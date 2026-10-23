US employer-paid health insurance premiums cost about $28k/year per family of 4



According to a survey of employers reported by NPR, the average US health insurance premium for a family of four is $28,000 a year. That’s just jaw-dropping and it’s not even counting deductibles or related costs. Workers cover about $7,000 of that. It’s expensive to get care, even when you have insurance and even when you use the healthcare marketplace (AKA Obamacare). Medical debt is the main cause of US bankruptcies. Even with insurance, so many Americans have to choose between getting treatment and affording basic necessities. Here’s more:

Health care costs are rising fast in the U.S., and even workers with solid health care benefits through work are feeling it, according to an annual survey of nearly 2,000 employers about their health benefits. The report was published Thursday by KFF, a nonpartisan health research organization. “The average health insurance premium for a family of four is now $28,000, which is just a ton of money,” says Matthew Rae, associate director for the Health Care Marketplace Program at KFF. “It’s basically the cost of a new car every year just to keep a family of four insured.” Of that total for family premiums, workers pay about $7,000 per year on average and employers pay the rest. A glimmer of positivity is that the costs for plans isn’t growing as fast as it has in years past, he explains. “We’re seeing a 5% increase in family health insurance premiums, which continues a period of modest growth,” he says. That increase is roughly on par with worker wages and inflation.

[From NPR]

There’s a related story at NPR about how one out of four people has stayed in a job just for healthcare. Of course they have. I get health insurance through the marketplace for my son and me. I don’t want to admit what I pay a month, but it’s my second biggest expense behind housing. I’ve lived in Germany, where healthcare is non-profit. At the very least, we should have a similar system where no one is making money from treating sick people. Healthcare is a basic human right and it’s unconscionable that companies at any level of that supply chain are making a profit from it. Millions of people have died in the US from this corrupt and despicable system.

I cover these stories to help non-Americans understand what we’re dealing with, and to encourage people in the US to vote. Make sure you get out and vote in the midterms and that you vote for Democrats. I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but it’s important.