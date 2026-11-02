“Matt Damon & David Letterman made cameos on ‘The Gilded Age'” links

Why did Matt Damon & David Letterman make quick cameos in the season premiere of The Gilded Age? Letterman was researching Matt’s first jobs as a background actor, so they decided to do this for fun, basically. [Just Jared]
This political situation in Michigan is utterly bizarre. [NYT]
Speaking of, everyone’s roasting Haley Stevens. [Buzzfeed]
It’s officially Mariah Carey Szn. [Seriously OMG]
Candice Swanepoel flashed a mystery ring. [Page Six]
Dua Lipa is doing what she can to combat the literacy crisis. [LaineyGossip]
Inde Navarette was a good SNL host? [Pajiba]
We need to have a conversation about the Dune 3 popcorn buckets. [OMG Blog]
Taylor Swift’s NFL WAG life balance. [Reality Tea]
Who was the best-dressed person last week? [RCFA]
This Lear jet crash is insane. [Hollywood Life]
There’s someone named Rourke Flecker-Lister. [Socialite Life]

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13 Responses to ““Matt Damon & David Letterman made cameos on ‘The Gilded Age'” links”

  1. Sue says:
    November 2, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    It is not Mariah Carey season. It’s November, so it’s Gordon Lightfoot season with The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. I will probably die up on this hill for posting this.

    Reply
  2. Lorelei says:
    November 2, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    The video of that jet crash is horrifying, good god

    Reply
  3. maisie says:
    November 2, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    lots of chatter about the copilot being a 20 year old woman.

    BUT she not only had her wings, she had 1300 hours in the cockpit, was multiengine rated, instrument rated AND a certified flight instructor and had been flying on this type for 9 months.
    those are impressive accomplishments to say the least.
    did she have the kind of experience that military pilots or captains like Sully Sullenberger had? No, but again, she was not the “pilot flying”. her voice on the radio indicates that she was the “pilot monitoring”.

    I think it will come out that there was nothing that they could have done differently in that moment, in that airspace.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      November 2, 2026 at 12:58 pm

      Exactly. I really hope they don’t try to scapegoat this young woman.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        November 2, 2026 at 1:37 pm

        MAGA is trying to do just that, ignoring that she wasn’t the one actually flying the plane AND that the only reason she was speaking in the first place was they couldn’t bring the plane under control. I do wonder how any of them would sound in similar circumstances.

        Her statement: “we’ve run out of time” is just heartbreaking.

      • pottymouth pup says:
        November 2, 2026 at 2:18 pm

        they didn’t release the name of the pilot but jumped to announce the name of the co-pilot so, yeah, they plan to scapegoat her

  4. Graphinya Heather says:
    November 2, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    The Taylor Swift work life balance is so condescending. “Travis works so hard at football.” “She accepts he has to commit so much time to the Chiefs.” I’m surprised it didn’t end with “Who’s a good boy? You’re a good boy aren’t you Travis?” (imagine you’re talking to a golden retriever tone)

    Reply
  5. JRT says:
    November 2, 2026 at 1:44 pm

    SNL sucked and only funny part was Weekend Update. Inde Navarette was okay, but all the skits sucked and the cold open with Trump was the worst and most annoying part of the program. SNL is just brutal!

    Reply

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