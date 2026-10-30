“Dexter: Resurrection’s Season 2 premieres today” links

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 starts tonight!! I talked about this on our Gossip With Celebitchy pod, but I’ll say it again: this series reboot is insanely good, and this is coming from someone who stopped caring about the original series around the fifth season. [Just Jared]

William Shatner & the Star Trek family mourn Patrick Stewart. [Variety]

The 2027 Australian firefighters calendar is here! [Socialite Life]

Rihanna had dinner at Giorgio Baldi with Jason Lee. [LaineyGossip]

Dua Lipa in Chanel at the WSJ event. [RCFA]

Crystal Hefner slammed Jon Lovitz. [Pajiba]

Kesha’s “Backstabber” music video was buried for 16 years. [OMG Blog]

Walmart is selling a full Thanksgiving meal package for $35. [Seriously OMG]

As update on that Tyler Perry lawsuit. [Sandra Rose]

Richard Norton’s cause of death. [Hollywood Life]

The Trump White House account posted something racist to mark Halloween. Racist fork found in klan kitchen, amirite? [Buzzfeed]

Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with Justin Trudeau. [Reality Tea]