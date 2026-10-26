Nicki Minaj could have been Donald Trump’s White House press secretary

Two weeks ago, the White House’s new press secretary Katie Zacharia did not even last one full Scaramucci in the role. She was immediately outed as a chronic liar over whether she had passed the bar. Zacharia’s quick hiring and firing highlighted how the Trump White House has consistent problems finding staffers who could pass a simple background check. Speaking of, it looks like people within the Trump White House/Cheesecake Factory suggested Nicki Minaj for the role as press secretary. Earlier this year, Minaj went full MAGA, even appearing at some bizarre events alongside Trump. She’s currently on the campaign trail with him now, and Trump is talking about her big beautiful BBL.

Nicki Minaj has received some informal nominations to be the next White House press secretary … with 2 staffers glowingly floating her name as a replacement after Katie Zacharia was fired.

Sharing a video of Nicki Minaj lauding President Donald Trump’s international politics on Air Force One … White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote … “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

The White House’s X account responded with an “eyeballs” emoji … before Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz replied … “Hey Barbz, what do we think about this idea??”

Even Nicki herself responded to the idea … sharing an American flag and grinning face with sweat emojis … you know, the one that symbolizes nervous laughter.

Of course, it’s unclear if they’re seriously considering her for the role — but hey, stranger things have happened! As for Nicki … the rapper seemed more focused on her experience flying in Air Force One.

Taking to X herself … she shared a video of her in awe as she panned to show the airplane’s huge interior.