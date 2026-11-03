Lupita Nyong’o wore GapStudio to the CFDA Fashion Awards: stunning?

Here are some photos from last night’s 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. These pics are actually from outside the event, as many celebrities posed for paparazzi as they walked into the American Museum of Natural History. A lot of the ladies looked boring, but here are some of the looks I wanted to talk about.

Lupita Nyong’o is, I believe, still under contract as a brand ambassador for Chanel, but she decided to forgo that label last night. She wore a vibrant GapStudio look which I LOVE. She looks amazing and she was easily one of the best-dressed of the night.

Zoe Kravitz wore Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent – very rock ‘n roll, and I actually love this as well. She looks great? I think she’s gained a little weight and it looks amazing on her.

Like Lupita, Demi Moore wore GapStudio, and her denim look was designed by Zac Posen. This isn’t my favorite but Demi looks good.

Odds and ends – Matt Damon with his daughter Isabella, who is a model. Chloe Bailey in a custom Christian Siriano, looking like an exotic bird. And Gracie Abrams in Colleen Allen (boring).