Emily Blunt’s optical illusion Schiaparelli gown is bonkers, right?



About five people watched it, but I loved the movie Disclosure Day and saw it twice in theaters. Emily Blunt was a huge part of that. Due to modern advances in aesthetics she may be at a disadvantage when playing historical roles, but she can act. When Emily is playing a well-off woman in current day, like in DD as a meteorologist or The Fall Guy as a director, she really sells it. I’m happy to see her on screen and at events, like at Monday night’s annual gala for the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

Emily was in an all black Sciaparelli gown with half a white dress tacked on the front, complete with a deep v-neck, ruffles and intricate draping. Do you remember when the optical illusion gowns first became popular? I remember seeing a photo of Kate Winslet at an event and being amazed at her formfitting optical illusion dress. I just found it again, it was a Stella McCartney dress that Kate wore to the premiere of Mildred Pierce in 2011.

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Kate’s dress is crazy. I hate respect it.

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This Sciaparelli on Emily is the next generation of those dresses, like a tuxedo t-shirt morphing into a black long sleeve with a false front. Forget trompe l’oeil this is a full movie set with buildings made of plywood and doors that don’t open. It’s goofy and awesome at the same time.

Here’s Emily with Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli. He was honored at the event. That man is fooine. Emily wore Schiaparelli to The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere, so I assume he dressed her there too.

Emily’s stylist Jessica Paster posted some more photos of the dress. You can see the wild details so much closer here.