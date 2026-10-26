Sofia Vergara is possibly dating Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds??

Sofia Vergara has been in the news recently and she hasn’t even done anything. People were talking about her because her ex-husband Joe Manganiello wrote about their marriage in his memoir, and Sofia did not come across well (although I’m still Team Sofia). While Joe promoted his book, Sofia mostly stayed quiet, save for one pointed Instagram repost. I found it surprising that Sofia didn’t issue any statements or have her people correct the record. But maybe she was and is totally over it. Meanwhile, there are rumors about Sofia possibly dating a new guy: Dan Reynolds, aka the lead singer of Imagine Dragons. Aka Minka Kelly’s most recent ex.

New couple alert? Sofía Vergara, 54, and Dan Reynolds, 39, were spotted holding hands during what appeared to be a romantic dinner date over the weekend. The actress and the Imagine Dragons frontman went to Cipriani in Beverly Hills, California, in pics obtained by TMZ. In the pics, Reynolds held on to Vergara’s right hand from across the table at one point, as she flashed a big smile at him.

The two were not alone, however. They were joined at the upscale Italian eatery by businesswoman Anastasia Soare — founder of makeup line Anastasia Beverly Hills — and an identified male friend, who was seated next to Reynolds.

Vergara appeared animated as she laughed during the cozy dinner in video obtained by the outlet. The “Modern Family” alum looked stunning in a gray sleeveless top, wearing her brunette hair down. According to the outlet, Vergara and Reynolds made a secret exit out the backdoor of the restaurant at around 12:30 a.m.

Page Six reached out to both Vergara and Reynolds’ reps for comment, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Reynolds split from actress Minka Kelly after four years of dating earlier this month, People reported. He was then seen with model Chantel Jeffries at Miley Cyrus’ Hollywood Bowl performance on Oct. 18.

[From Page Six]

Over the years, I’ve often felt like Dan Reynolds doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Imagine Dragons is an okay band and Dan seems like a nice guy. He left Mormonism and got woke, and in interviews, you can feel him striving to be a good person. Plus, he has a great body? Which is probably what Sofia likes. Anyway, I totally believe that they’re probably dating, and she waited to make this appearance with him as a way to turn the page from Joe’s storyline.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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3 Responses to “Sofia Vergara is possibly dating Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds??”

  1. Wilma says:
    October 26, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    I like him a lot, I think he is a good guy in many ways (Ukraine!), but he has been very open about his mental health problems and how he often was a shitty partner to his ex.

    Reply
  2. 2legit2quit says:
    October 26, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    I normally don’t like to talk about peoples faces but there’s something uncanny valley about sofias photo here. Is it just me or does anyone else see it too?

    Reply

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