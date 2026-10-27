Is Duchess Meghan considering sitting down for a British TV interview?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moving differently all year, just not in the way many of us hoped. Some of us dreamt of a final split from the Windsors, an acknowledgement that there was no way to reconcile, and a full commitment to life in California. Instead, the Sussex family moved back to the UK for what sounds like an open-ended period of time. Prince Harry seems very focused on returning to British life entirely and doing what he can to repair his relationships with his father and brother. Meanwhile, Meghan is running As Ever from thousands of miles away and she’s currently being subjected to revisionist history from the British press because they chose to endlessly platform Thomas Markle. Is it time for Meghan to possibly tell “her side” of all of this? Per Rob Shuter, Meghan is considering giving a television interview.
The Duchess of Sussex is in talks for a major sit-down television interview in the UK, hoping to tell her side of the story and capitalize on what she perceives as growing sympathy surrounding the disturbing allegations involving her father, Thomas Markle Sr.
Think British Oprah: an emotional conversation, difficult questions and a carefully timed opportunity to reshape the narrative.
“Meghan believes the public may be looking at her differently now, and she wants to seize that opportunity,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “She sees a chance to tell her story, explain her decisions and reconnect with people who feel they never heard her side.”
But the controversy also raises difficult questions about the timeline of what Meghan knew and when. Meghan initially said she received a letter containing allegations about her father in 2018. London’s Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that its records showed the letter was received in January 2019. Her spokesperson described the discrepancy as an understandable misremembering of the timeline.
Police confirmed the letter was forwarded to the Sussexes’ office, but the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The force is reviewing its handling of the matter. The allegations do not, in themselves, establish wrongdoing.
“If Meghan wants this interview to change public opinion, she will need to address the timeline directly,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “People will want to know what she knew, when she knew it and what happened next.”
Forget the handwringing BS about the timeline, but I’d love to see Meghan speak on-camera. It would be such a good idea for Meghan to address almost everything, from her rancid father to her brand to her family’s move back to the UK. In fact, it’s such a good idea, I’m now certain that Meghan would never do that. She doesn’t want to explain. She doesn’t want to address any of it on-camera. Sure, she might appear on an American talk show (think a second appearance on Drew Barrymore’s show), but I just don’t see her sitting down for a second Oprah-esque interview. Meghan is in the post-explaining-herself part of her life. Plus, I’d be willing to bet that she does not trust British TV journalists whatsoever. Which is actually a great instinct.
Screencaps courtesy of Harpo/CBS.
I really hope she doesn’t do anything like this. Unless you can somehow guarantee people actually watch it, which you can’t, the reality is that whatever she says will be immediately repackaged through out of context clips and “think pieces” denouncing her and framing her remarks completely differently from what they were. We already saw this with the Oprah interview, with the royal “experts” giving their reactions BEFORE it even aired. In this media environment, I just don’t have faith that an on-air interview will not be dislodged by the immediate misrepresentation. The same happened with Spare. People who have never read it have opinions and think they know what’s in it from all the “commentator” articles.
I mean I think people would watch it for sure. The bigger issue is the afterwards of when the BM twists her words.
Same. This seems like a terrible idea.
Agreed. This is a horrible idea. Meghan and Harry just need to live their life. They need to stop engaging with the British press (clearly biased and twist things). Every one has picked a side, they aren’t changing anyone’s minds. At this point they just need to stop trying to explain themselves, etc. Living well is the best revenge.
i can’t see her doing this. it’s the tabloids wish.
No question, a 1000% horrible idea.
I hope she never does. She cannot trust the British press and she owes the public nothing whatsoever.
I was going to say she would never do this, but she and Harry have done so many things that I didn’t think they would (or should) do, like moving back into that nest of vipers.
They do seem to have a more aggressive comms strategy. The problem is you can never tell what is coming from the comms team and what is being spread by randos “who are close to them”.
This is a completely made up story that doesn’t even bother to pretend that it comes from a genuine source even off the record. Instead of running with the story we probably should just point out how made up it is, and no surprise because of the unethical tactics of the British trash media. If MM does an interview, it will be with a US outlet or Australian. The Brit’s will still read or view it.
Meghan already said what she said! And Rob Shuter has so many sources ‘close’ to the Sussexes but none of them told him about MasterChef Junior? These sources always seem to hear about what the Sussexes plan to do but hardly ever about what they actually do.
Yeah, I trust Rob Shuter as far as I can throw him.
Indeed. The answer is to Kaiser’s question is ‘no, she’s not considering this’ 😂
Would I like to see Meghan give an interview and nail some people to the wall? Yes ofc. I do think she can find a journalist in the uk. No lie, at some point we are going to get a Meghan and Allison Hammond meet-up, maybe then cooking together, who knows. So if she did an interview, I think it would be a breezy focus on the positive, maybe talk about asever, with a very light focus on the allegations against her dad and how her focus is on the victims. It would have to be on those terms for it to happen.
I don’t think she’ll do it. She knows exactly how anything she says would get spun, so I can’t see her taking the risk.
The only exception for me would be Alison Hammond too. She’d keep it light and friendly.
I love Alison. She’s so warm and genuine.
I really can see Meghan do something with Allison at some point. Or maybe that’s just me hoping to see it.
We need to manifest an Alison Hammond/Meghan collab.
I would love to see her do an interview with a serious UK journalist that would ask the right questions. I’m thinking Christian Amanpour.
What exactly does Megan need to answer for? She didn’t commit any crimes it was her father. The British press along with the royal family knew about the letter and continue to profile her father, knowing he had serious allegations against Him. The press along with the Royal rota continue to interview Thomas on the regular for years . Now they looked stupid for spotlights an Alleged PDF and They are trying to place the blame on Meghan. For their own gross negligence behavior. How about Charles and the rest of the royal family answer questions about what they knew about Andrew’s crimes . Why is the Responsibility being placed on Meghan.
My question is did Markles ex wife ever tell Doria about Thomas? Unless Megan is prepared to answer this question, she should not discuss this in public. EVER. Let the an investigation into Scotland Yards mishandling of this information lead the way forward. Let the American Law Enforcement lead a criminal investigation, Let the Mexican Law Enforcement lead a criminal investigation. Only after the investigations are completed and a guilty verdict Issued, then Megan can speak. Then Doria can speak.
Atp, the only thing I care about is why the met police didn’t share the letter with other authorities that could investigate. And yes a full investigation now is needed. I’m confused as to why Doria needs to speak about anything ever really. Or Meghan. Even afterwards.
Why bring up Doria? This is weird.
I don’t think Meghan is in a state of mind to think about this right now, let alone leak it to Shutter. British Press want this interview, they are baiting her and then they will abuse her some more.
As soon as he mentioned capitalising on the news about her father I assumed this was all wishful thinking.
ALWAYS. CONSIDER. THE. SOURCE.
Inter alia:
“MORE THAN 100 HARRY & MEGHAN STORIES CAME FROM ONLINE CASINOS”
[tinyurlDOTcom/54skpj8f]
“Royal experts inexplicably linked to casino brands have been quoted more than 100 times in news articles about Harry and Meghan.
“The first articles appeared in 2022 but they have appeared more regularly in recent months.
They appear be the result of PR campaigns aiming to secure lucrative editorial mentions and links for the gambling outlets – which are both valuable for SEO purposes.
“Casino brands such as Betfair, Smooth Spins and Cafe Casino send out commentary by royal experts such as Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, body language expert Darren Stanton, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and lip-reader Nicola Hickling.
“Other experts lending their voice to online casino brands include PR man Nick Ede (who knew Meghan in her Suits days) and ex-royal butler Grant Harrold.
“For casino brands, links in sites with high domain reputation such as newspapers offer a valuable boost for casinos in Google search results – potentially worth millions.”
It’s a money machine. Remember the reporter on Twitter:X that said the Meghan Markle hate industry was a billion dollar business and it will never stop? How quickly people forget how corrupt and greed filled this whole thing is.
I’m surprised. But then again, maybe not so surprised that money continues to be the main driver in royal news.
Ellen Degeneres is attempting a comeback, she’s still based in the UK and we know they have been in contact recently… I’m being half-serious when I say that I am connecting the dots.
“People will want to know what she knew, when she knew it and what happened next.”
What “people” SHOULD be asking is what did the MET know, when did the MET know it, and what DID THE MET DO? Love how they are trying to shift the responsibility of the law “enforcement” onto Meghan.
The Met and the royal institution. Let’s talk about who knew what when and what they did with the information.
This.
Yeah, do NOT trust the British newspapers or broadcasters. She has endured years of abuse from them.
Everything she says or does is twisted endlessly by British media, so this is a terrible idea.
Shuter is a gutter rats expect who operates off of his wishes and hopes.
Well, it certainly worked out well the first time she did it, or the other times she tried to explain herself. It may sound like I am talking out of both sides of my mouth, because I have wanted the Sussexes to get their side out there. I didn’t want the idiotic royal side to be the only thing left hanging. But I realize that you can’t change people, and the hounds of hell are going to hunt. I am just tired of her being made carrion, and no collective conscience stopping it.
“Having me as a child wasn’t easy. A gay, disabled kid growing up in a working-class, down-on-its-luck industrial town in the heart of England”? By Shutter on Substack.
Shutter is a moron, nauseatingly sick gossip monger who should retire his fictitious sources and seek professional help to rid himself of his demons.
Nah this is made up. I don’t think Meghan is interested in winning over the British public. She said she’s done with the prove it game plus if she does an interview the usual suspects will just say that she’s lying. So I don’t think it will happen or that she needs to do an interview with the British press.
If she’s considering I hope she doesn’t. It”s clear from her statements and the reputable reporting Meghan did the right thing and was acting on legal advice. I don’t know what more she could say.
Please don’t do it, Duchess. Even from my first look at this article, I KNEW she would be bombarded, ripped to shreds, shocked by the Brits for not complying to any of her conditions, etc., etc. whatever. They are Not To Be Trusted (NTBT) whatever lies they tell her, swear to on their firstborn children, whatever! They are lying liars who lie and Vicious Assholes (VA). I’m getting hysterical online just thinking about it!!!
I hope someday someone will do the definitive documentary of the Meghan smear campaign. Meghan doesn’t need to give an interview and give the right wing gutter press another billion dollars. Why would Meghan trust anyone in the UK media. An interview is the wet dream of the RR. Hoping all this listening to the voices in their heads will eventually drive them all insane.
It’s obvious Meghan and Harry are following their own advice and if this interview is something they think is a good idea, all we can do is hope for the best.