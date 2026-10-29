Prince William & Kate still top the latest mixed-bag emotional support poll

This week’s YouGov emotional-support poll is out. YouGov tracks the “positive” views of all of the main royals, give or take the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Like, Prince Edward and Sophie are not always included in the polling questions despite the fact that they are two of the last “working royals” in a dying monarchy. And yet YouGov never forgets to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite the fact that Harry and Meghan lived in California for over six years. Well, unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan’s numbers are still pretty low, and I’m sure that will be the big headline in the British press. But it’s worth noting that even in a bullsh-t emotional support poll, King Charles is only getting 58% and Camilla is only getting 42% positive favorability. Yikes. That’s the whole-ass king and queen!!

Richard Palmer points out that Prince Harry’s favorability rating has gone down since the Sussexes moved back to the UK, which… LMAO. It seems British people hate the Sussexes’ UK move as much as I do. British peeps are like “ugh, why are you back here??” Now, all that being said, the facts remain the same – good numbers on an emotional-support poll do not translate into real world engagement. Prince William and Kate are the “most popular” on paper, and yet they’re greeted by empty barricades and tumbleweeds whenever they step outside.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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13 Responses to “Prince William & Kate still top the latest mixed-bag emotional support poll”

  1. K says:
    October 29, 2026 at 8:52 am

    I’d like to know who gave Andrew the 4%…too high!

    Reply
  2. JT says:
    October 29, 2026 at 8:59 am

    I don’t believe that William is the most popular when he gets even less engagement than Kate. That man shows up to empty barricades nearly every time he leaves the house unless he’s standing in the middle of the train station during rush hour. I also don’t believe H&M’s numbers are that low. Too many people came out to see them for those polling numbers to be an actual reflection of reality. C&C’s numbers are too high especially after Swan Song came out. Those two are always getting protested; they should be at the bottom of the list.

    Reply
    • beautifully broken says:
      October 29, 2026 at 9:19 am

      I hate to keep harping on this, but Yougov “polls” are not real polls. YouGov “obtains responses from an invited group of Internet users, and then weights these responses…” This means “participants volunteer rather than being randomly selected, which… skews the sample and respondents are often given rewards or points for completing surveys, potentially encouraging careless, exaggerated, or dishonest answers, including misrepresenting age or behavior.” There are many allegations of poll manipulation among nonroyal Yougov “polls,” beyond the paid for lies they manufacture for the royals.

      Reply
      • Popsicle W says:
        October 29, 2026 at 9:53 am

        Thank you for your stating this! I want to reiterate this comment – YouGov is NOT a real poll and should not be regarded as such.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Harry’s alleged polling has gone down because he hasn’t returned to UK with his tail between his legs or an apology. Furthermore he has returned to UK with Meghan and the children and remains outside the royal system. If he had returned to the UK single and became a working royal his polling would be higher. Anyway I’m not believing any poll that has William more popular than Kate.

    Reply
  4. JayBlue says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:11 am

    The problem with polls like these is that the only people who bother answering them are people who want to. I’m not gonna waste my time responding to yet another poll about a bunch of knobs I don’t care about. The data is completely baseless on a general scale of the British public.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Another “comfort” poll. DO the general public who don’t take these polls really think well of the Wails.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:12 am

    How are these polls distributed?

    Reply
    • JayBlue says:
      October 29, 2026 at 9:17 am

      You have to be signed up to the YouGov website, and take the polls online. This particular poll was answered by 2100 people.

      Reply
  7. Louise123 says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:25 am

    I don’t know why this site always writes about these polls. I feel like it’s done every week. They don’t even mean any.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:38 am

    And? These polls are silly. I wonder how incubated the RF is? Like do they truly get comfort from these manufactured polls or are they able to see them for the farce that they are? Bc who cares?

    Reply
  9. Just Me says:
    October 29, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Really? And the whole world is at peace!

    Reply

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