Vivienne Marcheline Jolie has officially dropped ‘Pitt’ from her legal name

It’s very moving to me that Angelina Jolie named one of her daughters after her mother, and that daughter turned out a lot like the grandmother she never knew. Angelina has spoken about that before, that Vivienne Marcheline is so much like Angelina’s mom, Marcheline Bertrand. Well, Vivienne’s middle name is staying put for the long haul, but Vivienne has officially dropped the “Pitt” surname completely. Back in July, just eight days after turning 18 years old, Vivienne hired a lawyer and petitioned the court to drop her father’s surname. It’s a months-long process, and it was just finalized on Monday.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne has officially dropped her father’s famous last name. A Los Angeles judge granted the 18-year-old’s petition to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie during a hearing Monday, Page Six can exclusively confirm. Vivienne’s attorney, Peter Kenneth Levine, appeared remotely for Monday morning’s hearing. Judge Virginia Keeny, who presided over the hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court’s Stanley Mosk Courthouse, read aloud the names of those whose name change petitions had been approved. The judge explained, “These are name change petitions, which are going to be granted. That means that I can read the information provided and sign a decree, and you’ll be able to get a copy of the decree in possibly one week in Room 112 in the first floor of this building, the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. So if you hear your name, you can sign off, and you can get your paperwork in a week. I’m going to read both the last name and also the last four numbers of the case,” she said. “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” the Nov. 2 minute order states. “The Decree is signed and filed,” the order continues. “The Petitioner’s name is changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.” Vivienne initially filed her petition on July 20, just eight days after celebrating her 18th birthday alongside her twin brother, Knox. In court documents obtained by Page Six at the time, the teenager cited “personal” reasons for wanting to remove “Pitt” from her surname. Vivienne has already been publicly using her mother’s last name for more than two years.

[From Page Six]

Vivienne is now the fourth kid to complete this name-change process. Shiloh was the first, in 2024, and then Maddox and Zahara filed their name-change petitions a few months before Vivienne, and their new names became legal in September. Knox and Pax are the only ones who haven’t gone the legal route (yet), although we’ve heard that Knox has dropped “Pitt” socially for years. All of this is just an FYI – I assume “sources close to Brad Pitt” are going to pull the same move for Vivienne’s name change, meaning “scream and cry about how Angelina alienated the kids from Brad.” Brad sees zero connection between the kids hating him and his 2016 plane assault or his decade-long campaign against Angelina.

PS… Vivienne was selling her sweet little drawings and watercolors at another LA street fair last week. Knox came out to support his twin sister again.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne, 18, gets sweet support of twin brother Knox as he helps her sell art at LA street fair https://t.co/52Jcl07vxX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 27, 2026