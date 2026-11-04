King Charles’ ‘sausage fingers’ looked especially swollen during the Caribbean tour

While many people remark on King Charles’ often-swollen “sausage fingers,” the British media rarely focuses on them. I would imagine that the press silence around his swollen hands came from a palace directive or palace guidance. Plus, it’s been happening for decades, sometimes Charles’ fingers look painfully swollen and sometimes they’re normalish and people have gotten used to it. Well, Charles and Camilla’s Caribbean Tour has flopped so hard, the Daily Mail has put Charles’ sausage fingers at the top of their royal coverage. A brave new world, right? To be fair to the Mail (I know, I know), Charles’ hands have looked really awful during the Caribbean Tour. It’s probably the stress, the heat and humidity, plus all of the travel.
King Charles III’s hands have once again become the topic of conversation. The British monarch, 77, is known for his thick fingers, sometimes referred to as “sausage fingers.”
As photos from His Majesty’s recent visit to Antigua and Barbuda began circulating online, many voiced their concern for his health due to his puffy appendages.
While some pointed to circulation issues, or chemotherapy from his recent cancer treatments as the cause, Dr. Stephanie de Giorgio from Kent, UK, told Daily Mail for a story published on Tuesday, November 3, “Patients come in puzzled, a little alarmed, describing puffy ankles, rings that won’t come off their fingers, or feet that seem to have expanded by the end of the day.”
“Often they’re convinced something is seriously wrong. Most of the time, thankfully, it isn’t,” de Giorgio added. “But knowing the difference – and knowing when to seek help – really matters.”
De Giorgio pointed to Raynaud’s and chilblains, two cold-related circulation issues that affect the extremities, as possible causes of extreme swelling. She also explained that fluid retention — a phenomenon affecting more women than men due to progesterone — could cause swelling. The British doctor recommended staying active, losing excess weight, and staying hydrated to lower one’s risk.
Patients experiencing dactylitis, the official name for “sausage fingers,” may also experience pain, heat or warmth at the affected area, discoloration or difficulty moving the digit, according to The Cleveland Clinic.
The clinic advises to seek medical attention immediately if you’re experiencing dactylitis as inflammation could need long-term treatment. However, if the inflammation is caused by an infection such as Lyme disease, syphilis or tuberculosis, it must be treated immediately. According to de Giorgio, patients should “seek medical attention if the swelling doesn’t resolve or keeps worsening.”
[From Yahoo]
It didn’t even occur to me that the swelling might be caused by his cancer treatments. But, again, Charles’ hands have been swollen for years, his condition (whatever it is) predates his cancer diagnosis in 2024. It does seem to be especially bad right now. I wonder if his doctors are concerned?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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King Charles III pushing a brick during a visit to Nelson’s Dockyard, a historic naval base established in 1725 in Saint Paul, to hear about work to restore historic buildings, an innovative coral nursery programme, and efforts to tackle sargassum seaweed, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Saint Paul, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III looks on as he boards a plane to Georgetown, Guyana, at Lynden Pindling International Airport, in Nassau, following the royal visit to The Bahamas
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Nassau, Bahamas
When: 29 Oct 2026
Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla smell and taste a drink, during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla are served a drink during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III drinks lemon grass, during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III reacts as he drinks lemon grass, during a visit to Agave Gardens in St John’s, home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, to meet local horticulturists, artisans and members of community groups working to preserve traditional skills, heritage plants and sustainable growing practices, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla sip agave tea during a visit to Agave Gardens, a drought-resistant garden and seed bank that is home to the Antigua and Barbuda Horticultural Society, as part of the royal visit to Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm)
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Saint Paul, Antigua and Barbuda
When: 02 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It’s the heat & humidity, plus the travel and whatever med’s he’s on.
It’s also a hallmark of congestive heart failure
100 per cent!!
It’s right sided heart failure
His fingers have been puffy for years. I’m assuming that his doctors know what’s causing it. I think the real reason for this piece is to promote Dr de Giorgio’s business.
All that money and all those castles and still those raggedy cuticles?!!
They’re an unkempt twosome, eh?