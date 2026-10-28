‘MasterChef’ producer shadily explains why he took a chance on Duchess Meghan

A couple of days ago, we learned that the Duchess of Sussex is taking a job co-hosting Junior MasterChef Australia. You could hear the sigh of relief from the Australian and British media – finally, they no longer have to pretend to have sympathy for Meghan, and they could go back to their regularly scheduled hate campaign. How dare Meghan go on TV! How dare she go to Australia! Who does she think she is? Et cetera. The Daily Mail gleefully got the hate party started, helped along by some particularly shady and unnecessary comments by an Aussie politician AND MasterChef’s executive producer.
MasterChef Australia surprised fans in April when none other than Meghan Markle made a shock appearance on the cooking reality show. And MasterChef’s executive producer Marty Benson has now revealed exactly how the Duchess of Sussex ended up on the franchise, admitting it was an audacious email that helped convince the high-profile royal to take part.
Speaking to The Age, Benson explained that he was willing to take a chance on Meghan at a time when she was facing intense public criticism for her cancelled Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
‘Everyone was putting her down, the whole world was putting her down, and I was the guy that went, “Wait a minute, I think she would be a great guest on our show”,’ he told the publication at the recent TV Week Logie Awards. Benson’s gamble, which he described as a ‘press send and pray’ email, paid off, with Meghan’s appearance generating significant attention for the cooking franchise.
‘I felt for her because everyone was so hard on her show [With Love, Meghan], and I actually blame the producers of her show… that’s the reason why her show wasn’t very good, not her,’ he added.
Now, Meghan is preparing to return Down Under to film Junior MasterChef Australia next year, with sources claiming she will play a key hosting role alongside MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow. The duchess is expected to spend weeks in Melbourne filming the series and may be joined by Prince Harry and their two children.
However, Meghan’s return to Australian screens comes amid debate over who should pay for her security during the visit. Both major political parties in Victoria have ruled out using taxpayers’ money to fund personal protection for the duchess during her upcoming visit. The Victorian Labor government has confirmed it will not foot the bill if it is re-elected in November, while Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has issued an equally blunt pledge.
‘Not a single cent of Victorian taxpayer money should be spent on this,’ Ms Wilson told the Herald Sun. ‘And under a Liberal and Nationals government I lead, it wouldn’t be.’
The dispute has revived questions raised during the Sussexes’ visit earlier this year, when concerns emerged about the potential use of Victoria Police resources to protect the couple.
The couple’s April trip included a series of public appearances that attracted crowds and prompted discussion about the distinction between taxpayer-funded personal security and police resources required to maintain public safety.
The MasterChef EP’s comments are inappropriate and gross, I don’t even know what to say. With Love, Meghan wasn’t a bad show and it wasn’t “canceled” – it was pretty clear that Meghan simply didn’t want to keep doing the show, especially because As Ever is already such a successful start-up. The whole world wasn’t mocking WLM, that was just the British press and I guess the Aussie media too. What an inappropriate way to talk about Meghan and her work.
As for the security… these people need to stop politicizing every single f–king thing about the Sussexes. In Nottingham a few weeks ago, there were police around the Sussexes… because of crowd control, and because security is about ensuring everyone’s safety. Same with Australia earlier this year – there was police presence at a few events because Harry and Meghan were out in public and there were crowds.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of 10 News Sydney.
“Take a chance”? On Meghan?? Like she’s some kind of newbie?
Have a seat, sir. Have ALL the seats.
With Love, Meghan was successful. Get your history straight.
Wow. That was so disrespectful. What is wrong with these people?! And what a potentially uncomfortable environment to create for your cohost, who now has to film a show knowing the executive producer of it thought her own show sucked? How rude. These people are just terrible.
Meghan’s show With Love Meghan is up for an Emmy award, win or lose, she hosted an Emmy-nominated show. The noise created around this amazing woman is all noise generated from the UK, gutter rats because, she is still standing, still beautiful, charismatic, and looking unbroken. I wish her nothing but success on this new opportunity and show.
Yeah, I’m like the show that’s up for an Emmy this Friday?? That show? Okay, sure. His words aren’t gonna age well. Hopefully she won’t be working closely with this guy on master chef juniors. I love that she’s doing the kid’s one.
It was the no 1 lifestyle show on Netflix. A total failure, amirite?
Welp… time for me to put With Love, Meghan on all day while I work. These jerks continue to bite the hand that feeds them and congratulate themselves while doing it. The Duchess is a far better woman than I am – how does she put up with all the lies and bs?!?
The ep comments are disgusting. Honestly she should pull out.
However the conservative politician (in Australia, liberal is conservative, like republican) the conservatives are being pressed by the ultra right wing, so they’re going maga basically. That comment is very typical.
I would demand a public apology and a correction, at the very least. It’s ridiculous. She needs to have a no-disparagement clause in all her contracts.
Agreed. What an a hole.
I agree. She should simply pull out of the show.
Honestly, yeah. I wouldn’t even want to work with them anymore. Yikes.
I liked her Netflix program.
Dude wants a cookie for pretending to rescue a successful, independent, intelligent women that he is probably massively intimidated by. We see you, buddy, and we get that you feel inferior.
A. It’s the DailyFail so they’ll spin it however they want. And they also out and out lie.
B. With Love Meghan S1 had 5.3M views, S2 – 2M views, Holiday – 2.7M? views.
C. Jr Master Chef Australia appears to attract <1M viewers, varies by season & timing. So, MCA Jr attracts <50% of views as WLM, but according to Marty Benson "her [WLM] show wasn’t very good."
D. Cost of web services and digital communications for BRFCo are no longer separate line item, so not easy to show probable bot spending by excess % increase on web & digital. However, it's been obvious in prior years that the increase was largely attributable to influence ops. BRFCo & Associates also don’t break out how much they spend on publicists to puff the image of the taxpayer-fundeds, and drag H&M.
“I felt for her …” and then lies about a perfectly lovely and successful lifestyle show that helped to kick off a wildly successful lifestyle brand. These people live in some kind of hateful echo chamber. Anyway, I’m very happy she’s going to co-host Masterchef Junior, and thrilled that she’ll be very far away from Isla de Saltines for a time. Re: the security bullshit — it’s apparently an election season in Victoria, as well. So let’s all use Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as a campaign issue. 🤦♀️
I agree. I noticed those comments as well. No need for them. Also, I thought Meghan stopped the show because it was a lot of work, and she did want to devote her time to as ever.
She would be great as a keynote speaker at a business conference. Since she has great skills at entrepreneurship and talk about how she founded and worked to build her company. She should consider this if she already has not done so
Putting words, specially hateful one, in the mouth of some people talking about Meghan, is kind of the fail’s m.o.
Who know how truthful their comments are.
I didn’t read it this way. They were talking about the criticisms the show was getting and he blamed the producers of that show. And honestly I agree. There were a few episodes that didn’t quite work. But she was getting slammed in every freaking article there for two years.
I almost agree with that, except for the part where he blames the producers for why the show wasn’t good. The show was actually very good IMO – not perfect, but good. I think if he hadn’t said that line his comments would have been fine.
Yeah, I do think that some episodes weren’t that great. And I say that as someone who watched every episode. I just wish she had continued because season 2 was so good and it felt like it was finding its feet you know? And I just don’t think anyone needs to go and get up in arms about this since it seems like he knows how good she was/is and blamed it on the producers. I saw the MasterChef episode and it was great.
Well, there’s also the fact that Meghan was one of the producers.
I agree. Overall, WLM was fine but not great and in my opinion the show didn’t add much to the lifestyle space. Also, since both seasons were filmed together there wasn’t time to see what worked and what didn’t.
Yeah. I mean we can all play revisionist history here, but I know some of us went okay on some of the episodes when they aired. It’s okay to say it didn’t really gel together. I wish she had stuck with it since she was starting to shine. Same with her podcasts.
Blah, blah, blah, whatever. Meghan’s appearance on Master Chef was wildly successful. That’s why he “took a chance” – but you can’t say that in a country where Charles is king.
Yeah, I do think that some episodes weren’t that great. And I say that as someone who watched every episode. I just wish she had continued because season 2 was so good and it felt like it was finding its feet you know? And I just don’t think anyone needs to go and get up in arms about this since it seems like he knows how good she was/is and blamed it on the producers. I saw the MasterChef episode and it was great.
I liked the MasterChef Australia episode. But I liked virtually every episode of WLM more, especially the crafts parts because I was learning something.
Whatever. They better pay Meghan what she’s worth.
I loved With Love Meghan, it was fun to see the various culinary creations Meghan and her guests came up with, and I got plenty of useful ideas for crafts too.
The show is also just a soothing watch while working – calm, friendly voices, gorgeous visuals, a bit of the wonderful to accompany a working day.
I hope the show wins the Emmy and this guy can eat his words on the next MasterChef Australia.
The Murdock owned Australian press has been vile to Meghan for as long as the British press has been. So this producer doesn’t recognize the boost to ratings that Meghan’s episode gave MasterChef Australia. It’s good that Harry and Meghan separate the Murdock press from Australian supporters.
I didn’t feel great about this gig to begin with, and now I wish she’d just pull out. Talking about her like she’s some charity case—it’s like he’s negging her or something.
i was thinking the same thing: after his nasty comments, she should not do the show.
What an a**hole. If I were his fellow producers, I’d be incensed. This is not the way you talk about someone you’ve just landed as cohost.
And yeah, it was a coup for Masterchef, not for Meghan.
What a di$& if I were Meghan’s team I’d be calling up that man and reaming him out first and second I would not do the show.
Who would want to work with a guy like that?
There will be messages sent and hopefully their PR will get a handle on Mr. Loose Lips. Can you imagine they’ll have every lackey and stage mother reporting from the set. I also hope getting producer credit was part of Meghan’s deal. This guy has no filter but I’m sure this job will be a welcome respite for Meghan and it’s far far away from the UK.
A couple of weeks ago I finally watched the last Christmas episode of The Great British Bake Off and who was taking part ? Sophie Winkleman, the one who’s married to the royal cousin who looks like a sick child from the Victorian period.
The episode is not that old so I distincly remember having not read any article comparable to the ones we get about Meghan.
Also Sophie was so cringe throughout the whole thing and luckily Olivia Coleman won in the end.