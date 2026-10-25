Actually, Duchess Meghan was informed about her father’s depravity in January 2019

The Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on Friday morning, about 12 hours after the Sun’s initial reporting on Thomas Markle’s depravity. Meghan stated clearly and on the record that she was informed about a letter sent to the Met Police in 2018, a letter detailing some of her father’s horrifying behavior. The Met spent most of Friday releasing contradictory statements and information about this, but the Sun backed up Meghan’s story, confirming that a private individual *did* write a letter to the Met’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, basically in an effort to alert Meghan’s royal protection unit that Thomas Markle was a huge threat.
A letter sent to Met Police in 2018 warning them that Thomas Markle Snr was a child abuser DOES exist, The Sun can reveal. Meghan yesterday claimed she cut off all ties with her father after the letter was passed to her soon after her wedding to Harry. However, the Met Police said on Friday they were unable to confirm whether any letter had ever been shared with her. But The Sun has seen a copy of the bombshell letter sent to a specialist Met protection unit.
It is clearly addressed to the Met’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with risks posed by obsessives to the Royal Family and VIPs. The letter – which it’s understood has now been shared with police – alleges that Mr Markle had sexually abused a child. The author also claimed in the letter that Mr Markle had admitted going to the Philippines and Thailand to abuse children.
[From The Sun]
After the Sun backed up Meghan’s statement and confirmed the existence of a letter (and an official police warning to Meghan), the Met police suddenly remembered the letter as well. They corrected the timeline though – apparently, the letter was sent in January 2019, with FTAC informing Meghan of the contents of the letter around the same time. That timeline makes SO much more sense – months after the wedding, and months after Meghan sent her horrible father her own handwritten “I’m done with you” letter (which Thomas would later give to the Mail). Like, Meghan had already cut off contact with Thomas Markle months before someone sent that letter in January 2019. Meghan’s spox told media outlets that (basically) she was wrong about the timeline and yeah, it happened in early 2019. When she was pregnant and being smeared by the Windsors and she wanted to end her life. Part of what her spokesperson’s statement said:
“In recalling events from more than seven years ago, without the benefit of a diary entry or contemporaneous record, it is understandable that she may have been mistaken by a few months. If the MPS holds a time-stamped record confirming that the letter was reviewed in 2019, that should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the Duchess.”
[Via Page Six]
So now we have more clarity on the timeline and chronology of the accusations. Throughout 2018, Meghan just believed her horrible father was selling her out and badgering her through incessant British television appearances. She was trying to manage what she believed was a PR debacle. It wasn’t until January 2019 that she became aware of just how sinister everything was.
There’s another problem. It turns out that after informing Meghan of the letter and the accusations therein, the police simply did nothing. They admitted on Saturday that they did not pass on the letter or the claims to law enforcement in Mexico or the US. A Met Police spox said: “The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The MPS is reviewing the handling of this matter in 2019 and considering whether a referral to the IOPC is necessary to review our approach.” It just feels like law enforcement doesn’t care about child abuse anywhere.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Screencaps courtesy of 60 Minutes Australia.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Birkenhead, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Birkenhead, meeting local school children and members of the public, before visiting the town hall in Hamilton Square Birkenhead Liverpool.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women’s Day in Birmingham on 8th March 2018,Image: 534151125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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PEACEHAVEN, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 03: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes an official visit to the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.,Image: 534178843, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for a panel discussion convened by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to mark International Women’s Day in London on March 8, 2019.,Image: 535550215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Birkenhead, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit Birkenhead where their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of local organizations that support and empower groups within the community.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Birkenhead, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit Birkenhead where their Royal Highnesses will meet a number of local organizations that support and empower groups within the community.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Parents to be, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Premiere of Cirque Du Soleil: “Totem” at The Royal Albert Hall, London, UK.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Pregnant Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shows off her growing baby bump as she makes a visit to the National Theatre in London where the Duchess will take part in a workshop.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – A pregnant Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is pictured greeting members of the public while leaving an engagement with the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) after meeting with students and academics from across the ACU’s network.
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Former US President Barack Obama adjusts his headphones as he attends a panel discussion held in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the German Protestant Church Congress in Berlin, Germany, 25 May 2017. Photo: Ralf Hirschberger/-Zentralbild/,Image: 525735530, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and US ONLY – DIRECT SALES ONLY- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ralf Hirschberger / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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Starting to understand why Chuck nicknamed Meghan “Tungsten” — my God, she’s a tough one! How she managed to get through those years is beyond me. She’s amazing.
She almost didn’t get through those years.
I know. Utterly miraculous that she made it through.
I don’t see that nickname as a term of endearment from Charles. I think it was allegedly said because Meghan withstood every trick and smear that they threw at her. It was probably said in frustration rather than admiration.
I agree, I felt chagrin wafting off that nickname rather than admiration.
THE LETTER WAS WRITTEN BY THOMAS SENIOR EX WIFE.
What horrible day . I feel for meghan and what she has to witness. My thoughts and prayer are with the victims and I hope they heal from this horrific trauma.
This the timeline read so far
1. After meghan wedding, around late 2018 to jan 2019 someone signed with their name send a letter to meghan about her father and told her that he is p£do which dates back to 50 plus years even before meghan was born.
2. That the time both meghan and Wales share the same office and they split only in March of 2019 and before that jason is their go to buddy. He must have seen those letter and so does William ,chuck and late queen.
3. This adds sinister layer because courtiers who often leaked to press for money , must have definitely leaked this. The press must have known atleast some of them. Now if that’s the case , I think press especially William and his buddy like tom skyes and eden could leaked it , if meghan ever contacted her father . That’s why that vile reporter was being with Thomas sr to catch meghan and have big scoop how meghan was enabling p3do and putting poor Wales kids in danger. (LETS Remeber WALES TOOK THEIR KIDS WITH ANDREW TO Church AND GOT PHOTOGRAPHER AFTER HE WAS ACCUSED).
Now on to my real theory no facts.
4. Before meghan was married , many outlets like the sun and dailymail were using private investigator. I don’t how they miss this ?
5. I always wonder there was no scoop regarding thomas and his days in hollywood. If he was racist and difficult , hollywood will definitely outed him because rumor in that town spread way faster for being difficult to work with . But being p£do and cp is very hush hush and brushed under the rug.
6. Plus question about how Thomas sr able to get away for 5 decades ? Because even Epstein was watched by feds for a very long time. I sure Thomas is nobody , surely some victim must outed him or tell feds. He was unchecked for this longtime , I think only he was doing it and he must have big time buyer in hollywood for him to protected this long.
7. Remeber one of the victim wrote the letter to meghan instead of going to feds . Because I belive Thomas must have some powerhouse hollywood backing. I mean virgina took down andrew , thomas sr is nobody . The poor victim must have seen or heard other powerful name mentioned to shut her mouth and not to tell the feds. She must have feared for her life. Plus no other usa network ever give him any air time . They must have know because of hollywood and even well connected tmz in hollywood must know . No one have any idea about this horrific crime for five decades is unbelievable . Because Thomas sr is dumb as rock and able to get away this long ? Nah . Even in metoo he doesn’t get outed at all . No scoop even as jane doe .
8. How Thomas was doing this for longtime and going to SEA flight alone is very expensive and he was living in very nice apartment. Now after his leg drama and moved to back usa and he couldn’t do whatever he was told to do or produce . That buyer must be pissed because of his access is cut short.
9. I belive whoever that buyer must be very powerful studio head in hollywood because of its actor , they got easily outed by daily or the sun. If it’s studio ,they must have hard time proving.
10. Now I think that buyer used Thomas Jr to out his father as punishment for access cut. Because Thomas Jr words is very coherent and rehearsed. His words doesn’t sound like him at all and someone is putting words on his mouth. Let’s remember how british media coached Thomas sr. Plus I don’t believe thomas jr magically discovering this and he is living with his father for four years. He outed him because he was angry that he moved to usa and he couldn’t make any money from that horrific act.
11. Plus Thomas sr was constantly travelling to SEA for five decades which is very expensive back and forth. He is not making that much money . My opinion is he was funded from some powerful in hollywood for those horrific act. Let’s remember squid game where they abuse people while watching poor kill eachother for money. Most hollywood is degenerate creatures who runs that town. They definitely use someone like Thomas sr as their mule to keep their hands clean.
12. Thomas sr is horrible and sick mule , I don’t belive he is master minded enough to get away for five decades without ever being on feds watchlist . Plus I don’t belive whomsoever powerful behind will be outed because pe£o in chief must be their buddy. Remeber it’s white men protect eachother.
13. Again Thomas was willing mule for their horrific act and he does with his conscious. I also think that’s why brf doesn’t want to bring any attention because if that powerful men behind Thomas sr could be one of Andrews buddy ?
14. I don’t believe for the second that vile woman ( caroline something )who was living with Thomas sr doesn’t know anything because as woman we have natural curiosity. It’s one to fool his daughter and his ex wife , but vicious racist white woman dailymail journalist? I don’t believe this that vile woman doesn’t know anything .
15. Why Jason and William didn’t leak this even after dailymail humiliation lost to meghna case ?
As for idiots screaming about how meghan must outed him via public ?? Where were you when kate middleton uncle harrassed a mother and teenage girl for threesome ? Where are you when Beatrice stand by her father during interview and till this day never ever opened her mouth ? Where were you when Pippa middleton father in law ra£ed minor.
I know this blog never covered it there was very worst picture of andrew with little son and till this day entire brf stand by him and his sister and brother and nephew worried his mental health.
I haven’t read anywhere that Meghan received a letter directly from anyone, first wife or victim – only that the police received the letter from the first wife and then showed to Meghan.
That’s what I’ve seen reported too, the letter was sent to the Met, not to Meghan and hey subsequently shared it with her.
Meghan herself says the letter was sent to the Met and they shared it with her. So far there is no indication that Meghan received any type of direct communication regarding these allegations.
And theres a lot in that post to unpack, but the other part I’ll respond to is why wasn’t this reported before and the idea that tom must have powerful hollywood backing – yeah, unfortunately, likely not. People (usually men but not always) get away with these crimes every day without anyone turning them in or reporting them, or not being believed if they do report them. Tom Markle getting away with this for so long is the least surprising thing about this.
It was sent to the Met’s royalty unit who passed it onto Meghan which has been confirmed is usual procedure.
The NY Post has also just confirmed that it was indeed Roslyn Loveless who sent the letter, thou I don’t know much about the NY Post to say that they are reliable.
Sorry for confusing with my words. It was send to meghan via met police and Thomas sr ex wife loveless signed with her name to know it was real . Also if loveless knows about this and told meghan, she must have warned her son and samantha . It’s seems thomas jr acting this is brand new information is not believe. Also he was living next door to him and he must have seen things . Why he is outing now.
As for becks , I have seen so many documentary on vice and youtuber about these kind of things where people use mule to not get caught by feds. I was watching a documentary about how animals were trafficking was done by mule where the main one lives in Asia to avoid getting caught. This happens again with these kind of these.
Also it seems thomas sr had one emmy , two daytime emmy and one nominated for academy awards. His work is very well . I know it’s unbelievable often time these kind of things will be hush hush because fear of getting sued. I always found that his dad didn’t get any leak about him for all these years is very sus and no body comes forward about working with him or his behaviour etc.
That statement incorrectly places the onus directly on Meghan and fuels more deranger vitriol.
What statement, I corrected that the letter was send to meghan via met police and they send that to rpo of sussex . Where am I wrong so I can correct it ?
Also he nominated for emmy award for his work during 58th Oscar award not oscar itself.
@CHENNI
My apologizes. For whatever reason, I missed the correction.
Are we gonna pretend that the royal family didn’t know? And the papers? And they still kept on pressing her to go see him or accusing her of abandoning him, multiple insults day and night and even blaming her. I wouldn’t be suprised if they told her they’ll investigate and the royal family asked them to trash it, it’s also possible they were holding it over TM’s head and making him go online to abuse her.
Meghan and Harry’s marriage was never supposed to happen. It’s definitely a race thing as the royal family is the ultimate symbol of white supremacy. They will continue to drive her to the wall until something bad happens and will employ all things at their arsenal which I was I was so angry that Harry brought her back to the UK and he keeps giving interviews talking about reconciliation, it’s like he can’t see it, they want to k••• her and he still thinks it’s a joke.
Yes, if Scotland Yard informed Meghan for safety reasons, I can’t imagine that they didn’t also inform someone in QEII’s staff.
Honestly, if they DIDNT tell anyone in the royal family, that’s also a problem. Why wouldn’t they alert someone on charles or QEII’s staff that this letter was received, it could be a potential security problem, legal problem or PR problem, and they needed to be aware? I feel like Meghan at the very least would have made someone aware if the Met did not.
It is absolutely fcking indefensible that the Met did not pass on this information to US authorities. That was not Meghan’s responsibility, it was the Met’s, and it appears she was told they were going to take action and didn’t.
But there never (or I should say, extremely rarely) seems to be any accountability whatsoever for anyone in that country. They’ll slither out of it with some excuse and the BM will back them fully.
That horrid grey suit Clive Alderton definitely knew and quashed the investigation.
It would suit the men in grey to keep this quiet, any investigation would embarrass the crown (and Andy was enough to deal with). Better to tuck this in a vest pocket and ramp up the campaign to rid themselves of Meghan before the scandal splattered onto The Firm. No wonder they made sure she wasn’t at the Sandringham Summit.
The original reporting states the Met informed Meghan and the Royal Protection Service. All the senior royals with RPOs would know. And Jason Knauf in particular would know.
And yet they continued to act as they did.
I read it was his first wife (mother of Scamantha & Tom Jr) who sent the letter to the Metropolitan Police.
Apparently it was his first wife who sent the letter thou she has neither confirmed or denied this – the Sun also said that they’ve seen a photograph showing Bad Dad having sex with a VERY young looking female.
Also, he had multiple computers and hard drives – it begs the questions of WHY and WHAT he was doing with all those computers.
He’s also admitted, to the Fail, that he went to Philippines and Thailand to pay for sex.
Thomas Markle’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, can’t confirm or deny anything, she is dead.
She gave an interview years ago to the Sun claiming he was a horrible father and husband, cheating on her and bragging about his trips to Thailand for sex with prostitutes. Back then she didn’t accuse him of abusing or raping children. Very likely she did tell the Sun, but they didn’t print it because there was no evidence.
The MET police or Palace security told Meghan there is an active investigation. She had no evidence either, just the letter. Which must have been known by senior aides to the Queen, and Charles. No one did something. MET police filed the letter (in German we say “Ablage P, meaning file it under paper bin).
There was nothing for Meghan to do but go no contact with her father and hope that the authorities in Mexico and Thailand investigate.
Ah I did not know his first wife had passed 🙁
@Lurker – It now appears that the British police did absolutely nothing with that letter, either regarding an investigation, or informing the relevant law enforcement authorities in the USA, Mexico or the Philippines. In fact the FBI has come out and said today (according to CNN) that they had no knowledge of the matter whatsoever.
Dear god, its getting worse. Caroline Graham has now just published a story in the Fail with a VIDEO showing the moment Sr was shown the letter from Meghan where she confronts him and says he will never see her children. The Fail has created a new bottom in hell.
She also says that he’s been diagnosed with dementia.
I was wondering when Caroline Graham would come out of hiding with her exclusive and to justify her role in this. They are now playing the dementia card. Do not get me wrong dementia is a horrible illness but it does not justify anything.
@Digital unicorn does Caroline Graham disclose the content of Meghan’s letter?
Jesus Christ.
But I suppose the Fail can’t slither away quietly. Because to do that would mean they supported a pedo for a decade and more importantly to them, they’ll have to concede defeat to Meghan and admit their “she’s a narcissistic witch of a daughter” campaign was wrong.
@Monika: the contents of the letter have been disclosed elsewhere. I’m not sure whether to share it since I assume Kaiser may want to write an article about it.
But it’s easily googlable.
@Monika, no she claims not to have asked him what was in the letter – in the article she went on to claim that Thomas’s copy of the letter is missing and that he can’t remember the details of the letter.
There are websites you can read articles behind a paywall – paywall remover is the one I use.
Yes she’s a woman of steel, but I wish she wasn’t in England, I really really wish she wasn’t in England.
@Digital unicorn and @pumpkin thank you for clarifying this. I was just wondering if Caroline Graham disputed the reported content of Meghan’s letter to her father Thomas Markle Sr which, I believe, was disclosed to the Sun by Thomas Markle Jr, Meghan’s half-brother.
It looks like Thomas Markle Sr left Meghan’s letter with his other belongings in the Philippines.
Caroline Graham became close personal friends with a pedo and the daily mail’s dime and used that connection to smear meghan for cutting off contact with said pedo.
Caroline Graham needs to be investigated and potentially charged with obstruction of justice.
It is ridiculous to pretend she wasn’t aware of his potential crimes.
Yeah, the first wife passed away in 2024.
Also, in 2018 Tom Jr gave a video interview to intouch and said his dad told him he went overseas to have sex with women & every Christmas would send tons of wrapped gifts over to Thailand & Philippines.
And he also says that at least one of the images shows a child in Tom Seniors livingroom in Rosalito, Mexiko. A direct consequence of the Met doing nothing!
It has been known for a while that Bad Dad had been going to the Philippines and Thailand for sex, but what was not publicly known was that underage girls were involved. This doesn’t surprise me in the least because those two countries are known for their sex tourism, including with children. A case in point is the British pop singer known as Gary Glitter, although his crimes occurred mainly in Vietnam. According to The Sun it has seen TWO images of who they believe to be Bad Dad having sex with an underage Asian girl which were taken some 30 years ago. That Bad Dad’s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, was the whistleblower who sent the letter to the British police in 2018/2019 is not surprising either because as far as I recall it was she who outed Bad Dad regarding his sex tourism to SE Asia in the first place. What a mess and I feel desperately sorry for Meghan at this point.
Indeed – when Archie was born Roslyn publicly stated that Sr was a terrible father and that he should never be allowed near her children.
Also sheds light on why he never had a relationship with his other grandchildren – sounds like Roslyn kept them from him.
Damn it, Britain, the ‘Sceptic Isle’ for real.
Wow. So, this is definitely much stranger and concerning than I originally thought. I’ve seen it reported that it was Markle’s first wife who sent the letter, but I don’t know if that has been confirmed. I will say that it really is very, very odd that she would have sent this letter to the Met and not the FBI. The Met has no jurisdiction over Markle or any of these crimes. It’s just a very strange thing for her to have done.
That the Met would have considered this worth sharing with Meghan but not other law enforcement is shocking. Truly shocking. Either you assess that it’s a crank letter (of which I’m sure they get many) and you wouldn’t bring it to Meghan or it’s credible enough that it should have triggered communication to US authorities (or Mexican or the Philippines). It is possible that, depending on how old these accusations were, there was a statute of limitation issue. Many statute of limitations for sex crimes have been removed, but this is a fairly recent trend and this wouldn’t apply retroactively.
This is horrifying and must be so so upsetting for Meghan. The Met should definitely report itself. Just very strange behavior all around.
Agreed @Ladye I can’t get over MET not doing the basic thing of passing on the letter to be investigated by the relevant US law enforcement. It was a matter for the relevant law enforcement to determine whether the allegations were substantive or just a vengeful ex wife, surely? She WAS married to him for years and sent the letter to get action. So why not follow it up with an interview and ask for her evidence of actual wrong doing and take it from there!? Now she is dead and it’s too late to find out what she knew.
Still there is an active investigation now on the various items belonging to T Markle that are being forensically examined.
@LadyE Doesn’t seem odd at all that Roslyn sent the letter to the Royal family via Scotland Yard. Megan & Harry we’re all over the world’s media at that time as senior royals. He was going on to TV shows/piers morgan daily threatening Meghan that she had to talk to him. Triggering. Roslyn likely felt Meghan need to know about his sex addictions etc.
I understood that the letter went to the Met police detail which coordinates with the royal institution about potential security threats to the royal family. Since Meghan was pregnant, it is possible that the woman who wrote the letter wanted to warn Meghan about her father and that he was certainly a potential danger to her child. It was strictly a warning to her. Certainly, no one with any sense expected her to take any law enforcement action.
I agree.
I agree @ladyE, this story gets odder and odder and quite frankly, disturbing. The story keeps changing from what the Sun initially reported (they had the 2018 letter to the Met, for example, but it was later revealed there was no 2018 letter, but rather 2019), the fact that MM brother was PAID, the fact that it’s the abhorrent UK tabloids, and the revolting subject matter. This is too dark for me to comprehend, and quite frankly, I do not want to understand. I am sorry MM was raised in such an unstable family with sex tourism, drugs, and a missing mother. I hope she gets the therapy she needs.
Be careful here.
Meghan was not raised with her half siblings. Both were around 16-17 when she was born. Meghan’s parents divorced when she was 2 years old.
Not only does the Met not care about child abuse, they probably did nothing to protect the Royal Family. The Royal Family’s role in this situation needs to be discussed.
I guess The Met is going to take the fall for Clive Alderton/Royal institution who decided to keep this quiet. You know that man was calling the shots.
Alderton has been fired (in July just a week after Thomas Jr brought his charges to the FBI) maybe the BRF knew what was coming down the pike and offloaded their scapegoat. I bet Clive takes the rap with the met
ooh interesting point about the timing with Alderton.
The whistleblower letter was sent in late 2018 but not shared with Meghan until January 2019, so it seems both dates are correct. Perhaps she was referencing when she noticed the date the letter was written.
I think that’s possible.
Yes.
Meghan was pregnant with Archie when she read this letter and I can’t imagine anything worse. They were already estranged but to find this out from his first wife! She must have wondered if she ever really knew her own father? She must have gone over everything that she believed about him was anything true?. He has already betrayed and let her down publicly by blabbing for coin to the press but then this? Such depravity and child abuse is unforgivable. She was pregnant and needed to protect herself, her unborn son . She had every right to totally remain out of his reach forever and absolutely believed he was going to be investigated by law enforcement.
As I pointed out on Friday, this was the exact time that Meghan was going through a mental health crisis with suicidal ideation. How much did this information contribute to her mental health issues or even trigger them, given the isolation she was experiencing?
It certainly wouldn’t have helped, especially if she was given this horrific news and then…..nothing happened.
I wonder if this is part of why the royal family refused to let her get inpatient help – they were afraid this would get out?
@Brassy Rebel that is a very perceptive observation. I don’t know how she coped with what she did cope with from 2017 onwards and then in 2019 when she’s joyfully pregnant with Archie to discover the depravity of her own father? And to have horrors like Piers, Dan Wootton and Tom Bowers and Lady Colin champion him and uses him as a source to write books trashing Meghan?
I am surprised she survived but am grateful that she is strong and has love and family and friends who are good, loyal and decent. She has been vindicated in her absolute decision to cut her father out of her life and protect her children from him.
My heartbreaks for all the victims and it is looking like they’re many of them and Sr was abusing children for decades, but I also feel so bad for Meghan having to deal with all of this while being pregnant with her first child. The MET and the RPO division need to answer why they didn’t inform the appropriate authorities because from what I can see when it comes to sexual abuse especially involving children they choose to protect the abuser every single time. Sr and the pedo Prince both need to be held accountable for their actions they deserve to share a cell for the rest of their lives imo.
The royals and their aides also must have known about the letter and probably took the opportunity to aquire more information. But, of course, they took no action to encourage the police to contact the FBI. So now we have these a-holes blaming Meghan that nothing was done about this information.
I’m wondering if she DID write a letter to the FBI and it was just tossed aside.
@Becks1 – I wonder how the Met got the letter, did Ms Loveless send it directly to them or did it come to them vis someone else i.e. the FBI. Given that this has now turned into a multi country investigation I think what we are hearing about now is only the beginning.
He was clearly filming himself – for what, to share with others as thats often what they do.
@Digital Unicorn – The FBI has denied knowing anything about this matter until now, according to CNN.
@Becks1, it’s entirely possible. Remember, this was during Felon in Chief’s first term and he certainly wouldn’t want that can of worms opened and investigated.
So the Met police told no one. Didn’t forward the letter to US authorities. The same police is still doing nothing about Andrew. But the biggest story is Meghan misremembering couple of months almost a decade ago. It’s sickening.
Can you imagine her relief that The Met, FBI or MI5 were going to handle him?
He’d made an ass during the wedding. He’d gone on Piers Morgan. He’d given her letter to the Daily Mail to print. He was verbally abusing her on TV.
She was relieved the Met had it. certainly must have assumed with Harry being the king’s son they wouldnt let it slip.
I want to believe that some people knew about the letter in 2018 and used it to control TM senior. That is the reason he helped to try and scatter Meghan’s wedding and he was always available to demonize Meghan when called upon.
The people at fault here are tom Markle (obviously), the Met, and possibly someone in the royal family, depending on who knew about this letter.
As @LadyE says above, the Met must have found something credible about this letter to show it to Meghan. She doesn’t get shown every crackpot letter someone receives about her or her family. So something about it (the source, the specific allegations, SOMETHING) was enough to warrant showing it to Meghan. so then they did nothing with it? They just said “oh this could be bad, oh well, lets put it in this drawer over here for years and hope nothing bad happens.”
If they did show it to Meghan, presumably other people in the royal households knew – and they continued to platform Tom markle through the press. If anyone in the press knew and they continued to interview him…. I mean this whole situation stinks to high heaven and for anyone who wonders why victims dont report their abuse, this is why. The powerful are invested in silencing these investigations.
If I remember correctly, during Meghan’s lawsuit with the DM, a portion of the letter Meghan wrote to her father was redacted. She wouldn’t have been the one to redact it .
It’s intriguing that not many media outlets are reporting that the 2018/19 letter sent to the Met Police was sent by the late Roslyn Loveless, Markle Sr’s first wife.
She had made public statements around the time of Meghan’s wedding and Archie’s birth warning that Markle Sr was a child abuser, and that Archie should never be exposed to him.
The media didn’t give her the time of day, preferring to platform Tom Markle Sr instead. And boy, did they platform him. How come such little attention was paid to what Roslyn was saying? How come no GoFundMe’s were set up for her? When exactly did she die, and what did she even die of?
In this entire story from the pov of the British/right wing media and parts of the public there is a clear hierarchy:
1. white male – Thomas Sr
2. white female – Roslyn Loveless
3. a whole load of other ethnicities
4. black/of colour male
5. black/of colour female – Meghan
Many are saying it was his ex wife who send the letter to met and they gave to meghan. It seems she signed the letter with her name .
Why are people in the UK not demanding an internal investigation of the Met? This is not the first time they have failed at doing their jobs.
The Met will be held accountable, under the law if they have failed in their duty/messed up badly they have to report themselves to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) for them to investigate, the public can also report them.
Given the nature of what’s happened they will def have to refer themselves to the IOPC.
It feels so long ago that we were admiring their lovely unbothered life in Montecito. The throwbacks to their 2019 life while currently back in England must be an extra layer of traumatic. I hope they are able to resolve whatever it was that brought them back and return to their SoCal sanctuary.
So when the Fail and other BM castigated Meghan for cutting off contact with her poor heartbroken father they knew that allegations existed that he had abused children. But instead of investigating and verifying that he is a pederast, they went with the story line of Meghan being cold to her poor pitiful father. It now becomes clear how much strength Meghan has shown when she must have felt attacked from all sides. How about some articles now supporting her and the absolute protection she has shown for her own children? How about some admiration for a mother who held firm in cutting off all contact with her absolute scum of a father?
I’m still not over the fact that the Met police tried to say huh what letter, we can’t recall if we ever saw a letter? But I knew she was gonna have receipts and lo and behold she said bet and produced a copy and even shared it with news outlets! And then they’re all like ohhhh, so oh yeah we do have a letter. And then had to admit they shared it with no one. They really tried it. Unbelievable.
Meghan gave the letter to the press?
Not that I’ve seen. But, the Sun claims to have seen a copy of the letter which raises WAY more questions to me. Meghan wouldn’t have given the letter to the Sun, I doubt Meghan was actually given a hard copy of the letter to keep in 2019. Who did the Sun get this letter from? A source in the Met?
A copy was also shared with Chris Ship who then confirmed its existence on itv. From what I can tell, the Met police, despite earlier saying that they couldn’t remember if there ever was a letter, then had to confirm that yes there is in fact a letter and yes they shared a copy with her in January 2019. If Meghan had not shown the letter to news outlets to confirm its existence, then the Met police would have likely kept pretending they couldn’t remember.
I know in the US we have the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) where documents to public agencies can be requested by the public. I don’t know if they have that in the UK.
It’s all very shady and it feels like a game of ‘keep away’ between what should be serious institutions and law enforcement because they are aware how aspects of the situation with Markle were being used in the nefarious campaign to get M out of the Royal picture. Right now, the DM is making what hay they can out of their scoop now that The Sun left them holding the bag with a compromised principal. But DM is, broadly, Clarence House/Camilla/now BP. The Sun/Murdoch is KP. How many decisions about this situation were made in the palaces and did Murdoch/KP roll the Daily Mail/CH/BP? Acting like they had a shared goal against M but then exposing and destroying the value of DM’s main source and platforming the son themselves? Maybe law enforcement was told not to pursue anything further by royals and now they got caught trying to deny their involvement.
Notice that the spokesperson said “if the Met has a *timestamped* letter” saying that they received it in 2019 then it can be taken as the date of notification (to the police). Furthermore, all of the news reports which stated that they had *seen* the letter actually reported seeing “the letter from 2018”. It seems clear that the letter was indeed from 2018 and Meghan’s initial recollection was correct.
I fully believe that the palaces (and certainly William and Knauf) knew about the letter and were using it to torment Meghan in the hopes of achieving whatever outcome they had been pushing for behind the scenes. They definitely told her that they had sent it to the police four months after the wedding as reported (or at least threatened to, in order to provoke some reaction or response from her at the time). Only after that failed to achieve their aim did they finally send it to the police in January 2019 – again, in order to add further stress to Meghan. But *someone* (in BP?) got the Met to sit on it, the palaces (KP + the Wasp at BP) banked this information for future use. Several people in the media definitely were aware at the time.
And NOW that Harry and Meghan are back in the UK and receiving favourable receptions, and the public are warming to them and calling out William and Charles, and especially because Meghan’s company is clearly moving from strength to strength, someone decided to drop this news as though it were a new discovery, clearly timed for the release of the new product drops from Meghan’s company. Otherwise, why drop this news NOW, especially when the son claims to have made his discoveries in July? He clearly orchestrated this big revelation with the tabloid(s) which first reported it.
They did not bank on Meghan responding immediately and turning the spotlight immediately back onto them and onto the Met, which first attempted to gaslight her. Their attempt to drag her into this heinous scandal has backfired in real time and they are now scrambling. Their disgraceful attempts to blame HER for her father’s alleged crimes are showing who they are in real time, to an international audience which has become increasingly primed to spot unfairness in media coverage of Meghan.
What scandalous breaking news about the royals is this Thomas Markle news burying? Because I sense a blind panic behind the scenes. They are running out of “ammunition” to use against Meghan, and I love this for them.
The moral of the story? Keep receipts people! For years if needs be – whether or not you are surrounded by vipers. You never know when you might need them. I bet the palaces will think thrice before attempting a new stunt, because they will be wondering just how much Meghan has documented and how much proof of their misdeeds she has saved over the years.
My heart breaks for Meghan. Imagine the HELL she was being put through by those people while putting on a brave face in public and working for those grifters for free, and showing up and doing a world of good.
For what it’s worth, I see some people saying “Now we understand why she cut off her father…”. My response to that is NO. Even without these allegations, Meghan had every right to cut him off for repeatedly colluding with the UK and international media to abuse her, not to mention issuing threats against her and Harry. She owes him nothing, and I am glad that her last letter to him reiterated that in plain language.
💯💯💯. I also believe that the letter may have been forwarded to Meghan in 2018. For that matter I’m wondering if there wasn’t a second letter in 2019! I also agree that the palaces had to have known about this.
There is so much confusion surrounding this letter. From what I understand, per the BBC reporting, is that the letter was sent directly to The Met police’s Protection Command devision. The letter was received in January of 2019, and they decided to pass it on to Meghan. Their failure to report the allegations to the police in the involved countries is such a tragedy and should be investigated. Meghan was very smart and careful to address the letter in her original statement, and the spokesperson later agreed that timestamp of 2019 was acceptable to her. The original postmark history would confirm this.
This 2018/2019 timeline is very interesting considering Jason Knauf was the Sussexes communications secretary until he made his bullying accusations in October 2018. The KP offices did not formally split off until May 2019, with Jason staying with William and Kate. My question is, would Jason have been involved with Meghan’s office after his accusations, or had he been cut out of their operations? If he knew, the allegations were almost certainly shared with William and BP.
K so I understand the met. An ex-wife of someone sends a letter that an ex is an abuser to a police force in a country neither of them live in? How odd is that? Did she sent it to American authorities? Or Mexican? Can you imagine if police followed leads of all ex wives who sent letters out? I think the police saw this as a deranged person out to make misery for Meghan. I think Meghan might have seen it that way as well. With that said you also cannot investigate someone solely on a letter and not in a country that the person does Piu not even live. Can you imagine if an ex of Harry’s sent a letter to the Mexican authorities what are they suppose to do with that? The whole family is so dysfunctional it’s unbelievable.
Meghan messed up in her response. If she was going to respond then t Shoukd have been simple. The mention of the letter was a big mistake. All this crazy came due to her statement. This is a mess and no doubt the royal family will move further away from them. Look at Beatrice the royals have pretty much sidelined her after the Andrew thing. This whole thing is just so messy it’s unbelievable.
Meghan did not make a mistake by mentioning that letter. If she’d left out the letter and it later became public knowledge that the letter existed and she, Meghan, knew about it, people would accuse her of knowing about the abuse and hiding it. Meghan did the right thing.
Meghan’s response has no flaw. The ‘crazy mess’ is strictly the media’s behaviour in the growing realization that government and law enforcement entities are in bed with the British Media over serious crimes that get buried or manipulated for nefarious and cynical reasons and they all want to wriggle out of their culpability and avoid accountability.
The Royal family has no moral high ground regarding these sorts of grotesque issues. They are neck deep in decades of cover ups for abuses their family members have been responsible for and have their fingerprints all over this situation directly. Also, the Yorks have not been sidelined at all.
At the end of the day, the MET police still could have shared the letter with US authorities. That’s all they had to do. And they didn’t do that. So I disagree in understanding the met’s response to a letter about child abuse and Meghan was smart to confirm the letter and keep a copy. If they felt it warranted showing it to Meghan, then it warranted showing it to the US authorities.
I actually agree very much with your first paragraph. I find sending the letter to the Royal Protection Unit to be very, very odd, given neither Markle nor his crimes have any connection to the UK.
I don’t agree at all with your second paragraph. Meghan appears to be the only person who took the letter and whatever was in it seriously. It seems she also expected that this letter would trigger a proper investigation. ANYONE who actually cares about child sex crimes would think that! There wasn’t anything the Met could have done investigation wise (which is why I agree it was very odd to send this to them), but they could have and SHOULD have forwarded it to the relevant authorities in the US.
No ladye you got it wrong. Thomas sr ex wife send this letter to MET because at the time meghan was living in uk. The met usually send royal related stuff to royal protection officer which is separated branch from usual met office. The met saw the contents and send to rpo of sussex at the time who shared the office with than Cambridges.
Lol yorks didn’t get sidelined at all and fergie was walking with them for Christmas few years ago. Plus does cathy should be sidelined for her uncle SH ? Should cathy be sidelined for her mother bankruptcy and scammed poor immigrants workers? Should cathy and bill sidelined for being seen with their children and any together after he was accused as pdf ? Your faux concern about image of brf is very fake because meghan fit in right with bunch of royals having pdf and shity relative. Because all of brf history is nothing but slavery, incest, pdf and whatever horrible think you can image.
It makes sense to me; his daughter had just married into one of the most powerful families in the world. Perhaps she felt this information would fast-track an investigation into his crimes. That probably would have happened if the MET had shared this information with the FBI and other authorities.
Who knows if this is true or not, but there have been indications that Roslyn had been concerned with the safety of the Sussexes children, as well as William and Kate’s children.
With all due respect Cindy – WTF?
It’s not odd if she sent it because she thought it was enough of a threat to Meghan and her unborn child because she was a member of the Royal family at the time. She thought the British authorities should be informed of a possible threat. She also probably thought if she sent it directly to Meghan, Meghan may never see it because she probably gets tons of mail everyday from fans and has some staff person handling her mail.
She may have notified some law enforcement agency in the states prior to that but they just didn’t believe her and did nothing.
Also the letter was several pages with detailed information about his behaviour dating back to atleast 50 years. I read that many in brf definitely knows about the letter and contents of it. For me why she doesn’t send or tip feds on him ? I hope those come to light because this horrible act goes on for more than decades upon decades. The sun has photos and video of the camera dates back to early 20th century and i learned that author of alice in wonderland was a creep. If you born in 21 century i don’t believe many celebitches have seen film r camera with film roll. He had film roll undeveloped and he has so many different types of camera . His son said that he watched 15 min video of his dad with very young child and I have seen some photos of very young children on the sun , they looks very young not more than 7 to 10 years. It’s very odd type photos which was very common in early 80s and 90s.
The video on the Suns website with the interview with Jr is hard to watch – apparently Sr always had a locked room in every home he owned that only he had the key.
I’m looking at Meghan’s As Ever site. I’m thinking of getting the tea cup and saucer. Was considering the tea pot, too, but I’ve never made tea that way, so am reluctant. She is a very strong and admirable woman.
Oh, I hope you get the teapot! A teapot makes wonderful (the best) tea with loose leafed tea and is a nice little mini ritual to help you relax when you need a break, especially when using a beautiful teapot!
Treat yourself, you won’t regret it! You will feel like a queen as you pour yourself a cup of your favourite tea, no matter the time of year. I own several teapots, from ceramic to bone china to glass to double-walled stainless steel, big and small. Some come with built-in strainers or infusers, others without. As @Mayp says, it is a nice mini ritual which will help you to relax when you need a break. I highly recommend it!
Tip: If you have a cup warmer (one is permanently stationed beside my desk), you can make a strong brew and simply leave the pot on the warmer so that you can pour yourself a cup throughout the morning or evening without needing to make individual cups of tea. Bliss! 🙂
Get the teapot!
Once you make tea with loose leaf tea, you’ll never go back. It’s actually very easy.
So this is how I (American) do it, a heaping teaspoon into the pot and then hot water. I let it steep for 5 minutes. My pot makes two large mugs so, once the tea is steeped, I pour it through a tea strainer into one of my mugs and then put the extra into a travel tea mug (thermos, etc) to keep it hot.
The tea leaves get composted. It’s SO easy! You won’t regret trying something new.
Just get it darling! I would love to buy it, but I’m in the UK. Hopefully, things will come to us soon, but it’s lovely to think of you enjoying your tea time during the holidays.
1. Fill and rinse the tea pot with hot water from the yet to boil tea kettle. This warms your tea pot.
2. Place one level teaspoon of loose tea leaves for each desired cup of tea into a tea ball or tea strainer.
3. Add one add additional level teaspoon of loose tea leaves to ball or strainer “for the pot.”
4. Pour boiling water into your pre- warmed teapot: Black tea should be made with water that “is” boiling, not that “has boiled (Julia Child).”
5. Insert filled tea ball or strainer into teapot. Cover tea pot with thick kitchen towel or tea caddy, if you’re fancy : )
6. Steep for 4 to 5 minutes for Black teas. For green tea use water just under boiling temps and steep 4 minutes or less.
7. Remove tea ball or strainer. Embrace the pour, the aroma, the color.
8. Enjoy! For me, the small ritual helps with mindfulness and resetting flight, fight, or freeze repose coding.
My tea pots, loose tea leaves, and saltine crackers stuffed with peanut butter have kept me sane (arguably!) over the years; through graduate studies, miserable early career managers, marriage, motherhood and mortgages. Unfailingly up lifting!
Go on; treat yourself to a tea pot, if not one of Meghan’s grab one from the home goods/sense shops.
I find this so depressing and disheartening. The UK establishment set out to destroy Meghan and I pray they don’t succeed. The sad part is I don’t think any real justice will be done. So many cruel comments out there.
I agree, and all this press interest in the alleged crimes of Thomas Markle Snr. now is to achieve one aim – to shame Meghan. It’s a tragedy.