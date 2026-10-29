Is Queen Camilla skipping the Caribbean tour because of her fear of flying?

It’s so interesting that Queen Camilla hasn’t joined her husband for the first two legs of his Caribbean (Flop) Tour. King Charles arrived in the Bahamas on Tuesday, and he’s in Guyana today. Camilla will allegedly join him in Antigua, which is where the big Commonwealth meeting is taking place. The press continues to call this “Charles and Camilla’s tour,” but Camilla is nowhere to be seen. So why did she skip the Bahamas and Guyana? No one knows, but Hello Magazine suggests that the reason is probably about Camilla’s fear of flying.

King Charles is currently in the Bahamas, the first stop on his Caribbean royal tour, but the 77-year-old monarch touched down without his wife, Queen Camilla. After he concludes his Bahamas visit, His Majesty is set to jet off to Guyana, a place he has toured in 1973 and 2000. But it is not until Charles is on the final leg of his Caribbean tour, in Antigua and Barbuda, that Queen Camilla will join him – is this the reason why? In the past, it has been well documented that Camilla has a nervousness around flying, and this could well be the reason for her shortened trip, as that way she only has to endure a flight there and back, rather than more in-between, which could well be on smaller planes. Camilla not joining Charles is not a change to the formal schedule, and it was always the plan that Charles would complete the first two stops solo. However, she has cut a visit short before for this very reason. In April 2018, she left Australia early with a Clarence House spokesman saying at the time: “The Duchess does not like flying but I think she has to sometimes embrace that fear.”

[From Hello Magazine]

Camilla does have a pretty selective fear of flying, and not only that, there’s sort of a high-level palace acknowledgement that Camilla does not “travel well.” Back when Camilla and Charles regularly toured together, Camilla would fly into a country separately and a few days early so she could acclimate herself and deal with her jet lag. Around the coronation, Camilla’s camp basically confirmed that going forward, Camilla would not be doing any of that anymore. Still, as I said, her fear of flying is pretty selective. She regularly jets off on quiet vacations in Spain, Greece and India, and it seems she’s not afraid to fly when there’s a spa, a boar hunt or a yacht vacation at the end of the journey. Specifically for the Caribbean tour, it just feels like Camilla would have used any excuse to avoid spending time in communities of color.