Drake brought back Christian-Girl Autumn for his 40th birthday in NYC

Drake turned 40 years old on Saturday, and he celebrated his milestone birthday with a multi-day celebration in New York. I find it odd that Drake celebrated in New York and not… Toronto, Atlanta, Houston or LA. I’m including pics from Drake last Thursday night, when he went to dinner at Mamo, and pics of him on Friday night at Cipriani, which is where he hosted his big birthday bash. The Thursday night pics went viral – those are the ones with Drake wearing a brown shawl over his black leather pants. They’re calling him an autumn auntie. They’re saying he’s bringing back Christian Girl Autumn. They’re calling him Canada’s Reba McEntire. Anyway, here are some details about his birthday party:

Drake celebrated his milestone 40th birthday in a big way, taking over New York City with an extravagant bash featuring a surprise performance by the Backstreet Boys, luxury giveaways, and massive cash prizes … TMZ has learned. Sources at the party tell TMZ … the rapper hosted more than 400 of his closest friends and family at the exclusive Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC Friday for an unforgettable night, with the iconic boy band taking the stage to entertain the crowd. We’re told Drake spared no expense when it came to his guests … with attendees treated to luxury giveaways, including designer handbags from Chanel and Hermès. But the surprises didn’t stop there … Drake even organized a game show where lucky guests had the chance to walk away with cash prizes ranging from tens of thousands of dollars all the way up to a staggering $1 million.

[From TMZ]

It’s hard to escape the idea that Drake pays people to be his friends. And that’s just sad. All that money and just a complete lack of real people around him, people who can tell him the truth, people who are in his life because they like him as a person rather than the money and fame. Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” has really aged like a fine wine.