Barack Obama: Trump’s WH looks like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory

Former President Barack Obama has stepped up to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3rd midterm elections. At first, I thought he hadn’t been on the campaign trail since 2024, but I double-checked – he campaigned for current Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger last year, and he did some other off-year campaign stops. Obama knows that his presence is powerful and he prefers to act as the Dems’ closer, to drive home the party’s message in the final weeks of a campaign cycle. He did just that in Michigan, where there’s a huge governor’s race and a senate race. At a stop in Detroit, Obama riffed on Donald Trump and Trump’s aesthetic, and it was seriously funny as hell. Obama said: “He seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV…what’s with the gold? … He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

“He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory” — Obama https://t.co/3fH8IQP1MG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2026

This clip just brightened my whole weekend – a reminder of what used to be, when we had a president who was cool, smart and tasteful. Like, I know “tasteful” isn’t a quantitative metric for politics, but you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. And Obama is 100% correct: Trump’s aesthetic IS Saddam-Hussein-designs-a-Cheesecake-Factory. That’s exactly it. For those of you too young to remember, Saddam Hussein famously loved gold-plated everything too, he loved to decorate cheap, poorly-constructed palaces with gold leaf and gold columns.

Obviously, MAGA Republicans are now trying to turn Obama’s comment into their next culture war: Trump understands heartland values because he defends PDFiles, mocks abuse victims, says racist sh-t about Somalis, and he truly embraces the Saddam Hussein/Cheesecake Factory aesthetic. I’ll spell it out for those MAGA snowflakes: the joke is not Obama punching down on the Cheesecake Factory, it’s Obama saying Trump’s style is gaudy, tasteless and Saddam Hussein-esque.