Duchess Meghan got a job: she’ll co-host Junior MasterChef Australia next year

The Duchess of Sussex filmed a one-episode guest appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year. Meghan’s guest appearance was a huge success – the contestants were excited because Meghan tasted and critiqued their food, and the MasterChef team seemed super-pleased with Meghan. Plus, it was a ratings winner for the show. That seemed to change something for Meghan, like she realized that she could easily step into an already-established show. That’s what Tina Brown said as well, that WME was trying to find a gig for Meghan on an established show. Well, it happened. Meghan will host Junior MasterChef Australia. The series will film next year in Melbourne.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is set to join a beloved Aussie TV franchise – and will spend weeks Down Under filming in the coming months. News.com.au can exclusively reveal that the royal, who recently relocated back to Britain with Prince Harry and their two children, will be one of the hosts on the next season of Ten’s Junior MasterChef.

A source close to the production confirmed that the popular series will return in 2027, six years after its previous season, with Meghan appearing alongside MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow.

Production for the main series takes place in Melbourne, where it’s expected the children’s spin-off will also be filmed, likely over a matter of weeks early to mid-next year.

With Meghan set to be based in Australia for the duration of the shoot, an insider hinted that Harry and their kids – Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – may well join her, though no decision has yet been made.

The Duchess of Sussex said she ‘can’t wait’ to return to the programme, alongside regular host Poh Ling Yeow, after featuring as a guest judge on the adult version earlier this year.

She said: ‘I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes.I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up.’

The Sussexes recently moved back to the UK, as news.com.au first revealed in August, and insiders indicated at the time that they were hoping to live as an “international couple”.

“They might suddenly go: ‘Why don’t we try Canada for a while? Why don’t we try Australia?’ It’s one of the great things about being private individuals [that they can live where they choose],” a source told The Times in August.