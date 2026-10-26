Duchess Meghan’s 2025 letter to Thomas Markle was her final goodbye

Last December, the Duchess of Sussex was trying to promote her With Love, Meghan holiday episodes. To “combat” Meghan’s newscycle, the British media grew increasingly hysterical over Thomas Markle, who conveniently announced that his leg was being amputated. In the British press, there were wall-to-wall calls for Meghan to drop everything and fly to the Philippines to “see her father.” The Mail’s Caroline Graham was there, with Thomas Markle at the hospital, and Graham wrote a series of “poor, pitiful Thomas, he just wants to see Meghan and her children” stories at the time. At first, Meghan sent an email, and her father claimed he didn’t receive it. Days later, Meghan sent him a handwritten letter via the American embassy, with an embassy staffer hand-delivering the letter and taking a photo of the receival.

Well, given what we now know, many of us wondered if Meghan made some reference to her father’s depraved crimes in that letter. Considering Thomas never sold the letter and no one published its contents, it felt likely that Meghan did reference Thomas’s crimes. And over the weekend, we got a confirmation of that:

The Duchess of Sussex told her estranged father she knew he had abused young girls in a letter she sent him last year, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Meghan, 45, told 82-year-old Thomas Markle Snr it would be the last time he ever heard from her — and that she would never allow him to meet his grandchildren. Markle Snr received the letter while in hospital in the Philippines after his leg was amputated in December 2025. At the time, Meghan came in for flak for failing to contact her estranged father while he was so ill. To ensure she knew he had read the letter, she arranged for hospital management to take it to his bedside. Markle Snr was made to sign a form confirming receipt and was videoed accepting it, and read it several times.

[From The Sun]

Yeah, that’s what many of us hoped at the time as well, that Meghan’s letter was her final goodbye to this despicable man. Now that we know what Meghan knew, I’m sort of mad that she was publicly bullied into sending the letter in the first place. Not to be outdone by the Sun’s exclusive, the Mail published Caroline Graham’s first-hand account of Thomas receiving the letter. Graham swears that she never read Meghan’s letter or asked Thomas about its contents (she’s undoubtedly lying). Graham goes on and on about the “weird” circumstances around the delivery of Meghan’s letter, but that’s because Meghan smartly got a photographic and written receipt so that her rancid father couldn’t later claim that he never received anything.

What else? Graham spoke to Thomas again after the news came out, and he claims to only have a “vague memory” of Meghan’s letter because he was recently diagnosed with dementia, “a condition he has authorised the Daily Mail to report.” Um, that wouldn’t hold up in court. Despite all of that, Thomas gave some lucid recollections to Graham about how he never, ever abused children.