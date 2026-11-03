Donald Trump promises to pardon Elon Musk & allies if there’s a blue wave

Today is Election Day for the most consequential midterms since… well, the last midterm election. And the midterms before that. And the midterms before that. The midterms matter, and midterm elections can make or break a presidency. This time around, Donald Trump has already broken everything and he’s going to go full-throttle bats–t if and when there’s a blue wave. Well, as much as I want to believe that Trump is all the way gone, he has these rare moments of sly lucidity which catch me off guard. On Monday, he announced that if Democrats take back the House, he’s going to issue mass pardons for his staffers. And Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump vowed to protect Elon Musk and said he would consider preemptively pardoning the world’s richest man and other White House aides as Democrats prepare for investigations if they take control of the House of Representatives. “It’s talk, but if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” Trump said in a podcast interview with the New York Post when asked about the potential for House Democrats to arrest Musk and seize his assets if they gain power. Trump said he would issue preemptive pardons to Musk, a close ally, and other potential targets of Democratic investigations if he believes it is necessary to protect them, even if they’ve not been formally charged with any crimes. “That’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon,” Trump said. “I would if I needed to, sure. I wouldn’t even think about it. I did it for J6.” The podcast interview, which aired Nov. 2, comes as Democrats are strong favorites to take control of the House in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which would put them in control of committees that pursue investigations.

[From USA Today]

I defended Biden’s pardons, especially for Hunter Biden and Dr. Fauci, simply because Trump had already made “campaign promises” to prosecute the Bidens, Dr. Fauci and everyone who worked for Biden. Like, Biden’s pardons were truly a preemptive measure against malicious and politicized prosecutions. Trump’s potential pardons are to help his cronies escape prosecution – or even simple oversight – for all of the f–king crimes they’ve been committing. Anyway, this is not really the threat Trump thinks it is. I don’t care if he pardons Musk or any of the MAGA high command. All of those people still need to be dragged before Congress and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There are pardon workarounds.