Jennifer Lopez ‘genuinely likes’ Brett Goldstein ‘but it is not serious’

Last weekend, Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez stepped out together (-ish) for a party in LA. Like, they were together, but they made a point of leaving the party separately so there wouldn’t be photos of them together. Which is funny because there are a million photos of them together from May, when they promoted Office Romance. We knew back then that they had a lot of chemistry and that Brett seemed permanently smitten with J.Lo. Sources told Page Six this week that Brett and Jennifer are dating but they’re keeping it “casual.” Us Weekly had their own version of that story:

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have taken their Office Romance connection off camera.

“It is very casual,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They see each other occasionally and hook up. They have strong chemistry, and Jen genuinely likes him, but it is not serious.”

Lopez, 57, and Goldstein, 46, shared the screen together in the romantic comedy Office Romance, which premiered on Netflix in June. Dating rumors swirled amid the movie’s press tour and reignited earlier this month when the pair were spotted arriving at and leaving talent manager Cade Hudson’s party in Los Angeles on October 16.

“Brett was openly gushing over Jennifer from the beginning,” the source tells Us of their time working together. “He was in awe of her, and she thinks he’s hot, so why not? It was fun, but it was short-term and casual, and they are on good terms. They are cool with each other.”

A second insider exclusively tells Us that Goldstein and Lopez had “instant chemistry” on the Office Romance set and have kept in touch since the project wrapped in May 2025. “They wanted to maintain professionalism while working, but the spark was hard to ignore,” the insider shares. “They started hooking up during the press tour for Office Romance, but it was on and off. It was never going to be serious, and they have been on the same page about that.”

The insider notes that Lopez, who divorced ex-husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage in early 2025, isn’t looking for “anything serious right now” but feels like she’s “in a good place and good enough to put herself back out there again.”

“It has been a nice fling for her since her divorce,” the insider adds. “She’s in a really good place and found her joy again. She’s still enjoying not being tied down but thinks Brett is extremely charming. They haven’t been seeing each other consistently, but when they do, they have a lot of fun. They try and keep it as private as possible.”

The insider says that Goldstein has even met Lopez’s 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and visits her house in Los Angeles “when he’s in town from London.”