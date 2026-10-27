Jon Gosselin’s ex, a psychiatric nurse practictioner, puts Kate Gosselin on blast

Collin Gosselin’s memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, came out about two weeks ago. It’s currently #1 in Memoirs, #1 in the Child Abuse category and #10 in the Kindle store overall. Collin’s mom, Kate Gosselin, has not officially responded to Collin’s claims that she singled him out for abuse and made him live in a monitored, locked room in the basement. Kate has replied to TikTok comments about this by dismissing his claims and citing his alleged mental health issues. Kate wrote that “rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here.” What an evil bitch she is. We understand exactly what’s going on, and how she abused Collin for years.
A woman who worked as a housekeeper and nanny for Kate Gosselin for six months in 2013 supports Collin’s side of the story. Ashley H. told People Magazine that Kate “treated her kids basically worse than animals” and that she saw Kate single out Collin for abuse. Ashley said that Kate “110 percent abused Collin. It’s hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it. I saw her grab Collin many, many times.” Ashley reported Kate Gosselin to Children and Youth Services but nothing was done.
Jon Gosselin’s ex girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, has also spoken out against Kate. Colleen, who is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, dated Jon from 2014 to 2021. She helped care for Collin when he moved in with his dad at the age of 14. Colleen made a post to Instagram stating how harmful Kate’s recent comments about Collin are. She also said that she never saw the behaviors that Kate claimed led to his supposed diagnoses. She wrote:
I’ve recently become aware of several deeply concerning statements Kate has made about Collin, and I believe it is important to address them thoughtfully and factually.
I am a psychiatric nurse practitioner with more than 35 years of experience in healthcare. My professional background has given me extensive experience with psychiatric diagnoses, symptoms, and medications, and this is an area I take very seriously.
When Collin came to live with us, I did not observe the symptoms or behaviors I would have expected based on some of the diagnoses he had received, nor did I observe the behaviors that have since been publicly described. In consultation with his treating physician, we gradually discontinued his medications under medical supervision.
Mental health conditions are real, complex, and deserving of compassion and understanding. However, they should never be used to dismiss another person’s lived experience or deflect legitimate questions about the past. I believe these issues deserve to be addressed with honesty, responsibility, and respect for the people involved.
That was so well put and true. A psychiatric nurse practitioner who lived with this young man is saying that he didn’t show behavior consistent with Kate’s claims. In 2023, Collin underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was cleared of the diagnoses that Kate claimed were the reason she sent him away. That wasn’t soon enough to save his military career though, and he was sent home from Marine Corps. training. Collin claims this was due to a post Kate made about him.
On a nicer note, Colleen shared this sweet video reel of photos with Collin and a message of support. She told him that “No matter how old you get or where life takes you, I will always be your mom. I will always love you and cheer you on.” Now I’m getting all teary. I’m so glad Colleen was able to be there for Collin. I hope that people give Kate Gosselin dirty looks every day for the rest of her life. And I hope that the children who stayed with her are OK.
Who is more credible, the woman whose rabid followers are cheering her attacking her own child in TikTok comments or the person who still treats him with dignity and respect and love long after his dad and she broke up.
My mother used to watch the show. I always hated it because something about Kate made me twitch. She seemed to loathe her husband and just enjoyed the attention she got from treating her uterus lie a clown car. She didn’t seem to have much patience for any of the kids. I was told by many that I was ridiculous for feeling that way. I said the same thing about The Duggars. Apparently, Americans are comfortable with abuse of kids as long as it doesn’t go into extreme violence. Lack of privacy, parentification is great!!!
It can’t take away the abuse he endured but I’m so glad to hear that he has people in his life who have his back and support him. Privately and publicly.
I’m glad that Collin was able to experience a mother’s love through Colleen.
I don’t understand how Kate has rabid followers unless she’s using whatever money she has from the show for paid bots.
Parents who are abusive often pick one child to terrorize. They are deemed the bad one. I watched my little sister treated this way. It is heartbreaking to remember.
I am about halfway through the book, and I had to stop reading last night because I was sobbing. This boy, now a man, suffered so much injustice at the hands of not only his ABUSIVE mother, but many adults. In home teachers, institutional doctors, and friends of Kate’s who witnessed the abuse and said nothing. This was a CHILD! Physically locked in a basement room. How could any of these people live with themselves knowing they participated in such an act. You know the worst part is that Kate spewed the most horrible, vile words to this child and he can never unhear them. Physical pain is something you can get past with time. The absolute vitriol and child neglect this woman put upon this child is not only disgusting but criminal.
I would like to know what the production team from TLC also witnessed. They were in that house for literally years, and Kate was clearly not good at hiding her feelings even in front of an audience. That network are responsible for making abusive parents rich and famous and also for seemingly turning a blind eye to all kinds of warning signs – let’s not forget they made the various shows about the Duggars for years and years too – and they’ve never been held accountable.
Not TLC, but I remember watching Jersey Shore on MTV when Ronnie destroyed Sammie’s bedroom and tried to flip her bed when she was sitting on it. The crew just filmed it. Didn’t step in. Kept inviting him back for reunion seasons. He’s been arrested multiple times since for DV. And we only saw what was on camera.
Well, wait a minute. I am thrilled that Colin has and has had another mom figure to love him and be a safe haven, but your article says that Colleen was Colin’s ex girlfriend. How can that be? She is obvs older than him, calls herself his mom, and was his caregiver or something, she was in his life in a different capacity…….There’s just been a bit of a mix up. That aside, I am glad that his mom is being called out and substantiated.
No, it says that she’s Jon’s ex, Colin’s father. I feel so bad for Colin and I’m glad that he’s finally able to tell his story. Kate always seemed like a huge bitch (with that horrible hairstyle to match) who cared more about money & fame than her children which, ironically, were the source of her money & fame.
his response to her post was so very sweet
“I love you ❤️ I loved that you say you needed me too. It just shows how meant to be everything was. If I could’ve gone through all the hard things again I’d gladly do it, because it led me to you. You’re kind, loving, funny and you love in a way that a real mother should. I’ll forever be grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for listening, showing up, and never giving up on that young, broken, hurting little boy who didn’t believe in himself. Sometimes all we need is to know our mom believes in us and it gives us enough faith in ourselves ❤️❤️”