Is Queen Camilla skipping the Caribbean tour because of her fear of flying?

It’s so interesting that Queen Camilla hasn’t joined her husband for the first two legs of his Caribbean (Flop) Tour. King Charles arrived in the Bahamas on Tuesday, and he’s in Guyana today. Camilla will allegedly join him in Antigua, which is where the big Commonwealth meeting is taking place. The press continues to call this “Charles and Camilla’s tour,” but Camilla is nowhere to be seen. So why did she skip the Bahamas and Guyana? No one knows, but Hello Magazine suggests that the reason is probably about Camilla’s fear of flying.
King Charles is currently in the Bahamas, the first stop on his Caribbean royal tour, but the 77-year-old monarch touched down without his wife, Queen Camilla. After he concludes his Bahamas visit, His Majesty is set to jet off to Guyana, a place he has toured in 1973 and 2000. But it is not until Charles is on the final leg of his Caribbean tour, in Antigua and Barbuda, that Queen Camilla will join him – is this the reason why?
In the past, it has been well documented that Camilla has a nervousness around flying, and this could well be the reason for her shortened trip, as that way she only has to endure a flight there and back, rather than more in-between, which could well be on smaller planes.
Camilla not joining Charles is not a change to the formal schedule, and it was always the plan that Charles would complete the first two stops solo.
However, she has cut a visit short before for this very reason. In April 2018, she left Australia early with a Clarence House spokesman saying at the time: “The Duchess does not like flying but I think she has to sometimes embrace that fear.”
[From Hello Magazine]
Camilla does have a pretty selective fear of flying, and not only that, there’s sort of a high-level palace acknowledgement that Camilla does not “travel well.” Back when Camilla and Charles regularly toured together, Camilla would fly into a country separately and a few days early so she could acclimate herself and deal with her jet lag. Around the coronation, Camilla’s camp basically confirmed that going forward, Camilla would not be doing any of that anymore. Still, as I said, her fear of flying is pretty selective. She regularly jets off on quiet vacations in Spain, Greece and India, and it seems she’s not afraid to fly when there’s a spa, a boar hunt or a yacht vacation at the end of the journey. Specifically for the Caribbean tour, it just feels like Camilla would have used any excuse to avoid spending time in communities of color.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Queen Camilla speaking on stage during a panel discussion at the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Summit, at Marlborough College in Wiltshire.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Marlborough, United Kingdom
When: 23 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals attend Qatar Racing British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, pose for a photograph as they attend a welcome ceremony on the Royal Dais at Datchet Road in Windsor, Berkshire, at the start of his state visit to the UK.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla with Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Queen Camilla, standing for the formal photograph before the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said (left) with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, standing for the formal photograph before the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: The Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said, King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The King and Queen receive the Sultan of Oman at Windsor
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla with Mair Morgan, the last surviving teacher from Pantglas Junior School, at Aberfan Memorial Garden, where survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community are paying tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster on October 21 1966
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Aberfan, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak to members of the public as they arrive at Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre, where they will meet survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community to pay tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster on October 21 1966
Where: Aberfan, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Camilla doesn’t even try to hide that she hates Black people. Her interactions with them are usually awkward or disrespectful.
She travels when she wants to. Ie drying out and cosmetic surgery in India. But black people, gtfooh. They’re not people she wants to make nice. In India, they’re slaves to that bitch
THIS
Besides that, the palace would have briefed on this earlier in the game when she staggered into the BRF. But it’s selective travel now, and mostly her being lazy. It must be nice to be the Queen and just decide that you can’t be bothered to work today.
The thing is, what we’ve mostly always heard is that she has pretty bad vertigo, so thats why she flies in a day or two early, or if she arrives with Charles, she’ll skip the first day or two of events. And the palace has been consistent with that over the years. So here, it doesnt make sense because you would think she would want to fly and stay somewhere for a longer period of time, rather than just come in to Antigua. If the argument is that she doesn’t want to island hop like Charles is doing -then she could have just flown to the Bahamas with Charles, taken a plane to antigua, and then rested there before Charles arrives.
Also I’ve really latched on to the theory that Camilla is a petty B who tracks her work against William’s. William and Kate haven’t done an international tour in four and a half years (Earthshot does not count, lol). If I’m Camilla, and I’m 80, and I’ve never been a great flier – there’s going to be a part of me that is like “why am I doing all this while he’s in Greece/Jordan/Spain/Fiji/St Barts/wherever it is the Wales go on vacation.” She’s the queen and the expectations are different for her, obviously, but that’s what the petty side of me would think, especially when you compare Charles’ work when he was PoW to what William is doing (or not doing.)
Yes, I think William is part of it. She’ll fly when it’s for her enjoyment, but she’s almost 80, as is Charles. W&K should be doing this tour, but they peed on the carpet during their last one and William has openly said he doesn’t give a rat’s ass for the Commonwealth. Charles is stuck because he’s King, but Camilla won’t do W&K’s work for them – so, fear of flying.
Maybe vertigo is code for hangovers!
Camilla uses the royal helicopters like a taxi service so no she’s not afraid of flying. I think real reason is she has to spend too much time with black and brown people on this tour. There was never any talk about her being afraid to fly when she visited France and Germany and it’s known that Camilla goes to India every year.
It’s only for the longer trips that it gets talked about – Australia, the US, Caribbean, Africa. Paris is a 45 minute flight from London.
and even the Indian spa trips make sense to me bc she gets there and relaxes, she’s not working.
But like I said above, I’ve always heard this about her flying in relation to her vertigo, not just a pure fear of flying. So the vertigo makes more sense with why some trips are fine and some aren’t. If she’s afraid of flying, then yeah, the helicopter usage is a little suspect, the Indian trips are a little suspect, etc.
Camilla is older and it’s normal that long flights affects her. But we have all seen how disrespectful she is towards people of color and other cultures. She doesn’t want to go because her racism will show and the Caribbean might tell her like it is or not make her feel welcome because, we all know she is no Diana.
There’s a lack of respect for poc in every way. They’re useful as props to the RF but never treated as real people. There’s a lack of humanity there, an inability to decenter whiteness.
Remember the picture of her sitting in the car during the state visit to Kenya? She couldn’t even bring herself inside to speak to black people on an official visit. That was the same visit where the Kenyan journalists were treated differently (and more poorly) than the white journalists. Someone needs to tell the British royal familiy that colonialism is over. They still treat state visits like they are supposed to “impress the natives with their superiority”. Really, they are an embarrassment to the UK. Camilla has no business representing a neighborhood council, much less a country or a commonwealth.
Camilla is the epitome of lipstick on a pig.
Honestly I’d be even more impressed at a pig in lipstick. For one, the lipstick would probably look better and two, the pig would be more authentic in its behavior.
They need to put Camilla to pasture already. Let her retire to clip clop to her heart’s content at Ray Mill. Heck, she could even keep the grass trimmed.
HILARIOUS and true!
The Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda have Charles as their head of state which means William will eventually be their King regardless of his interest in the Commonwealth. Looks like all these countries should start the process of removing the monarchy
Yeah, right… as if I’d believe that!!!
Some “fear” she has—it certainly doesn’t stop her from flying off to a spa in India several times a year!!
Charles didn’t take her along because he’s already unpopular enough and gets booed himself, so why provoke people further by bringing along a woman they detest? The artificial, media-driven propaganda about her popularity—orchestrated by outlets in the Palace’s pocket—doesn’t work in the Caribbean… and that’s exactly why I love the Caribbean :))