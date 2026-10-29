Prince William & Kate still top the latest mixed-bag emotional support poll

This week’s YouGov emotional-support poll is out. YouGov tracks the “positive” views of all of the main royals, give or take the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Like, Prince Edward and Sophie are not always included in the polling questions despite the fact that they are two of the last “working royals” in a dying monarchy. And yet YouGov never forgets to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite the fact that Harry and Meghan lived in California for over six years. Well, unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan’s numbers are still pretty low, and I’m sure that will be the big headline in the British press. But it’s worth noting that even in a bullsh-t emotional support poll, King Charles is only getting 58% and Camilla is only getting 42% positive favorability. Yikes. That’s the whole-ass king and queen!!
Richard Palmer points out that Prince Harry’s favorability rating has gone down since the Sussexes moved back to the UK, which… LMAO. It seems British people hate the Sussexes’ UK move as much as I do. British peeps are like “ugh, why are you back here??” Now, all that being said, the facts remain the same – good numbers on an emotional-support poll do not translate into real world engagement. Prince William and Kate are the “most popular” on paper, and yet they’re greeted by empty barricades and tumbleweeds whenever they step outside.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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17/09/2026. Rothesay, Isle of Bute, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, where shinty, one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports, has been played for generations. Their Royal Highnesses met representatives from the club’s senior and youth teams before spending time with volunteers and former players in the clubhouse, which was built by members of the local community and houses team photographs dating back to 1907. They then headed to the pitch to watch training activities and met young players taking part in the sport.,Image: 1135747267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This imagemay only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, meets members of the public outside in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135717390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with 95-year-old Jenny Salli while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736045, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the UK and India at a special Earthshot Prize event on The Mall, in London, to celebrate ties between the two nations ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night in Mumbai in November
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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William, Prince of Wales joins cricketing stars from the United Kingdom and India at a special Earthshot Prize event hosted on The Mall, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the ceremonial opening of the Senedd in Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday October 15, 2026.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Cardiff, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Catherine Princess of Wales and William Prince of Wales.Ceremonial welcome for the State visit from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman at Windsor and Eton Riverside.The Sultan was welcomed by Queen Camilla,King Charles III and The Prince and Princess of Wales Windsor United Kingdom 20 October 2026
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The King and Queen receive the Sultan of Oman at Windsor
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Prince of Wales at a commemoration event at Aberfan Memorial Garden, where survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community are paying tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster on October 21 1966
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberfan, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’d like to know who gave Andrew the 4%…too high!
why is Andrew even listed now!?
I don’t believe that William is the most popular when he gets even less engagement than Kate. That man shows up to empty barricades nearly every time he leaves the house unless he’s standing in the middle of the train station during rush hour. I also don’t believe H&M’s numbers are that low. Too many people came out to see them for those polling numbers to be an actual reflection of reality. C&C’s numbers are too high especially after Swan Song came out. Those two are always getting protested; they should be at the bottom of the list.
I hate to keep harping on this, but Yougov “polls” are not real polls. YouGov “obtains responses from an invited group of Internet users, and then weights these responses…” This means “participants volunteer rather than being randomly selected, which… skews the sample and respondents are often given rewards or points for completing surveys, potentially encouraging careless, exaggerated, or dishonest answers, including misrepresenting age or behavior.” There are many allegations of poll manipulation among nonroyal Yougov “polls,” beyond the paid for lies they manufacture for the royals.
Thank you for your stating this! I want to reiterate this comment – YouGov is NOT a real poll and should not be regarded as such.
Harry’s alleged polling has gone down because he hasn’t returned to UK with his tail between his legs or an apology. Furthermore he has returned to UK with Meghan and the children and remains outside the royal system. If he had returned to the UK single and became a working royal his polling would be higher. Anyway I’m not believing any poll that has William more popular than Kate.
The problem with polls like these is that the only people who bother answering them are people who want to. I’m not gonna waste my time responding to yet another poll about a bunch of knobs I don’t care about. The data is completely baseless on a general scale of the British public.
Another “comfort” poll. DO the general public who don’t take these polls really think well of the Wails.
How are these polls distributed?
You have to be signed up to the YouGov website, and take the polls online. This particular poll was answered by 2100 people.
I don’t know why this site always writes about these polls. I feel like it’s done every week. They don’t even mean any.
And? These polls are silly. I wonder how incubated the RF is? Like do they truly get comfort from these manufactured polls or are they able to see them for the farce that they are? Bc who cares?
Really? And the whole world is at peace!