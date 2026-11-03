Lupita Nyong’o wore GapStudio to the CFDA Fashion Awards: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. These pics are actually from outside the event, as many celebrities posed for paparazzi as they walked into the American Museum of Natural History. A lot of the ladies looked boring, but here are some of the looks I wanted to talk about.
Lupita Nyong’o is, I believe, still under contract as a brand ambassador for Chanel, but she decided to forgo that label last night. She wore a vibrant GapStudio look which I LOVE. She looks amazing and she was easily one of the best-dressed of the night.
Zoe Kravitz wore Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent – very rock ‘n roll, and I actually love this as well. She looks great? I think she’s gained a little weight and it looks amazing on her.
Like Lupita, Demi Moore wore GapStudio, and her denim look was designed by Zac Posen. This isn’t my favorite but Demi looks good.
Odds and ends – Matt Damon with his daughter Isabella, who is a model. Chloe Bailey in a custom Christian Siriano, looking like an exotic bird. And Gracie Abrams in Colleen Allen (boring).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Pictured: Lupita Nyong’o BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Zoë Kravitz arrives at the 2026 CFDA Awards in New York City, joining celebrities and fashion industry figures for the annual celebration of American fashion. Pictured: Zoë Kravitz BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Manhattan, NY Demi Moore, Richard Dickson, and Zac Posen attend the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Pictured: Demi Moore, Richard Dickson, and Zac Posen BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Matt Damon arrives at the 2026 CFDA Awards in New York City alongside his wife, Luciana Barroso, as the couple joins celebrities and fashion industry figures for the annual celebration of American fashion. Pictured: Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Chloe Bailey attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Pictured: Chloe Bailey BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Pictured: Lupita Nyong’o BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Pictured: Lupita Nyong’o BACKGRID USA 2 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY Gracie Abrams arrives at the 2026 CFDA Awards in New York City, joining celebrities and fashion industry figures for the annual celebration of American fashion. Pictured: Gracie Abrams BACKGRID USA 3 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lupita looks like a million bucks. Perfection 😊
My own hair journey is WELL on it’s way to looking like Lupita’s…who looks like a GAWDESS✨️💕✨️
Her hair looks amazing.
Lupita is gorgeous all the time, but especially so in that color. I don’t like the super pointy toes on Zoe’s shoes, but I love the purple with the gold.
I love those shoes – rich purple with the gold toe cap? Sublime.
2nd pic of Lupita is iconic. Yes, a goddess for sure: Helen of Troy in the flesh. Everybody looked good IMO. And is Zoe Kravitz really going to marry Harry Styles? I hope they do. They look amazing together.
Lupita all the way. No contest. It’s almost not fair to anyone else.
For once they all look pretty good, but that dress is a little fuddy duddy for a girl Isabella’s age.
is gapstudio related to the gap? hmmm