Is Duchess Meghan considering sitting down for a British TV interview?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moving differently all year, just not in the way many of us hoped. Some of us dreamt of a final split from the Windsors, an acknowledgement that there was no way to reconcile, and a full commitment to life in California. Instead, the Sussex family moved back to the UK for what sounds like an open-ended period of time. Prince Harry seems very focused on returning to British life entirely and doing what he can to repair his relationships with his father and brother. Meanwhile, Meghan is running As Ever from thousands of miles away and she’s currently being subjected to revisionist history from the British press because they chose to endlessly platform Thomas Markle. Is it time for Meghan to possibly tell “her side” of all of this? Per Rob Shuter, Meghan is considering giving a television interview.

The Duchess of Sussex is in talks for a major sit-down television interview in the UK, hoping to tell her side of the story and capitalize on what she perceives as growing sympathy surrounding the disturbing allegations involving her father, Thomas Markle Sr. Think British Oprah: an emotional conversation, difficult questions and a carefully timed opportunity to reshape the narrative. “Meghan believes the public may be looking at her differently now, and she wants to seize that opportunity,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “She sees a chance to tell her story, explain her decisions and reconnect with people who feel they never heard her side.” But the controversy also raises difficult questions about the timeline of what Meghan knew and when. Meghan initially said she received a letter containing allegations about her father in 2018. London’s Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that its records showed the letter was received in January 2019. Her spokesperson described the discrepancy as an understandable misremembering of the timeline. Police confirmed the letter was forwarded to the Sussexes’ office, but the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The force is reviewing its handling of the matter. The allegations do not, in themselves, establish wrongdoing. “If Meghan wants this interview to change public opinion, she will need to address the timeline directly,” another source tells Naughty But Nice. “People will want to know what she knew, when she knew it and what happened next.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Forget the handwringing BS about the timeline, but I’d love to see Meghan speak on-camera. It would be such a good idea for Meghan to address almost everything, from her rancid father to her brand to her family’s move back to the UK. In fact, it’s such a good idea, I’m now certain that Meghan would never do that. She doesn’t want to explain. She doesn’t want to address any of it on-camera. Sure, she might appear on an American talk show (think a second appearance on Drew Barrymore’s show), but I just don’t see her sitting down for a second Oprah-esque interview. Meghan is in the post-explaining-herself part of her life. Plus, I’d be willing to bet that she does not trust British TV journalists whatsoever. Which is actually a great instinct.