Tom Brady has apparently been dating Candice Swanepoel for ‘a while’

Tom Brady’s romantic life has been pretty quiet all year, at least gossip-wise. I think most of us believed that Tom has been dating around pretty consistently since he and Gisele Bundchen divorced, but he’s managed to keep a lot of it out of the press. Well, it looks like the Victoria’s Secret show was some kind of significant moment for gossip about Tom Brady. It’s complicated, so let’s get to the biggest part of the story: Tom has apparently been dating South African model Candice Swanepoel for a while, per Us Weekly:
Tom Brady and supermodel Candice Swanepoel are dating, a source exclusively tells Us.
Brady, 49, and Swanepoel, 38, have been together “for a while,” per the insider.
Neither the retired NFL quarterback nor Swanepoel have publicly addressed their newfound romance. Us reached out for comment.
Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022. The pair now coparent son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. (Brady also shares eldest son Jack, 19, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
[From Us Weekly]
Imagine being married to Gisele Bundchen and then, years later, dating another Victoria’s Secret model, and this one is younger and blonde. Insane. So, going back to the VS show, the whole reason why Brady and Swanepoel’s relationship is coming out now is because Candice apparently beefed with model Joan Smalls AT THE SHOW. And the beef was about Tom Brady!! This is according to Deuxmoi’s sources, who claimed that Joan and Tom were dating first, and then Tom started seeing Candice, and maybe there was some overlap and that whole situation ended Joan and Candice’s friendship. When Deuxmoi was speculating on all of this, Joan left a telling comment: “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE! That’ll explain everything.” Man. Tom Brady is out there, destroying female friendships.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Tom Brady at Disney Fan Draft at Center Stage during day 1 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 16, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City.
Featuring: Tom Brady
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 16 Jul 2026
Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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New York, NY – **FILE PHOTOS** Tom Brady announced in an emotional video he’s “retiring for good.”
“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.
“I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors … I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Pictured: Tom Brady
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Ibiza, SPAIN Tom Brady is seen celebrating Independence Day at Casa Jondal in Ibiza, joined by his daughter and a close group of friends. The former NFL star shared the sunny gathering with Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson.
Pictured: Tom Brady
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2025
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New York, NY Candice Swanepoel attends Tequila Don Julio 1942 Port of Champions x Palm Tree Crew and Mary Lou’s, presented by VISA CashApp in New York Pictured: Candice Swanepoel BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Steve Eicher / Backgrid for Don Julio / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Models command the catwalk during the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. The runway comes alive with striking lingerie looks and glamorous fashion moments. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Models command the catwalk during the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. The runway comes alive with striking lingerie looks and glamorous fashion moments. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Tom Brady at Disney Fan Draft at Center Stage during day 1 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 16, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City.
Featuring: Tom Brady
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 16 Jul 2026
Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Fanatics Fest day 2 at Javits Center
Featuring: Tom Brady
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 17 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Fanatics Fest day 2 at Javits Center
Featuring: Tom Brady
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 17 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
So post- divorce it’s been Irina Shayk, Alexis Earle, Joan Smalls, now Candice Swanepeol….
https://www.tmz.com/2024/01/16/tom-brady-irina-shayk-romantic-dinner-nyc-new-york-dating/
Who wouldathunk, Tom Brady would reverse course in later years to mirror another famous Gisele ex, Dicaprio!😆😆😆😆
And Sophia V! But at least he is dating age appropriate women unlike Leo.
And I won’t blame him for ruining female friendships. If you date your friend’s ex or situationship, that is probably on you.
Well if I’m Gisele I’m giggling at this downgrade. Tragic.
I’m surprised that these women are age appropriate. I think Joan is better off. Now she knows that Tom is shady and Candice isn’t a true friend. Tommy has shown with his past relationships that he always puts himself first.
And just like West in Summer House, Tom Brady is definitely not worth all of this.
The bar is so low but at least he’s going after an age appropriate woman, sort of. My cousin who is about Candace’s age is dating someone around Tom Brady’s age who has a 12 year old daughter. I haven’t met the older guy so I can’t judge but I’m not usually a fan of age gap romances, even if everyone is of age. But it’s better than Leo who is terrified of dating an actual adult woman who isn’t older than 25. I guess it tracks he’d keep dating models. He was never going to date a businesswoman or someone from a non superficial industry.
Only Victoria’s Secret Models for the 1 percent richest men in the country.
I don’t think Tom is aging well.
What’s he done to his face?