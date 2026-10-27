Jay-Z is confirmed as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime headliner

One week ago, we heard the rumor that Jay-Z had chosen himself as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime headliner. Now it’s been confirmed – Jay-Z is really doing it. Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been “the deciders” for the Halftime show for the past seven years, and there’s been a conversation about when or if Jay-Z would choose himself. I actually think it’s cool that he waited until he was ready for this, and if you look back on what he’s been doing in the past year, it feels like he was building towards this moment.

The wait is over, football and music lovers! The halftime show performer for Super Bowl LXI is finally here. On Monday, Oct. 23, Jay-Z — who is the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist” — was announced as the performer for the highly anticipated halftime show.

Roc Nation and Apple Music announced the news during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. An announcement was also published on Roc Nation’s Instagram page. “GOAT’s out of the bag,” the caption read, alongside a clip of Jay-Z sitting in a football stadium.

“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl halftime stage, this has been a journey,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

[From People]

It will be cool, and I feel certain that he’s going to bring in some great guest stars too. People obviously want Beyonce to come in, and I hope that happens. But it just occurred to me that Jay probably wants Pharrell Williams to appear too, given Pharrell/The Neptunes did so much production work for Jay, especially in the early 2000s. Like… I’m legitimately excited about what Jay-Z will do and who he’ll bring in.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid and Apple Music’s Instagram.

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4 Responses to “Jay-Z is confirmed as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime headliner”

  1. CatGotMyTongue says:
    October 27, 2026 at 7:29 am

    I nominate… MEEEEEE!! Whatever, I’m sure it will be good. I don’t like football for a number of reasons, but I always catch the halftime show. Hope they have a marching band!

    It’s quite the feat for the performers. They have 12 minutes. No going over! And they get ONE rehearsal on the field ahead of time. Sounds unimaginably stressful!

    The NFL owns the video rights to all of the halftime shows, so you can see them all on you tube, going back to the days of Up with People and Michael Jackson! They are a trip! So many good ones, regardless of whether or not I would seek out the music.

    Prince was the GOAT and Madonna was the 2nd GOAT. I might put Rhianna next in line. Amazing performances!

    I’m looking forward to seeing what Mr Z does.

    Reply
  2. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 27, 2026 at 7:35 am

    For how long he’s gotta choose the performers? Is this his last year and taking it for himself? Seems weird, but anyway, JayZ was my era, so it’s gonna be a lot of fun to watch this.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 27, 2026 at 7:58 am

    I think he’s going to put on a great show. i expect lots of guest appearances, but he’ll be careful not to mimic too much the 2022 performance from Dr. dre et al, especially since its in the same stadium (I think.)

    Reply

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