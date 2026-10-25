Actually, Duchess Meghan was informed about her father’s depravity in January 2019

The Duchess of Sussex issued a statement on Friday morning, about 12 hours after the Sun’s initial reporting on Thomas Markle’s depravity. Meghan stated clearly and on the record that she was informed about a letter sent to the Met Police in 2018, a letter detailing some of her father’s horrifying behavior. The Met spent most of Friday releasing contradictory statements and information about this, but the Sun backed up Meghan’s story, confirming that a private individual *did* write a letter to the Met’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre, basically in an effort to alert Meghan’s royal protection unit that Thomas Markle was a huge threat.

A letter sent to Met Police in 2018 warning them that Thomas Markle Snr was a child abuser DOES exist, The Sun can reveal. Meghan yesterday claimed she cut off all ties with her father after the letter was passed to her soon after her wedding to Harry. However, the Met Police said on Friday they were unable to confirm whether any letter had ever been shared with her. But The Sun has seen a copy of the bombshell letter sent to a specialist Met protection unit. It is clearly addressed to the Met’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with risks posed by obsessives to the Royal Family and VIPs. The letter – which it’s understood has now been shared with police – alleges that Mr Markle had sexually abused a child. The author also claimed in the letter that Mr Markle had admitted going to the Philippines and Thailand to abuse children.

[From The Sun]

After the Sun backed up Meghan’s statement and confirmed the existence of a letter (and an official police warning to Meghan), the Met police suddenly remembered the letter as well. They corrected the timeline though – apparently, the letter was sent in January 2019, with FTAC informing Meghan of the contents of the letter around the same time. That timeline makes SO much more sense – months after the wedding, and months after Meghan sent her horrible father her own handwritten “I’m done with you” letter (which Thomas would later give to the Mail). Like, Meghan had already cut off contact with Thomas Markle months before someone sent that letter in January 2019. Meghan’s spox told media outlets that (basically) she was wrong about the timeline and yeah, it happened in early 2019. When she was pregnant and being smeared by the Windsors and she wanted to end her life. Part of what her spokesperson’s statement said:

“In recalling events from more than seven years ago, without the benefit of a diary entry or contemporaneous record, it is understandable that she may have been mistaken by a few months. If the MPS holds a time-stamped record confirming that the letter was reviewed in 2019, that should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the Duchess.”

[Via Page Six]

So now we have more clarity on the timeline and chronology of the accusations. Throughout 2018, Meghan just believed her horrible father was selling her out and badgering her through incessant British television appearances. She was trying to manage what she believed was a PR debacle. It wasn’t until January 2019 that she became aware of just how sinister everything was.

There’s another problem. It turns out that after informing Meghan of the letter and the accusations therein, the police simply did nothing. They admitted on Saturday that they did not pass on the letter or the claims to law enforcement in Mexico or the US. A Met Police spox said: “The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The MPS is reviewing the handling of this matter in 2019 and considering whether a referral to the IOPC is necessary to review our approach.” It just feels like law enforcement doesn’t care about child abuse anywhere.