Drake brought back Christian-Girl Autumn for his 40th birthday in NYC

Drake turned 40 years old on Saturday, and he celebrated his milestone birthday with a multi-day celebration in New York. I find it odd that Drake celebrated in New York and not… Toronto, Atlanta, Houston or LA. I’m including pics from Drake last Thursday night, when he went to dinner at Mamo, and pics of him on Friday night at Cipriani, which is where he hosted his big birthday bash. The Thursday night pics went viral – those are the ones with Drake wearing a brown shawl over his black leather pants. They’re calling him an autumn auntie. They’re saying he’s bringing back Christian Girl Autumn. They’re calling him Canada’s Reba McEntire. Anyway, here are some details about his birthday party:
Drake celebrated his milestone 40th birthday in a big way, taking over New York City with an extravagant bash featuring a surprise performance by the Backstreet Boys, luxury giveaways, and massive cash prizes … TMZ has learned.
Sources at the party tell TMZ … the rapper hosted more than 400 of his closest friends and family at the exclusive Cipriani 42nd Street in NYC Friday for an unforgettable night, with the iconic boy band taking the stage to entertain the crowd.
We’re told Drake spared no expense when it came to his guests … with attendees treated to luxury giveaways, including designer handbags from Chanel and Hermès.
But the surprises didn’t stop there … Drake even organized a game show where lucky guests had the chance to walk away with cash prizes ranging from tens of thousands of dollars all the way up to a staggering $1 million.
[From TMZ]
It’s hard to escape the idea that Drake pays people to be his friends. And that’s just sad. All that money and just a complete lack of real people around him, people who can tell him the truth, people who are in his life because they like him as a person rather than the money and fame. Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” has really aged like a fine wine.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Drake is seen enjoying an early birthday dinner at Mamo restaurant in New York City. The rapper steps out for a meal ahead of his upcoming birthday. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Drake is seen enjoying an early birthday dinner at Mamo restaurant in New York City. The rapper steps out for a meal ahead of his upcoming birthday. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Drake is seen enjoying an early birthday dinner at Mamo restaurant in New York City. The rapper steps out for a meal ahead of his upcoming birthday. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Drake departs his hotel in a sparkling suit en route to Casa Cipriani in New York, where the rapper is set to celebrate his 40th birthday in style. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Drake departs his hotel in a sparkling suit en route to Casa Cipriani in New York, where the rapper is set to celebrate his 40th birthday in style. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I used to love Drake and now he’s just so cringe to me. And it wasn’t necessarily the beef with Kendrick, albeit Kendrick aired his behind out. It was the aftermath, when he was wailing like a baby and suing people.
Drake isn’t welcome in Atlanta after Kendrick called him out for going there for street cred.
I would actually say Euphoria is the better Kendrick Drake diss for this particular reference. One of my favorite lines from that song “Once a lame always a lame. What? You thought the money, the power, the fame would make YOU go away??” PERFECTION.
Nothing says I’m popular like bribing 400 of your ‘closest friends’ to come to your birthday party with cash and gifts.
I’d feel sorry for him if he wasn’t so awful. So I can laugh at him with a clear conscience.
“They’re calling him Canada’s Reba McEntire.”
How dare they insult Reba like that!?
Aubrey actually topped that shawl and black leather pants look on Saturday, when he went out in badly tailored red leather pants — lovely colour though — and a cheetah print jacket.
Too bad he has no one in his life, no friends or family, who could help him find his style or dress him.
What a weird way to show people you have no real friends. Good lord.
I actually love the brown fringe shawl, but I’m a 40 year old woman, so maybe that’s exactly why they’re clowning him.
Also giveaways and raffles at birthday parties and weddings (T Swift, etc) seems weird AF to my middle class self. Like, gift bags are already pushing it to me.
It would have been impossible for Drake to have this bash in Atlanta or Houston.
NGL, I thought Drake was dating some christian girl at first. Haha. Poor sausage.
Hmm – I don’t think Drake cares whether he has real friends or not. He’s just enjoying being a rich, famous guy. Maybe that’s all he requires.