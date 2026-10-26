Margaret Qualley is the oddsmakers’ favorite for the new ‘Bond Girl’…?

You know what’s impressive? How quickly Jack Lowden has become a consensus-favorite for James Bond. I swear, his name only really started popping up in the Bond conversation a few months ago. Most of the rumormongering around 007 casting was centered around Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner. Well, according to the trade papers, the final rounds of screen tests and meetings are happening right now, and there are three actors in it to win it: Jack O’Connell, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden. But here’s a whole other conversation: who will be the new Bond Girl? Well, the bookmakers have some thoughts about all of this.
With the final James Bond screen tests that are expected to take place starting today, bookmakers are placing odds on the next Bond, Bond Girl and theme song artist.
As The Hollywood Reporter detailed Thursday, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Jack O’Connell are three finalists expected to test for the highly coveted role of 007.
But while studio Amazon MGM, producers and director Denis Villeneuve may or may not have made up their minds on who gets the role, bookmakers have released odds for anyone willing to enter the casino royale of online betting.
According to Oddschecker — a leading British betting-odds comparison platform that aggregates odds from established bookmakers — Slow Horses star Jack Lowden is the favorite heading into the home stretch at 8/13 — or a 62 percent chance (we’re just going to translate the odds into percentages so you don’t have to do the math). Masters of the Air star Turner is a bit behind with 25 percent. Disclosure Day star Josh O’Connor is at 13 percent. They’re followed by Richard Madden (11 percent), Jacob Elordi (7 percent) and O’Connell (8 percent).
For the next so-called “Bond girl” role, BetOnline has The Substance star Margaret Qualley at 33 percent, with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney right behind at 25 percent. Sweeney is tied with Furiosa star Anya Taylor-Joy at 25 percent. Next comes Florence Pugh (17 percent), Zendaya (13 percent), Lauren Sánchez (5 percent) and Kate Winslet (4 percent). Several others names have around 3 percent odds, including Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson.
Of course, Bond movies tend to have more than one significant female character for Bond to partner or flirt with, so it’s entirely possible more than one actress from the oddsmakers list could be a Bond girl.
As for which artist will be chosen to write the next Bond movie’s theme song, Raye is tops with 50 percent implied chance, followed by Olivia Dean, Dua Lipa, Sienna Spiro, Lana Del Rey, Oasis and Lady Gaga.
In case you’re wondering about the prediction markets — which are a bit like bookmaking, but dumber — the top Kalshi pick for Bond is also Lowden, with 64 percent, followed by Turner (28 percent), O’Connor (19 percent), Idris Elba (9 percent), Barton (8 percent) and Robert Pattinson (7 percent).
[From THR]
I have some questions. First question: WTF?? Margaret Qualley? Sydney Sweeney? Anya Taylor Joy? Okay, Anya would actually be a GREAT Bond Girl, but I have my doubts that she would want any part of it, and I also have my doubts that Bond-loving men would want her as a Bond Girl. Same with Qualley, who really seems completely at odds with the Bond franchise. Sydney absolutely wants it though, she’s like Callum Turner – she’s been doing everything she can to publicly audition for the part. Obviously, these are just what gamblers think, this is not the studio saying these are the names. But I’m truly shocked by the gamblers’ support for Qualley in particular. It seems so out of nowhere. God, I hope she doesn’t end up a Bond Girl.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The world premiere of The Dog Stars takes place at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Guests gather for the highly anticipated film premiere in the heart of the capital. Pictured: Margaret Qualley BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Jack Lowden at the BAFTA: British Academy Film Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom,Image: 964937664, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Margaret Qualley arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971231697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – DECEMBER 15: American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney wearing a fully custom Galia Lahav gown with Jacob & Co. high jewelry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘The Housemaid’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1059631295, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sydney Sweeney, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan attending the 27th British Independent Film Awards at the Roundhouse in Camden, London, United Kingdom,Image: 1087712348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – APRIL 07: American actress Sydney Sweeney wearing Pierre Cardin circa 2007, styled by Molly Dickson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX at Ovation Hollywood on April 7, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1089418263, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Sydney Sweeney , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Santa Barbara, CA Sydney Sweeney wearing a Cecil Chapman Vintage Dress and Ferragamo Bow-Detail Patent Leather Slingback Pumps arrives at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2026 – Virtuosos Award held at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California.
Pictured: Sydney Sweeney
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London, UNITED KINGDOM “The Dog Stars” celebrated its London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Cast members and guests gathered for the special screening in the heart of London. Pictured: Margaret Qualley BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted together at the airport in Venice, Italy, during their trip for the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. The couple kept things casual as they made their way out of the airport. Pictured: Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
We saw Josh O’ Connor in NT “Golden Boy” and he was amazing in a difficult play. So charismatic and smoking hot. (I can’t believe he played the totally uncool and unsexy Prince Charles in The Crown!) I would love to see him play Bond!
Yeah, Qualley for the win. Bond girls are always smart, sly, withholding. Sweeney is now reading too dumb.
But since the franchise owned by a man who has a semi-inflatable wife, I could see their stunt casting Sweeney for a lesser role, like a one scene opening credits or a minor someone.
I’ve been a Bond fan since I was young. I’ve always enjoyed spy stuff. I wasn’t so sure about Daniel Craig, but I was wrong about that. But if they put Sweeney in it, I don’t know if I can stomach that. Yuck.
Qualley has ZERO sex appeal. Bond girls needs to be smart but also bad ass and charisma. She’s a wet noodle.
Girl? Isn’t she 31?
How is Bond Girl still a thing? For that matter, why is James Bond still a thing?
I would tune in for a woman as the new Bond. Why isn’t that a thing?
Personally, I’d rather have a Salt, Ballerina, or Atomic Blonde sequel instead of a female Bond.
Indeed, why is any of this still a thing. True confession: I’ve never seen a Bond movie. I just can’t bring myself to watch a movie where they name women ‘Octopussy’ or Pussy galore’, and refer to women as ‘girls’. No thanks.
Sorry not sorry but all of those casting choices sound boring and unoriginal. James Bond is already an outdated thing and a bland casting is going to do absolutly nothing to fix it (I’m not even sure it can be fixed).
LAUREN SANCHEZ????????? REALLY?????? is this a joke?
It’s a joke like everything these emotionally students billionaires (and one notable trillionaire) do. But it’s his party and he’ll make his wife a Bond girl if he wants to.
I had not seen her name, it’s a horrifying thought.
I can see Margaret. She’s a dancer so very athletic. I think Ana de Armas was great too.
Ana de Armas was divine in No Time to Die. Just brilliant small part. Would love to see her back in Bond. I liked Margaret in The Nice Guys. Really good movie. She could definitely be a Bond girl.
I think they should cast Yoonchae from Katseye. She looks 100% like a Bond girl in the music video Animal and she has a saucy personality. Get her an acting coach and she’d be fabulous.
Booooo Sidney Sweeney there could be no worse choice.
Re bond when I saw they killed off rover in slough horses I assumed he would be bond.