Prince William & Kate still top the latest mixed-bag emotional support poll

This week’s YouGov emotional-support poll is out. YouGov tracks the “positive” views of all of the main royals, give or take the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Like, Prince Edward and Sophie are not always included in the polling questions despite the fact that they are two of the last “working royals” in a dying monarchy. And yet YouGov never forgets to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite the fact that Harry and Meghan lived in California for over six years. Well, unsurprisingly, Harry and Meghan’s numbers are still pretty low, and I’m sure that will be the big headline in the British press. But it’s worth noting that even in a bullsh-t emotional support poll, King Charles is only getting 58% and Camilla is only getting 42% positive favorability. Yikes. That’s the whole-ass king and queen!!

Latest YouGov royal family favourability ratings (October 2026) William: 74% positive

Catherine: 72%

Anne: 68%

Charles: 58%

Sophie: 51%

Edward: 51%

Camilla: 42%

Harry: 29%

Beatrice: 29%

Eugenie: 28%

Meghan: 20%

Andrew: 4% https://t.co/tqkzaceLJA — YouGov (@YouGov) October 29, 2026

Richard Palmer points out that Prince Harry’s favorability rating has gone down since the Sussexes moved back to the UK, which… LMAO. It seems British people hate the Sussexes’ UK move as much as I do. British peeps are like “ugh, why are you back here??” Now, all that being said, the facts remain the same – good numbers on an emotional-support poll do not translate into real world engagement. Prince William and Kate are the “most popular” on paper, and yet they’re greeted by empty barricades and tumbleweeds whenever they step outside.