Prince William & Kate allegedly insist that they knew nothing about Thomas Markle

In 2018, the newly-married Duchess of Sussex wrote a letter to her garbage father, Thomas Markle. The letter was an attempt to get Thomas Markle off British talk shows, and it was also an attempt by Meghan to simply get her father to calm down and stop selling her out at every turn. It did not work – for months, Thomas continued lying and claiming that he had not spoken to or heard from Meghan since before the wedding. When Meghan’s friends told People Magazine that Thomas was lying and that Meghan had sent him a letter, Thomas turned around and sold the letter to the Mail. The Mail promptly published it and Meghan promptly sued them. For years, that lawsuit dragged on through the British courts. Prince William’s right-hand man and communications director Jason Knauf repeatedly went to bat for… the Mail. Like, Knauf provided emails and documents to the Mail’s lawyers to help them in their case. Knauf even gave a witness statement. Remember all of that when reading through all of these reports about the Prince and Princess of Wales having zero knowledge about anything to do with Thomas Markle.

Prince William is reportedly making one thing clear amid the disturbing allegations surrounding Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle: he and Catherine, Princess of Wales, knew nothing about the accusations when Meghan allegedly learned of them, and they have no intention of being dragged into another controversy involving the Duchess of Sussex’s family. The question of who knew what, and when, has become increasingly difficult to ignore, particularly as reports have revisited the allegations involving Thomas Markle and the claims that Meghan was informed about them years ago. Now, according to celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, sources close to William and Catherine are emphatically distancing the Prince and Princess of Wales from the situation, insisting that neither was aware of the allegations at the time. In a recent Substack video shared on Yahoo, Shuter addressed the growing speculation about whether senior members of the Royal Family had known about the matter, saying he had contacted people close to the Waleses to establish what they allegedly knew. “I spoke to my sources close to the Waleses, Catherine and William,” Shuter said. Their reported response, he explained, left little room for ambiguity. “And they told me absolutely not,” he said. “They had no idea about these allegations. Nobody told them.” That is the central point of the latest report: William and Catherine are being presented as outsiders to a deeply personal family controversy, rather than people who were informed about the allegations and chose to remain silent. The distinction matters because questions about what the Royal Family knew can quickly become questions about the institution itself, bringing King Charles, Prince William and Catherine into a controversy that originated within Meghan’s own family. However, Shuter’s account suggests that people close to the Waleses are determined to make clear that the allegations were not something William and Catherine were told about. The journalist has also characterized their reported position as a desire to keep their distance from the controversy rather than become part of another public dispute involving the Sussexes. That does not amount to a direct statement from William or Princess Kate and Kensington Palace has not independently confirmed the account. Nevertheless, the reported denial offers a clear counterpoint to speculation that the Waleses may have known about the allegations when Meghan allegedly became aware of them.

[From US Daily Report]

It’s possible that Prince William and Kate had no inkling of the crimes committed by Thomas Markle, although questions certainly need to be asked about whether the Met Police informed the Royal Household at the same time as the Sussexes, in early 2019. If the answer is “some people in the household knew,” then everything the institution did to Meghan has taken an even more sinister turn. Throughout 2019, Meghan was struggling profoundly with her mental health, and she sued the Mail over the publication of her letter to Thomas Markle. And at the very same time, Prince William and Jason Knauf were openly acting against Meghan and trying to push her out of the country (or worse). Then Knauf continued to act against Meghan’s interests for years afterward. Questions need to be asked.