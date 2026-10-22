John Goodman: ‘I was eating alcoholically after I stopped drinking’

John Goodman has been steadily losing weight for much of the past two decades. When Goodman first became famous, he was quite heavyset. Directors didn’t care, because Goodman was and is such an incredible actor. But he was also pretty unhealthy – not just his weight, but his drinking. At first, he thought that everything would get better when he got sober, then he just started replacing alcohol with food. So he had to detox from overeating as well. Goodman explained all of this and more in a new interview:

John Goodman admitted that “eating alcoholically” led him to weigh nearly 400 pounds when he quit drinking. The actor told The New Yorker in an interview published Sunday that he began his weight-loss journey before getting sober in 2007 at age 55.

“I’d lose 60 pounds in a summer, gain it all back — 70 pounds, 80 pounds — and that got tiring,” Goodman, now 74, said. “I took steps so I wouldn’t have to do that anymore. I was almost 400 pounds. I was eating alcoholically after I stopped drinking.”

He told the outlet he decided to get sober because he was “really immature” and drinking only “sustained that immaturity,” adding, “I wanted to live in ‘Animal House’ the whole time.”

“I got sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Goodman added. “The thing about instant gratification is you don’t really care [about] what’s going to happen right after it — which always led to bigger hangovers or me getting the shakes, and having to drink to get rid of the shakes, and that vicious cycle.

“I was in a position when I quit where I had to be hospitalized one way or the other. I just was tired of it, and I wanted to stop,” he continued. “I was delaying my maturation by drinking, and I had a lot of catching up to do, just realizing how selfish it made me.”

The “Roseanne” alum said he had been “overlooking real life,” adding that it was “great to see there was a life where [he] didn’t have to use anything to enjoy it.”

Goodman underwent stomach surgery to address his weight gain after giving up alcohol, but the procedure led to other health struggles.

“I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I’m cold all the time,” he said.

The “Big Lebowski” actor has since lost 200 pounds and recently showed off his slimmer figure at the Los Angeles premiere of “Digger.”