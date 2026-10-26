Tom Brady has apparently been dating Candice Swanepoel for ‘a while’

Tom Brady’s romantic life has been pretty quiet all year, at least gossip-wise. I think most of us believed that Tom has been dating around pretty consistently since he and Gisele Bundchen divorced, but he’s managed to keep a lot of it out of the press. Well, it looks like the Victoria’s Secret show was some kind of significant moment for gossip about Tom Brady. It’s complicated, so let’s get to the biggest part of the story: Tom has apparently been dating South African model Candice Swanepoel for a while, per Us Weekly:

Tom Brady and supermodel Candice Swanepoel are dating, a source exclusively tells Us. Brady, 49, and Swanepoel, 38, have been together “for a while,” per the insider. Neither the retired NFL quarterback nor Swanepoel have publicly addressed their newfound romance. Us reached out for comment. Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. The pair now coparent son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. (Brady also shares eldest son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

[From Us Weekly]

Imagine being married to Gisele Bundchen and then, years later, dating another Victoria’s Secret model, and this one is younger and blonde. Insane. So, going back to the VS show, the whole reason why Brady and Swanepoel’s relationship is coming out now is because Candice apparently beefed with model Joan Smalls AT THE SHOW. And the beef was about Tom Brady!! This is according to Deuxmoi’s sources, who claimed that Joan and Tom were dating first, and then Tom started seeing Candice, and maybe there was some overlap and that whole situation ended Joan and Candice’s friendship. When Deuxmoi was speculating on all of this, Joan left a telling comment: “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything.” Man. Tom Brady is out there, destroying female friendships.

Fans are questioning whether longtime friends Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls have had a falling out after a series of comments appeared on one of Joan’s recent Instagram posts. https://t.co/ossYuBbPFk — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) October 22, 2026

Shortly after Deuxmoi shared new information this morning suggesting Tom Brady may be at the center of Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel’s alleged falling out, Joan left a telling comment: “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything,” the supermodel wrote. https://t.co/CuPMkj1fRU — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) October 24, 2026