Noah Wyle is People Magazine’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive

I love it when People Magazine acknowledges the demographic realities of their readership. People Magazine’s most loyal readers are over 35 years old, and those readers are not looking for some fetus-looking Gen Z guy to be named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. No. We want someone grizzled, the thinking woman’s sexiest man alive! And so that’s what People Mag gave us this year: 55-year-old Noah Wyle is the 2026 Sexiest Man Alive.

Wyle is enjoying a career resurgence these days because of the huge success of HBO Max’s The Pitt. I’ve watched some of The Pitt and it stresses me out, but I get that it’s supposed to stress people out because of the realism. Noah is great in it, and it’s cool to see how his once-boyish handsomeness has aged into a comfortable sexiness. Plus, this title helps promote The Pitt Season 3, which begins airing in January. The Pitt has already garnered two Best Actor Emmys for Wyle.

You can see Wyle’s SMA package here, the photos are nice and very rugged/pickup-truck/normal dad. I could honestly find more flattering photos of Wyle on any given red carpet, but I get that he was going for a certain look and I’m not mad about it. His interview is pretty standard stuff – dad jokes, talking about his wife and kids, talking about The Pitt. It’s nice. Not a bad choice at all, honestly.





