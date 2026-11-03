Donald Trump promises to pardon Elon Musk & allies if there’s a blue wave

Today is Election Day for the most consequential midterms since… well, the last midterm election. And the midterms before that. And the midterms before that. The midterms matter, and midterm elections can make or break a presidency. This time around, Donald Trump has already broken everything and he’s going to go full-throttle bats–t if and when there’s a blue wave. Well, as much as I want to believe that Trump is all the way gone, he has these rare moments of sly lucidity which catch me off guard. On Monday, he announced that if Democrats take back the House, he’s going to issue mass pardons for his staffers. And Elon Musk.

President Donald Trump vowed to protect Elon Musk and said he would consider preemptively pardoning the world’s richest man and other White House aides as Democrats prepare for investigations if they take control of the House of Representatives.

“It’s talk, but if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” Trump said in a podcast interview with the New York Post when asked about the potential for House Democrats to arrest Musk and seize his assets if they gain power.

Trump said he would issue preemptive pardons to Musk, a close ally, and other potential targets of Democratic investigations if he believes it is necessary to protect them, even if they’ve not been formally charged with any crimes.

“That’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon,” Trump said. “I would if I needed to, sure. I wouldn’t even think about it. I did it for J6.”

The podcast interview, which aired Nov. 2, comes as Democrats are strong favorites to take control of the House in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which would put them in control of committees that pursue investigations.

[From USA Today]

I defended Biden’s pardons, especially for Hunter Biden and Dr. Fauci, simply because Trump had already made “campaign promises” to prosecute the Bidens, Dr. Fauci and everyone who worked for Biden. Like, Biden’s pardons were truly a preemptive measure against malicious and politicized prosecutions. Trump’s potential pardons are to help his cronies escape prosecution – or even simple oversight – for all of the f–king crimes they’ve been committing. Anyway, this is not really the threat Trump thinks it is. I don’t care if he pardons Musk or any of the MAGA high command. All of those people still need to be dragged before Congress and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. There are pardon workarounds.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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14 Responses to “Donald Trump promises to pardon Elon Musk & allies if there’s a blue wave”

  1. Cate says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Pardons don’t extend to state crimes. Also, do we think these people are going to stop doing criminal shit after Trump leaves? Pardon won’t cover that.

    Personally, I also think Trump is going to hold off on these until the very end of his term, because “well maybe I won’t pardon you” is great leverage to have. AND, while he might make it another two years…he also might not. And hopefully Vance won’t be able to get away with the same kind of shit.

    Reply
  2. Krista says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Are there ways to get around a pardon? (Canadian here) I hope there are because every one of those a-holes need to be put in front of a (metaphorical) firing squad.

    Reply
    • Visa Diva says:
      November 3, 2026 at 8:44 am

      I don’t think pardons work for future crimes and federal pardons don’t protect our from state prosecution.

      Reply
    • Sparky says:
      November 3, 2026 at 8:58 am

      The president can pardon federal crimes committed during a past time period – so he could pardon Elon today for any and all federal crimes that he might have committed before 11/3/2026. The President does not have to name the crimes, and the crimes do not have to be charged or indicted. Ford’s pardon of Nixon set the precedent for these blanket pardons (and I wish it had been challenged at the time, but now is generally accepted as part of the power of the president).

      The president cannot pardon state crimes, and there may be state attorneys general with an appetite and a budget to bring charges where they can. As in, states are bringing charges against ICE officers because assault / murder are state crimes, as well as federal. An ICE officer convicted by a state cannot be pardoned by the president.

      Reply
  3. heygingersnaps says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Everyday that goes by, I am baffled as to why this creature is still alive!

    Reply
  4. Graphinya Heather says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:38 am

    This isn’t a threat. He was going to do this anyway. He just wants to make it sound like a threat. And pardons don’t apply to state crimes

    Reply
  5. FYI says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Two weeks ago Trump posted an AI-generated video of himself fighting a tiger (and winning, of course). This was prompted by the death by mauling of a mentally disabled man in the UK, who breached a zoo enclosure. Trump posted the actual footage of that man’s mauling, then followed it with his AI nonsense.

    I missed all this at the time and just saw it yesterday. Is this not grounds for removal from office?? How do politicians stand by and let this go on?? How does anyone still vote for ANY republican after this!??! WHERE are the standards!?

    Reply
    • Visa Diva says:
      November 3, 2026 at 8:47 am

      They don’t have the votes to impeach take convict in Congress and his cabinet won’t 25th Amendment him because they’re all spineless sycophants.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      November 3, 2026 at 8:50 am

      The video was vile but it doesn’t even make touch top ten impeachable offenses that he’s committed. I don’t think the Dems will make another run at impeachment if they get the House and the Senate. I do think they’ll start to go after the rest of the people in his administration form Hegseth to Patel.

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      November 3, 2026 at 9:00 am

      Our political system is completely broken and corrupt. Too many people are making too much money by Trump staying in office – Musk (government contracts), Bezos (dismantling of the National Labor Relations Board), Zuckerberg (no regulation on social media), oil companies (Iran war market manipulation), right-leaning media conglomerates (zero enforcement of anti trust law), various members of Congress, cabinet members, and White House staffers (insider trading and various grifts). We need BIG changes to make any real impact. I’ve posted this here before, but I think it’s always inspiring:

      https://youtu.be/acT_PSAZ7BQ

      Reply
  6. Sue says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:44 am

    He’s admitting that he and his staff are committing crimes out loud. Thanks, dementia.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    November 3, 2026 at 8:47 am

    But what state crimes could we get Musk on? Maybe election interference?

    The pardon power has always been an insane thing but Trump has literally turned it into pay-to-play where people are buying pardons from him. If Dems gain control there needs to be a discussion about limiting the scope of the pardon power because it really is bonkers.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      November 3, 2026 at 9:05 am

      Better yet, cancel Musk’s government contracts and nationalize StarLink. There is precedent for the government taking over a vital technology.

      He would be just a lowly multi-millionaire again very quickly.

      Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    November 3, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Pardons for what?

    PARDONS FOR WHAT???

    SURELY if everything him and his croonies have been doing is fair, righteous and just, what could they possibly need pardons from?????

    Why can’t his followers see at this point that they are in a cult?!

    Reply

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