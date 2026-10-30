“Dexter: Resurrection’s Season 2 premieres today” links

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 starts tonight!! I talked about this on our Gossip With Celebitchy pod, but I’ll say it again: this series reboot is insanely good, and this is coming from someone who stopped caring about the original series around the fifth season. [Just Jared]
William Shatner & the Star Trek family mourn Patrick Stewart. [Variety]
The 2027 Australian firefighters calendar is here! [Socialite Life]
Rihanna had dinner at Giorgio Baldi with Jason Lee. [LaineyGossip]
Dua Lipa in Chanel at the WSJ event. [RCFA]
Crystal Hefner slammed Jon Lovitz. [Pajiba]
Kesha’s “Backstabber” music video was buried for 16 years. [OMG Blog]
Walmart is selling a full Thanksgiving meal package for $35. [Seriously OMG]
As update on that Tyler Perry lawsuit. [Sandra Rose]
Richard Norton’s cause of death. [Hollywood Life]
The Trump White House account posted something racist to mark Halloween. Racist fork found in klan kitchen, amirite? [Buzzfeed]
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with Justin Trudeau. [Reality Tea]
I love it. Yes please piss off 39 million Hispanic voters–1/6th of the eligible voting population–4 days before the midterms. And yes it is vile and racist but also insanely self-sabotaging and stupid.
Most of these folks are already tired of your bitchass but sure, let’s put that final nail in the coffin, thank you!
They are still gonna vote for him because hating Black people is more important.
Numbers don’t lie.
Totally agree that numbers don’t lie and every poll has Hispanic people turning on Trump by double digits. Hell, Hispanic people are the reason why Texas is in play at all. 55% of Hispanic voters say their midterm vote is a vote against Trump and they will largely determine whether this is a wave election or not—make no mistake.
I have zero doubt that Jon Lovitz behaved like a disgusting little man with women at the Playboy Mansion, but the exact criticisms of Lovitz looking at women’s bodies and then letting his dog piss on the floor … my understanding of the Playboy Mansion was the entire point was to look at women’s bodies and let your dog shit on the carpet. I mean, being respectful and hygienic were actively discouraged. The smart choice was to never be there in the first place.