Tom Brady has apparently been dating Candice Swanepoel for ‘a while’

Tom Brady’s romantic life has been pretty quiet all year, at least gossip-wise. I think most of us believed that Tom has been dating around pretty consistently since he and Gisele Bundchen divorced, but he’s managed to keep a lot of it out of the press. Well, it looks like the Victoria’s Secret show was some kind of significant moment for gossip about Tom Brady. It’s complicated, so let’s get to the biggest part of the story: Tom has apparently been dating South African model Candice Swanepoel for a while, per Us Weekly:

Tom Brady and supermodel Candice Swanepoel are dating, a source exclusively tells Us.

Brady, 49, and Swanepoel, 38, have been together “for a while,” per the insider.

Neither the retired NFL quarterback nor Swanepoel have publicly addressed their newfound romance. Us reached out for comment.

Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. The pair now coparent son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. (Brady also shares eldest son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

[From Us Weekly]

Imagine being married to Gisele Bundchen and then, years later, dating another Victoria’s Secret model, and this one is younger and blonde. Insane. So, going back to the VS show, the whole reason why Brady and Swanepoel’s relationship is coming out now is because Candice apparently beefed with model Joan Smalls AT THE SHOW. And the beef was about Tom Brady!! This is according to Deuxmoi’s sources, who claimed that Joan and Tom were dating first, and then Tom started seeing Candice, and maybe there was some overlap and that whole situation ended Joan and Candice’s friendship. When Deuxmoi was speculating on all of this, Joan left a telling comment: “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything.” Man. Tom Brady is out there, destroying female friendships.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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9 Responses to “Tom Brady has apparently been dating Candice Swanepoel for ‘a while’”

  1. Jegede says:
    October 26, 2026 at 10:51 am

    So post- divorce it’s been Irina Shayk, Alexis Earle, Joan Smalls, now Candice Swanepeol….
    https://www.tmz.com/2024/01/16/tom-brady-irina-shayk-romantic-dinner-nyc-new-york-dating/

    Who wouldathunk, Tom Brady would reverse course in later years to mirror another famous Gisele ex, Dicaprio!😆😆😆😆

    Reply
    • Sunny says:
      October 26, 2026 at 11:07 am

      And Sophia V! But at least he is dating age appropriate women unlike Leo.

      And I won’t blame him for ruining female friendships. If you date your friend’s ex or situationship, that is probably on you.

      Reply
  2. Badgerette says:
    October 26, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Well if I’m Gisele I’m giggling at this downgrade. Tragic.

    Reply
  3. MidnightSuperNova says:
    October 26, 2026 at 11:23 am

    I’m surprised that these women are age appropriate. I think Joan is better off. Now she knows that Tom is shady and Candice isn’t a true friend. Tommy has shown with his past relationships that he always puts himself first.

    Reply
  4. Lau says:
    October 26, 2026 at 11:26 am

    And just like West in Summer House, Tom Brady is definitely not worth all of this.

    Reply
  5. VilleRose says:
    October 26, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    The bar is so low but at least he’s going after an age appropriate woman, sort of. My cousin who is about Candace’s age is dating someone around Tom Brady’s age who has a 12 year old daughter. I haven’t met the older guy so I can’t judge but I’m not usually a fan of age gap romances, even if everyone is of age. But it’s better than Leo who is terrified of dating an actual adult woman who isn’t older than 25. I guess it tracks he’d keep dating models. He was never going to date a businesswoman or someone from a non superficial industry.

    Reply
  6. Jferber says:
    October 26, 2026 at 3:24 pm

    I don’t think Tom is aging well.

    Reply

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