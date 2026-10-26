Duchess Meghan’s 2025 letter to Thomas Markle was her final goodbye

Last December, the Duchess of Sussex was trying to promote her With Love, Meghan holiday episodes. To “combat” Meghan’s newscycle, the British media grew increasingly hysterical over Thomas Markle, who conveniently announced that his leg was being amputated. In the British press, there were wall-to-wall calls for Meghan to drop everything and fly to the Philippines to “see her father.” The Mail’s Caroline Graham was there, with Thomas Markle at the hospital, and Graham wrote a series of “poor, pitiful Thomas, he just wants to see Meghan and her children” stories at the time. At first, Meghan sent an email, and her father claimed he didn’t receive it. Days later, Meghan sent him a handwritten letter via the American embassy, with an embassy staffer hand-delivering the letter and taking a photo of the receival.
Well, given what we now know, many of us wondered if Meghan made some reference to her father’s depraved crimes in that letter. Considering Thomas never sold the letter and no one published its contents, it felt likely that Meghan did reference Thomas’s crimes. And over the weekend, we got a confirmation of that:
The Duchess of Sussex told her estranged father she knew he had abused young girls in a letter she sent him last year, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Meghan, 45, told 82-year-old Thomas Markle Snr it would be the last time he ever heard from her — and that she would never allow him to meet his grandchildren.
Markle Snr received the letter while in hospital in the Philippines after his leg was amputated in December 2025. At the time, Meghan came in for flak for failing to contact her estranged father while he was so ill.
To ensure she knew he had read the letter, she arranged for hospital management to take it to his bedside. Markle Snr was made to sign a form confirming receipt and was videoed accepting it, and read it several times.
[From The Sun]
Yeah, that’s what many of us hoped at the time as well, that Meghan’s letter was her final goodbye to this despicable man. Now that we know what Meghan knew, I’m sort of mad that she was publicly bullied into sending the letter in the first place. Not to be outdone by the Sun’s exclusive, the Mail published Caroline Graham’s first-hand account of Thomas receiving the letter. Graham swears that she never read Meghan’s letter or asked Thomas about its contents (she’s undoubtedly lying). Graham goes on and on about the “weird” circumstances around the delivery of Meghan’s letter, but that’s because Meghan smartly got a photographic and written receipt so that her rancid father couldn’t later claim that he never received anything.
What else? Graham spoke to Thomas again after the news came out, and he claims to only have a “vague memory” of Meghan’s letter because he was recently diagnosed with dementia, “a condition he has authorised the Daily Mail to report.” Um, that wouldn’t hold up in court. Despite all of that, Thomas gave some lucid recollections to Graham about how he never, ever abused children.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
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How do we, ie, the Sun, now know the contents of Meghan’s letter?
It’s a question that bears closer scrutiny, it would seem.
Indeed, esp as Graham claimed in her article that the letter was missing and she never read it. Sounds like Jr found it amongst Sr’s possessions and sold it to the Sun as part of his exclusive deal with them.
At some I’m expecting them to try and publish it in its entirety but give Meghan already threatened legal action against the Fail for trying to do something similar its likely they will redact parts.
It’s her letter, so they need her permission to publish it. But they may continue to exaggerate its contents in order to try to get a correcting response from her. It’s all about clicks and views and profit, not truth or decency.
They all knew and they protected him as long as the old pedocriminal agreed to carry on bullying his own child. I would like all of these tabloids to face consequences but I don’t think this will ever happen.
There is a possibility that Meghan has told the Sun herself about the letter she sent to her father in the hospital last year. We know that she HAS shown the Sun the letter she received in 2018/2019. I don’t think the Sun would jeopardize this NEW “access” to the Sussexes by playing games.
I sense that Meghan and Harry have changed their strategy a little bit about the UK press. Obviously they’re ghosting/blocking the Mail, but they are giving some access to the Sun. This is new.
My understanding is Junior showed them Meghan ‘s letter as he retained it alongside other possessions belonging to dad.
The Sussexes DO NOT communicate with the Sun or any other British tabloid. Isn’t it more likely that “the Sun” (or someone they have paid) got hold of the letter *after* it was sent to the Met to clear up their dim memory and shut down their attempts to gaslight her? Or that one of their reporters has had and held onto that letter for years, in order to use it at a convenient moment?
It is in the best interests of ALL tabloids to pretend that they have “sources close to” the Sussexes, when they have proved time and again that they do not. There has been no change in strategy on the part of Harry and Meghan, only on the part of the same people who have always been lying about them.
Why are people always so willing to believe the lies the tabloids tell and disbelieve everything Harry and Meghan say with their own voices?
Sorry, I meant the letter she sent to her father, not the one to the Met. As Lady Digby said, it’s far more likely that Junior showed the Sun the letter. But the same thing applies, as the Sun claims to have seen the Met letter. They did not get either letter from “Meghan”.
I feel like Graham is doubling down on her support so she can blame it all on Meghan later. “If Meghan had told me in 2019 what a pdfile her father was, I would have NEVER supported him. It’s all Meghan’s fault!” She undoubtedly knows who and what Markle is.
I’ve seen a few in the media say well if Megan had just told us about this we wouldn’t have gone so hard. Pretty sure Camilla Tominey said that. And I’m like what? Meghan was led to believe it was under investigation. Why would she endanger that by talking to the media. GMAFB.
Exactly. And that’s the stupidest take for them to stand ten toes down on, but they’re going to do it. I heard (didn’t research myself because, ew) Piers Morgan is continuing to spiral on this, Caroline Graham is trying to avoid hard questions, an it’s just the beginning. And I want all of this for all of them.
The press has been saying that for years about anything and everything she does. “If she had only let Harry make us coffee. If she had only talked to us on the plane. If she had only let us release a picture of Archie. If she had only given us an interview. If she had only…..” This is just one more way they can blame her for their attacks.
Maybe you didn’t have to go so hard because she’s a human being and she did nothing wrong?
Like they weren’t already using her father against before 2019; even before she married!
If only Meghan had told these “journalists” (whose job it was to find out the news) what she knew. Then, we wouldn’t have featured this old man without vetting him.
So… Graham was at his side, helped this guy pack his possessions and purports to have seen ‘every photograph’ as they were boxed up. What legal liability does she as an individual or the DM as an entity have in this situation?
Exactly. And as if pedos are not used to masking their depravity. Unless she went back and opened every box with Junior, as he was opening them, she knows squat about what was actually in those boxes once she left Markle’s apartment.
A lot, I hope.
The British media can rot in hell for all they put this woman through.
I will say my fb (where I spend 15 minutes most days) has had clips of people asking outraged questions to chat hosts (? I think, I don’t recognize any of them), bringing up how awful they were to Meghan. I’ve interacted with Matta of Fact’s content some there, I’m guessing that’s why it was shown to me. Also maybe the former editor from UK who headed up people for a while did a mea culpa? It was mostly emphasizing what he did and did not know at the time, but IT beggars belief the editor in chief didn’t know how pictures were obtained, a few other things. Like I said, I have no idea who the people were.
So there is a general recognition that they were horrific *in this instance *
True, from the outside it felt like Meghan was being bullied into writing the Dec 2025 final letter to Thomas Sr.
But I love the fact that, despite all the despicable pressure from the media crying that the paedo Thomas Sr deserved pity and she had a “heart of stone” for refusing to see him and send her children his way, Sarah Ferguson style, she actually doubled-down, ignored the media’s cries, and told her paedo dad that he was dead to her.
So all the Pissy Morgan’s and royalist journalists of this world who think that they can make Meghan do something by screaming their heads off in their newspapers and on their websites can think again! The woman kept a level head, prioritised her family and her life, and did exactly the OPPOSITE of what the bullies were trying to force her to do.
That’s remarkable fortitude and resilience, exemplary even. Go Meghan!
It’s really inspiring to see someone in the eye of the public storm manage to remain focused on what’s important and basically ignore the hateful noise surrounding her. Whatever system her and Harry have put in place to insulate themselves from the rabid haters on the internet, it’s working!
Graham better get a lawyer because the Filipino authorities may want to talk to her.
” Meghan, 45, told 82-year-old Thomas Markle Snr it would be the last time he ever heard from her — and that she would never allow him to meet his grandchildren.”
Real af. Mannnnn Meghan is the only one of the royals AND the Markles with some damn sense.
How you got dementia, but claim you never abuse children. Graham sounds full of it.
Dementia doesnt’ mean you lose your memory immediately. And often people with dementia retain long term memories for a long time even as their short term memory goes. So that just feels like a very convenient excuse.
Oh I know. That’s why I am rolling my eyes at this. My uncle suffered from it and was happy before he passed he recognized me and held hands. He’s full of crap and so is Caroline parroting this obvious taking point.
Meghan has such a strong moral core. She dealt with her evil father so brilliantly and decisively. And she never wavered amid the sh*tstorm she faced over her supposed heartlessness.
The other royals could learn some things from her about taking on pedophiles.
Meghan did what the royal family should have done in regards to Andrew M-W. As soon as Meghan became aware of the allegations against her father Thomas Markle Sr she distanced herself from him and protected herself and her family. Meghan trusted and relied on the Met police service and the royal protection service to make sure that procedures were followed and the allegations fully onvestigated.
Thomas Markle Sr is not a UK citizen and never resided in the UK but there should have been procedures in place to share this information with the equivalent service at the location where Thomas Markle was living at the time especially as the allegations were relating to CSA.
I have no doubt that Caroline Graham read the letter and then realised that she couldn’t write about what was in the letter. The DM should be questioned about when they found out that Toxic Tom was a paedo.
I bet you that was it too. She was probably like um what is this and Tom is going I don’t know. But I find that timing interesting now since he went back to America shortly after and Caroline disappeared. But we all recall that stupid article she wrote about sobbing about that man being like a father to her. Ugh.
Proponents of the Daily Mail’s decision argue that the interview met several ethical thresholds regarding public interest and personal agency:
• The Right to Reply: The interview was conducted immediately after severe legal and personal allegations emerged. Under standard journalistic ethics, individuals accused of wrongdoing must be given a fair opportunity to respond. Denying an individual a platform to say “I deny this” because of a medical diagnosis could be seen as an ethical failure to report a critical perspective.
• Consent and Cooperation: According to the Mail, Markle actively participated, stated he wanted to clear his name, and expressed a willingness to fully cooperate with law enforcement.
• Longstanding Relationship: The Mail on Sunday’s US editor, Caroline Graham, has maintained a documented personal and professional relationship with Markle since 2018, often acting with the blessing of his immediate family members who live with and care for him.
2. The Argument Against Reporting (Minimizing Harm)
Critics and media ethicists argue that interviewing a subject with a confirmed cognitive impairment inherently breaches ethical boundaries:
• Vulnerability and Informed Consent: The pillar of Minimize Harm dictates that journalists must show special sensitivity when dealing with individuals who may lack the capacity to give fully informed consent. A diagnosis of dementia raises serious questions about whether a subject fully understands the long-term consequences of their statements or the nature of the media environment.
• Exploitation of Cognitive Decline: In the interview, Markle explicitly stated that he “can’t remember” a highly publicised letter from his daughter. Critics argue that publishing statements from a source who openly admits to memory gaps regarding the core family dynamics at play can cross the line from public interest reporting into the exploitation of a vulnerable person’s medical decline.
• Conflict of Interest: Critics also point to the blurred lines between journalism and personal relationships. The Daily Mail has faced ongoing criticism from representatives of the Duchess of Sussex, who argue that the publication’s intense involvement in Markle’s private life over several years compromises independent, objective reporting
Why the letter. Meghan just needs to take some time away. Stay out of the spotlight. Get some rest. Quit explaining. And get new legal help.
troll. kicking when someone’s down isn’t cool.
In the other post you said Meghan should give an interview saying what she knew and when.
Sorry Becks1 just finished typing my response you beat me to it! We are regulars here. Cindy only started commenting a couple of days ago I think?🤔
Two hours ago on another thread you commented that Harry and Meghan could do another interview to explain their side of the story but now you believe that she should shut up and go away because she should STOP explaining and get legal advice?
Two very different takes in two hours!
How did the Sun get their hands on Meghan’s letter? Did Caroline Graham give it to them? Or did Thomas Jr find it in his father’s possessions and give to the Sun? I’m guessing this is not a letter that Thomas Sr. would want to provide to the tabloids. He got strangely quiet after the letter was delivered to him when he was in the hospital and refused to comment on it after.
No way Meghan gave them a copy considering how she sued the tabloids for publishing her letter to her father after the wedding that her father provided to them. Knowing Meghan, she kept a copy of her letter so she knows exactly what’s in it.