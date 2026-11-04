King Charles’ ‘sausage fingers’ looked especially swollen during the Caribbean tour

While many people remark on King Charles’ often-swollen “sausage fingers,” the British media rarely focuses on them. I would imagine that the press silence around his swollen hands came from a palace directive or palace guidance. Plus, it’s been happening for decades, sometimes Charles’ fingers look painfully swollen and sometimes they’re normalish and people have gotten used to it. Well, Charles and Camilla’s Caribbean Tour has flopped so hard, the Daily Mail has put Charles’ sausage fingers at the top of their royal coverage. A brave new world, right? To be fair to the Mail (I know, I know), Charles’ hands have looked really awful during the Caribbean Tour. It’s probably the stress, the heat and humidity, plus all of the travel.

King Charles III’s hands have once again become the topic of conversation. The British monarch, 77, is known for his thick fingers, sometimes referred to as “sausage fingers.”

As photos from His Majesty’s recent visit to Antigua and Barbuda began circulating online, many voiced their concern for his health due to his puffy appendages.

While some pointed to circulation issues, or chemotherapy from his recent cancer treatments as the cause, Dr. Stephanie de Giorgio from Kent, UK, told Daily Mail for a story published on Tuesday, November 3, “Patients come in puzzled, a little alarmed, describing puffy ankles, rings that won’t come off their fingers, or feet that seem to have expanded by the end of the day.”

“Often they’re convinced something is seriously wrong. Most of the time, thankfully, it isn’t,” de Giorgio added. “But knowing the difference – and knowing when to seek help – really matters.”

De Giorgio pointed to Raynaud’s and chilblains, two cold-related circulation issues that affect the extremities, as possible causes of extreme swelling. She also explained that fluid retention — a phenomenon affecting more women than men due to progesterone — could cause swelling. The British doctor recommended staying active, losing excess weight, and staying hydrated to lower one’s risk.

Patients experiencing dactylitis, the official name for “sausage fingers,” may also experience pain, heat or warmth at the affected area, discoloration or difficulty moving the digit, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

The clinic advises to seek medical attention immediately if you’re experiencing dactylitis as inflammation could need long-term treatment. However, if the inflammation is caused by an infection such as Lyme disease, syphilis or tuberculosis, it must be treated immediately. According to de Giorgio, patients should “seek medical attention if the swelling doesn’t resolve or keeps worsening.”