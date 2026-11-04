Prince Harry & Meghan will travel to Brussels & deliver keynote speeches next week

Team Sussex was busy today, briefing their favored media outlets and confirming some tentative holiday plans. My guess is that the Sussex family returned to the UK yesterday after the half-term holiday in Portugal. It would certainly explain this flurry of news. Anyway, it looks like we’ll see Harry and Meghan outside next week. Just not in the UK – they’re headed to Brussels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will head on a major trip abroad, the Sussexes’ team have confirmed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit Brussels for the opening of The Lost Screen Memorial, which is designed to be a reminder of the children and families affected by online harm. Both Harry and Meghan are set to deliver keynote speeches, with 15 to 20 minutes allocated between them. Their remarks are set to “underline the importance of turning commitments into meaningful action and ensuring that the experiences of children and their families remain central to decisions about the digital future”. The event will finish with “a testimony from Sandra Spitaels, mother of Glenn, offering a deeply personal perspective on the impact of online harm on families”. It will also feature a keynote address by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, followed by remarks from MEP Antonio López-Istúriz, the formal host of the event and First Vice-Chair of the Child Rights Intergroup. President Metsola will lead a small group, including MEP López-Istúriz, the Duke and Duchess, Emilio Puccio and protocol officers, through the exhibition.

[From The Daily Express]

I’m using the Express’s coverage because the Daily Mail’s story was all about how this will be Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance since the Thomas Markle-PDFile story blew up. Which is true, but their Brussels event isn’t about Meghan’s horrifying father, and the continued insistence on dragging Meghan because of her father’s BS is disgusting. As for the Lost Screen Memorial, the wildest thing is that Harry and Meghan are truly riding a rising tide of public sentiment. I would even say that they were pioneers on these issues, and they’ve spent a lot of time platforming the families and meeting with the people who have (now successfully) sued many social media companies.

On a more superficial note, this Brussels trip pretty much guarantees that Princess Kate will join her husband in India.