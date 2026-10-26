Nicki Minaj could have been Donald Trump’s White House press secretary

Two weeks ago, the White House’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia did not even last one full Scaramucci in the role. She was immediately outed as a chronic liar over whether she had passed the bar. Zacharia’s quick hiring and firing highlighted how the Trump White House has consistent problems finding staffers who could pass a simple background check. Speaking of, it looks like people within the Trump White House/Cheesecake Factory suggested Nicki Minaj for the role as press secretary. Earlier this year, Minaj went full MAGA, even appearing at some bizarre events alongside Trump. She’s currently on the campaign trail with him now, and Trump is talking about her big beautiful BBL.
Nicki Minaj has received some informal nominations to be the next White House press secretary … with 2 staffers glowingly floating her name as a replacement after Katie Zacharia was fired.
Sharing a video of Nicki Minaj lauding President Donald Trump’s international politics on Air Force One … White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote … “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”
The White House’s X account responded with an “eyeballs” emoji … before Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz replied … “Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??”
Even Nicki herself responded to the idea … sharing an American flag and grinning face with sweat emojis … you know, the one that symbolizes nervous laughter.
Of course, it’s unclear if they’re seriously considering her for the role — but hey, stranger things have happened! As for Nicki … the rapper seemed more focused on her experience flying in Air Force One.
Taking to X herself … she shared a video of her in awe as she panned to show the airplane’s huge interior.
[From TMZ]
For what it’s worth, Nicki is not an American citizen. She cannot vote in American elections. Neither can her husband, but that’s because he’s a felon who has to register through Megan’s Law. Of course, non-Americans can work at the White House. But I suspect Nicki would out-crazy all of them and she wouldn’t even last a full Zacharia (four days on the job).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070069990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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Special Address by Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America session with Børge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum, Switzerland; Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America; at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on 21/1/2026 from 14:30 to 15:15 in the Congress Centre – Congress Hall (Zone C), Plenary. (special address/usa).,Image: 1068077933, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: /World Economic Forum/Avalon
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070070001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070070062, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070070082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, January 28, 2026.,Image: 1070070271, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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President Donald J. Trump attends the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., Friday, July 24, 2026, re-scheduled after gunshots were fired at the original event in April.,Image: 1119151657, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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Washington, DC Celebrities attend Amazon MGM’s “Melania” World Premiere at The Trump Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.
Pictured: Nicki Minaj
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That untalented person really is grasping at straws.
No, please. Let her do it. Let them continue to humiliate themselves with their incompetency.
I know! I’d love to see her as Press Secretary. Let the games begin.
She’d be great to see! She could throw shoes at the reporters at press briefings if she didn’t like the questions!
The SNL sketches write themselves…
I want it to happen so that it shows even more this President is totes okay with rape and murder. WTF are they even thinking?
That would be funny for about two minutes and then it would just be incredibly embarassing.
As hilarious (and devastating) as this would be, I doubt they’d actually give the position to a woman of colour. Even a properly qualified and respected woman of colour.
No, they wouldn’t give it to a properly qualified, competent Black woman. But they may give it to an incompetent 🤡 like Nicki Minaj just to try to make a point about DEI. They are completely clueless that all the white male 🤡s currently running us into the ground actually underscore the necessity of DEI in hiring practices.
He’d love it because she’d turn her followers loose on his foes and doxx then.