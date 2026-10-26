Barack Obama: Trump’s WH looks like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory

Former President Barack Obama has stepped up to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3rd midterm elections. At first, I thought he hadn’t been on the campaign trail since 2024, but I double-checked – he campaigned for current Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger last year, and he did some other off-year campaign stops. Obama knows that his presence is powerful and he prefers to act as the Dems’ closer, to drive home the party’s message in the final weeks of a campaign cycle. He did just that in Michigan, where there’s a huge governor’s race and a senate race. At a stop in Detroit, Obama riffed on Donald Trump and Trump’s aesthetic, and it was seriously funny as hell. Obama said: “He seems very focused on home renovations. He should be on HGTV…what’s with the gold? … He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

This clip just brightened my whole weekend – a reminder of what used to be, when we had a president who was cool, smart and tasteful. Like, I know “tasteful” isn’t a quantitative metric for politics, but you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. And Obama is 100% correct: Trump’s aesthetic IS Saddam-Hussein-designs-a-Cheesecake-Factory. That’s exactly it. For those of you too young to remember, Saddam Hussein famously loved gold-plated everything too, he loved to decorate cheap, poorly-constructed palaces with gold leaf and gold columns.

Obviously, MAGA Republicans are now trying to turn Obama’s comment into their next culture war: Trump understands heartland values because he defends PDFiles, mocks abuse victims, says racist sh-t about Somalis, and he truly embraces the Saddam Hussein/Cheesecake Factory aesthetic. I’ll spell it out for those MAGA snowflakes: the joke is not Obama punching down on the Cheesecake Factory, it’s Obama saying Trump’s style is gaudy, tasteless and Saddam Hussein-esque.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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15 Responses to “Barack Obama: Trump’s WH looks like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory”

  1. Ciotog says:
    October 26, 2026 at 8:21 am

    I’m sure that Obama has actually eaten at a Cheesecake Factory, and Trump hasn’t.

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 26, 2026 at 8:37 am

    Isn’t part of the joke that the Cheesecake Factory deliberately cultivates a gaudy, over the top style? Anyway, I’m glad the Democrats have all hands on deck for the last week of this campaign. MVP Harris will be the closer in Georgia next weekend. She’s been great on the road in Mississippi and New Hampshire.

    Reply
  3. Booboochile says:
    October 26, 2026 at 8:38 am

    The new White House, with all its gold embossing, stripper joint writing, enormous for the sake of being enormous, adding ballroom and other u needed structures then under utilising them, a heli pad right at the door so that your fat ass doesn’t have to walk…yeah this was Saddam Hussein’s palace which was equally gaudy paintings and statues of himself, naming things after himself and in his glory…omgee, they have become one person. Ironic because Americans hated Sadam and majority supported the Bush wars but in a circle of life Saddam Hussain has been reincarnated in Trump. There’s nothing different between them.🤯

    Reply
  4. BARBIE1 says:
    October 26, 2026 at 8:54 am

    O should have done more of this sooner. Good things are happening in Serbia and Brazil how about a post?

    Reply
  5. CatGotMyTongue says:
    October 26, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Just reading the headline made me cackle so loudly that I woke my cat up. He is so funny! And, it’s funny because it’s true.

    We need more Obama standup!

    Reply
  6. Irene says:
    October 26, 2026 at 9:08 am

    Obama was being too nice. It looks like a Saddam’s brothel.

    Reply
  7. Eleonor says:
    October 26, 2026 at 9:12 am

    He said what the world is thinking !
    Personally I tend to see more a “Ceausescu” vibe, but it’s a bit of a crossover.

    Reply
  8. Gabby says:
    October 26, 2026 at 9:43 am

    This left me in tears for what we had and what we lost.
    But I’m glad to see BO out on the trail rallying the vote.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    October 26, 2026 at 9:44 am

    I watched his whole speech. It was fire.

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    October 26, 2026 at 10:05 am

    He’s hilarious and this is a joke that works brilliantly because the more you think about it the more you realise how much he hit the nail on the head.

    Reply
  11. Jferber says:
    October 26, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    I love and miss Barack Obama and Joe Biden so much! G-d, for some normalcy, decency, fairness and intelligence once again!!!!

    Reply
  12. Indywom says:
    October 26, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    No one can unhear that comment.

    Reply
  13. Jferber says:
    October 26, 2026 at 6:25 pm

    I understand why President Biden is not making appearances, but why in the world wouldn’t President Bush speak out against Trump? Does he support what the Republican party has become? Is he too cowardly to take a stand against the Trumpian travesty?

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 26, 2026 at 8:23 pm

      Bush lobbied hard behind the scenes for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. He’s never said anything in opposition to Trump. I don’t know why people think he’s a never Trumper. Some family members have opposed Trump and some may have even drifted away from the party. But W remains silent through it all.

      Reply

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