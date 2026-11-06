Will King Charles hand off the Commonwealth to Prince Harry & Meghan?

There are many theories and conspiracies about why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex *really* decided to move their family back to the UK. I’ve shared my theories over the past three months, and I’ve been listening carefully to what Team Sussex has briefed to certain outlets, and what Prince Harry has said directly in interviews. And I still don’t really know if there’s some hidden reason. At this point, I just take Harry at his word while also reading in between the lines – he was homesick for Britain, he wanted his kids to experience British life and British schools, he wants to live a public life in the UK, and he wants to reconcile with his family. But what if there was a whole other secret reason for the return? What if… the Sussexes are going to take over as heads of the Commonwealth? Per Richard Eden’s column:

Shome mishtake, shurely? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being tipped to lead the Commonwealth. King Charles succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as head of the organisation but the position is not hereditary. Private Eye magazine claims that Prince William has shown little interest in following his father and that the talk at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the Caribbean was of his brother and sister-in-law stepping in to the breach. ‘Among those being whispered about in Antigua to succeed [the King] are H and/ or M,’ it reports. ‘H & M gained a lot of support across sections of the Commonwealth after Meghan accused the royals of racism five years ago.’ The couple were stripped of their roles as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust in 2021 after they quit royal duties in 2020.

[From The Daily Mail]

Conspiracy-wise, this guess is as good as the next one. We all know that Prince William has zero interest in anything to do with the Commonwealth or flop tours or even representing British realms as head of state. We also know that King Charles looked like bedraggled ass as he staggered his way through the Caribbean in the past two weeks, a Commonwealth tour which was built around his speech at the CHOGM (and my prediction is that this was his final CHOGM). If Charles wants to keep it in the family, Harry and Meghan are the most logical choices. I mean, who else is there? Sophie and Edward? Princess Anne?? The poor Gloucesters?? But at the end of the day, Charles doesn’t use logic. He’s rather the Commonwealth die with him than hand it off to Harry and Meghan.