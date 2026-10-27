Who had the best look at ‘The Gilded Age’ season 4 premiere?

The Gilded Age is the emotional-support soap opera of my dreams. I was a fan of Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey, but in my opinion, The Gilded Age is Fellowes’ best work as writer-producer. I actually have a theory that The Gilded Age is superior to Downton specifically because Fellowes had to hire American historians and writers to get the tone and history correct, and that the accuracy within the show mutes Fellowes’ soapy, cheeseball instincts.

Well, The Gilded Age’s Season 4 will premiere on Sunday. I’m SOOOO excited!! Season 3 was when all of the world-building really paid off, and several of the storylines were so… ripped from the 1880s headlines. Last night was the big premiere for this new season, and I’m including photos of Denée Benton (gorgeous in vintage Bob Mackie), Louisa Jacobson (I love her androgynous style, and this is Conner Ives), Carrie Coon (wearing Acne Studios), Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald and Morgan Spector (with his wife Rebecca Hall). I guess Christine Baranski had better things to do (which is so Agnes).

I have two big fears for this new season. One is that they gave Peggy her fairytale and now they’re going to rip it away from her. My second fear is that they’re going to nonsensically drag out Marian and Larry’s pseudo-estrangement, even if they sort of got back together by the end of last season. I also hope Gladys is doing well, or should I say, the knocked up Duchess of Buckingham. Should we watch the trailer again? Let’s watch it again.