time and eventually divorced.) In the months that followed, Shue and Fiebig grew close, first as friends and, in a serendipitous twist, fell in love. After dating for more than three years, they got engaged this past spring. Says Shue, “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.” Just this past week, in an added surprise, it was revealed that Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49. married privately on Sept. 19 in Arkansas.

[From People]

They waited a week and still overshadowed the news that their exes got married. We barely heard about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s wedding. What is it that Kismet’s dad used to say? “Good of them to take each other out of commission.” (Referring to T.J. and Amy.) Andrew and Marilee are so cute together and I’m happy for them!

I looked through the new venture that Andrew mentioned to People, The Forum. It’s meant to bring people together across the aisle to make legislative change. There’s a video on the homepage of Andrew giving a speech, and he would make a good politician. They’ve held civic forums in South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire and say that people got along and reached a consensus. I’m skeptical, but it sounds like a decent initiative. We all hate Flock cameras, data centers and high prices. If more people were smart and logical they would vote for Democrats. Maybe they can help get the word out that we should unite against big business.

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