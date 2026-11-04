Prince Harry & Meghan will travel to Brussels & deliver keynote speeches next week

Team Sussex was busy today, briefing their favored media outlets and confirming some tentative holiday plans. My guess is that the Sussex family returned to the UK yesterday after the half-term holiday in Portugal. It would certainly explain this flurry of news. Anyway, it looks like we’ll see Harry and Meghan outside next week. Just not in the UK – they’re headed to Brussels.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will head on a major trip abroad, the Sussexes’ team have confirmed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit Brussels for the opening of The Lost Screen Memorial, which is designed to be a reminder of the children and families affected by online harm.
Both Harry and Meghan are set to deliver keynote speeches, with 15 to 20 minutes allocated between them. Their remarks are set to “underline the importance of turning commitments into meaningful action and ensuring that the experiences of children and their families remain central to decisions about the digital future”. The event will finish with “a testimony from Sandra Spitaels, mother of Glenn, offering a deeply personal perspective on the impact of online harm on families”.
It will also feature a keynote address by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, followed by remarks from MEP Antonio López-Istúriz, the formal host of the event and First Vice-Chair of the Child Rights Intergroup. President Metsola will lead a small group, including MEP López-Istúriz, the Duke and Duchess, Emilio Puccio and protocol officers, through the exhibition.
[From The Daily Express]
I’m using the Express’s coverage because the Daily Mail’s story was all about how this will be Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance since the Thomas Markle-PDFile story blew up. Which is true, but their Brussels event isn’t about Meghan’s horrifying father, and the continued insistence on dragging Meghan because of her father’s BS is disgusting. As for the Lost Screen Memorial, the wildest thing is that Harry and Meghan are truly riding a rising tide of public sentiment. I would even say that they were pioneers on these issues, and they’ve spent a lot of time platforming the families and meeting with the people who have (now successfully) sued many social media companies.
On a more superficial note, this Brussels trip pretty much guarantees that Princess Kate will join her husband in India.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry Duke of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 and attends various demonstrations at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC)
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart a visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Epic Partners in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Yay! I love that they are unstoppable. Maybe KC doesn’t even mind that they are taking the spotlight from the latest Caribbean disaster. And W and K’s “we don’t even want attention” strategy seems like they want to discourage direct conparison. It won’t work. They look like amateur fools compared to what H and M keep serving.
I love hearing Meghan speak. I hope there will be video.
Okay, I love the consistency, they’ve been true to this for years now.
Wasn’t it reported that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t do any events during William visit to India? Wouldn’t this event clash with Earthshot?
If this is occurring next week, I think it’s a week before EarthShot. I guess one of the advantages of being in the UK is that Megan and Harry can make day trips to continental Europe to promote their initiatives and philanthropies and still be able to pick up the kids from school!
Really looking forward to Meghan’s appearance. Her speech will be eloquent and will hit all the right notes.
Mumbles will be at home throwing “pillows” at the wall.