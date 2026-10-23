Jennifer Lopez ‘genuinely likes’ Brett Goldstein ‘but it is not serious’

Last weekend, Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez stepped out together (-ish) for a party in LA. Like, they were together, but they made a point of leaving the party separately so there wouldn’t be photos of them together. Which is funny because there are a million photos of them together from May, when they promoted Office Romance. We knew back then that they had a lot of chemistry and that Brett seemed permanently smitten with J.Lo. Sources told Page Six this week that Brett and Jennifer are dating but they’re keeping it “casual.” Us Weekly had their own version of that story:
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have taken their Office Romance connection off camera.
“It is very casual,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They see each other occasionally and hook up. They have strong chemistry, and Jen genuinely likes him, but it is not serious.”
Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, shared the screen together in the romantic comedy Office Romance, which premiered on Netflix in June. Dating rumors swirled amid the movie’s press tour and reignited earlier this month when the pair were spotted arriving at and leaving talent manager Cade Hudson’s party in Los Angeles on October 16.
“Brett was openly gushing over Jennifer from the beginning,” the source tells Us of their time working together. “He was in awe of her, and she thinks he’s hot, so why not? It was fun, but it was short-term and casual, and they are on good terms. They are cool with each other.”
A second insider exclusively tells Us that Goldstein and Lopez had “instant chemistry” on the Office Romance set and have kept in touch since the project wrapped in May 2025. “They wanted to maintain professionalism while working, but the spark was hard to ignore,” the insider shares. “They started hooking up during the press tour for Office Romance, but it was on and off. It was never going to be serious, and they have been on the same page about that.”
The insider notes that Lopez, who divorced ex-husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage in early 2025, isn’t looking for “anything serious right now” but feels like she’s “in a good place and good enough to put herself back out there again.”
“It has been a nice fling for her since her divorce,” the insider adds. “She’s in a really good place and found her joy again. She’s still enjoying not being tied down but thinks Brett is extremely charming. They haven’t been seeing each other consistently, but when they do, they have a lot of fun. They try and keep it as private as possible.”
The insider says that Goldstein has even met Lopez’s 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and visits her house in Los Angeles “when he’s in town from London.”
This is truly Jennifer’s first fling/relationship since her divorce from Ben Affleck. That divorce really changed her and changed the way she moves romantically. She got burned badly and she’s much more cautious. Which I understand and welcome, considering she spent decades unable to be alone. But I do think Brett is “the guy.” If there’s a guy out there who will treat her like gold, respect her boundaries, and be a supportive partner, it’s Brett. God, I hope this ends up becoming a serious relationship. PLEASE! We need some fun, light gossip.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I have no strong feelings about either of them, but together they seem like a really fun couple. Good luck to them! I bet he spoils her rotten, and is delighted to do so.
I have been seeing tik toks of fans shipping Jlo and her bodyguard.lol
I still claim that a truly nice man is not in JLo’s wheelhouse. She may be addicted to the drama of “bad boys”?
Yes he’s fun funny. But for sparks she needs an alpha male.
Exactly.
Has she done the work necessary to not be addicted to the drama?
@Jferber: I was thinking the same thing.
She likes him, she’s flattered. But she’s not ga ga over him.
First off- get it Jen!
Second- I would probably be wary too of trying to be serious with anyone who had put me on a pedestal before ever even meeting me. Especially considering her ex’s history of love bombing and then leaving.
well this, and I think she doesn’t love herself enough to receive love in a healthy way. So let them sleep together, and then she’ll get bored, and move on.
Would it be so terrible to have a nice guy in her life that will constantly make her laugh and respect her?
Was he dating someone somewhat recently?
“She got burned badly and she’s much more cautious. Which I understand and welcome, considering she spent decades unable to be alone. But I do think Brett is “the guy.” If there’s a guy out there who will treat her like gold, respect her boundaries, and be a supportive partner, it’s Brett.”
But will SHE respect HIS boundaries? Or are we about to see a booklet of emails and letters exchanged for profit.
This. She has never had boundaries and you don’t learn that overnight.
Ohwell, EXACTLY what I was about to say. I want her to be treated well and her boundaries respected, but will she do the same? Without her participation in boundaries and respect instead of using, nothing with work out with anyone. Hope Brett doesn’t write her love letters and they get shopped to hanger’s on to be turned into hopefully hit songs for JLo.
I so wanted to like that movie, but it was TERRIBLE.