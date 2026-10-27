Jon Gosselin’s ex, a psychiatric nurse practictioner, puts Kate Gosselin on blast



Collin Gosselin’s memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, came out about two weeks ago. It’s currently #1 in Memoirs, #1 in the Child Abuse category and #10 in the Kindle store overall. Collin’s mom, Kate Gosselin, has not officially responded to Collin’s claims that she singled him out for abuse and made him live in a monitored, locked room in the basement. Kate has replied to TikTok comments about this by dismissing his claims and citing his alleged mental health issues. Kate wrote that “rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here.” What an evil bitch she is. We understand exactly what’s going on, and how she abused Collin for years.

A woman who worked as a housekeeper and nanny for Kate Gosselin for six months in 2013 supports Collin’s side of the story. Ashley H. told People Magazine that Kate “treated her kids basically worse than animals” and that she saw Kate single out Collin for abuse. Ashley said that Kate “110 percent abused Collin. It’s hard to almost put into words the specific hate that she had towards Collin. You could just feel it. I saw her grab Collin many, many times.” Ashley reported Kate Gosselin to Children and Youth Services but nothing was done.

Jon Gosselin’s ex girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, has also spoken out against Kate. Colleen, who is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, dated Jon from 2014 to 2021. She helped care for Collin when he moved in with his dad at the age of 14. Colleen made a post to Instagram stating how harmful Kate’s recent comments about Collin are. She also said that she never saw the behaviors that Kate claimed led to his supposed diagnoses. She wrote:

I’ve recently become aware of several deeply concerning statements Kate has made about Collin, and I believe it is important to address them thoughtfully and factually. I am a psychiatric nurse practitioner with more than 35 years of experience in healthcare. My professional background has given me extensive experience with psychiatric diagnoses, symptoms, and medications, and this is an area I take very seriously. When Collin came to live with us, I did not observe the symptoms or behaviors I would have expected based on some of the diagnoses he had received, nor did I observe the behaviors that have since been publicly described. In consultation with his treating physician, we gradually discontinued his medications under medical supervision. Mental health conditions are real, complex, and deserving of compassion and understanding. However, they should never be used to dismiss another person’s lived experience or deflect legitimate questions about the past. I believe these issues deserve to be addressed with honesty, responsibility, and respect for the people involved.

[From Instagram]

That was so well put and true. A psychiatric nurse practitioner who lived with this young man is saying that he didn’t show behavior consistent with Kate’s claims. In 2023, Collin underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was cleared of the diagnoses that Kate claimed were the reason she sent him away. That wasn’t soon enough to save his military career though, and he was sent home from Marine Corps. training. Collin claims this was due to a post Kate made about him.

On a nicer note, Colleen shared this sweet video reel of photos with Collin and a message of support. She told him that “No matter how old you get or where life takes you, I will always be your mom. I will always love you and cheer you on.” Now I’m getting all teary. I’m so glad Colleen was able to be there for Collin. I hope that people give Kate Gosselin dirty looks every day for the rest of her life. And I hope that the children who stayed with her are OK.