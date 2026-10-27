Who had the best look at ‘The Gilded Age’ season 4 premiere?

The Gilded Age is the emotional-support soap opera of my dreams. I was a fan of Julian Fellowes’ Downton Abbey, but in my opinion, The Gilded Age is Fellowes’ best work as writer-producer. I actually have a theory that The Gilded Age is superior to Downton specifically because Fellowes had to hire American historians and writers to get the tone and history correct, and that the accuracy within the show mutes Fellowes’ soapy, cheeseball instincts.
Well, The Gilded Age’s Season 4 will premiere on Sunday. I’m SOOOO excited!! Season 3 was when all of the world-building really paid off, and several of the storylines were so… ripped from the 1880s headlines. Last night was the big premiere for this new season, and I’m including photos of Denée Benton (gorgeous in vintage Bob Mackie), Louisa Jacobson (I love her androgynous style, and this is Conner Ives), Carrie Coon (wearing Acne Studios), Cynthia Nixon, Audra McDonald and Morgan Spector (with his wife Rebecca Hall). I guess Christine Baranski had better things to do (which is so Agnes).
I have two big fears for this new season. One is that they gave Peggy her fairytale and now they’re going to rip it away from her. My second fear is that they’re going to nonsensically drag out Marian and Larry’s pseudo-estrangement, even if they sort of got back together by the end of last season. I also hope Gladys is doing well, or should I say, the knocked up Duchess of Buckingham. Should we watch the trailer again? Let’s watch it again.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I find all the looks underwhelming.
Really? I love them all. The one-armed dress with top with the floofy skirt is so cute and original.
@mumster Agreed. I think (most) everyone looks gorgeous, although Carrie’s dress is my least favorite, not really feeling that one, followed by Cynthia (but their hair and makeup is flawless). Seeing everyone with their personal styles outside they’re period costumes and wigs really highlights just how incredible the costume design and styling is on the show.
Cynthia Nixon has the best look….Audra McDonald looks great, but those shoes are fugly. Carrie Coon could have pulled off what looks like a curtain ripped down off the window skirt with a less shiny/more neutral top and louder colored shoes.
I think Cynthia has the worst look. Why does the back look like it went through the shredder?
I love Audra’s shoes!
I love Carrie Coon but that dress is not good. It looks like a garbage bag sewn to my mom’s dining room curtains from the 90s.
Came here to say this!
I love Morgan and Rebecca so they can wear whatever they want. I also love Carrie Coon but she is wearing a mattress protector and a bedsheet — not good. At least she herself looks gorgeous and happy?
I do love this show but the costumes/period clothes are ugly. Bridgerton is much better in that department.
I take back my “I love them all” comment. LOL The mattress protector with a bed sheet is right on point. And another woman looks like she’s wearing a curtain.
Denee Benton looks gorgeous. Please do not let them overly torture Peggy but at the same continue to give that actress interesting storylines. It can be more of a challenge after the fairytale ending. But they can do it!
I love that Morgan Spector came out in tails, so cool! Got him looking better than any of his old-money peers would haha. I’m SO excited for the next series. I adore Downton (I actually cried when I heard the theme song on the first episode of final series when it came out because I was so sad it was ending) but this is a spectacular show. I’m avoiding the trailer because I tend to hate trailers nowadays because they give everything away, but I really want to see Jack’s storyline since he’s moved into his new house, he’s so sweet. I’m just excited to see everyone’s stories, ahhhh.
FYI. Christine Baranski’s “better thing to do” is currently appearing in London in a West End revival of Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” co-starring Richard Grant that will be filmed for National Theatre Live.
Denee Benton is frigging gorgeous and I love her gown. I’ve never seen her before, but wow!
They all look amazing. I’m going to sign up for HBO again so that I can binge this season and then HBO can return to the kiss my ass list.