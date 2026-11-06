All Donald Trump cares about is preserving his Cheesecake Factory White House

This has been a week of hopescrolling like never before! There are so many cool stories and videos from the blue-tsunami midterms, and there is so much joy at seeing MAGA misery. You’ll have to excuse me if my schadenfreude jumps out too hard, but I’m loving all of the Republican meltdowns. Vanity Fair had an excellent piece about what went down at the big Republican Election Night party in Washington – go here to read. This VF piece included a now-viral quote from a Republican volunteer: “I’m not trying to crash out. But we nominated Hitler with Down syndrome. And guess what?! He lost! He lost! And now we lose a Supreme Court justice. It is a f–king disaster.” Jesus Christ. Another MAGA source told VF that Donald Trump “is not the kingmaker he was, or still thinks he is. This is a referendum on him.”
What’s really remarkable about the energy post-midterms is that Trump is basically doing the same thing he was doing pre-midterms: obsessing over his fakakta ballroom, trying to “fix” the Reflecting Pool, and trying to ensure that his gaudy, tasteless, Saddam Hussein’s Cheesecake-Factory White House stays the same forever. This is truly what he sees as his political legacy: his horrible interior design.
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday that he said would designate the White House’s Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national landmarks — a move he said would protect the two West Wing spaces from future changes.
The signing ceremony, which came on the heels of Republicans’ stunning midterm losses on Tuesday, was his third event of the week related to his construction or renovation projects in the nation’s capital — which have been largely unpopular with voters.
“It concerns the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room, very important spaces. And I’m going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, which he’s extensively gilded since returning to the White House in early 2025.
Trump said the administration would send the document to Congress. “So we’re going to be declaring it a national monument, and we’re going to send it over to Congress, have it ratified,” he said. “It’s a federal landmark — and when completed and when we get the documentation fully done, legally binding, it’ll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space,” he added.
Trump has put his distinctive imprint on the two White House spaces. In the Oval Office alone, he’s added gold vermeil figurines on the mantle and medallions on the fireplace; gold eagles on the side tables; gilded Rococo mirrors on the doors; and, nestled in the pediments above the doorways, diminutive gold cherubs shipped in from Mar-a-Lago.
“I just thought it was very important that nobody be allowed to come in and take it down and try and do something with it,” Trump added on Thursday.
[From CNN]
I have no words, actually. After ripping apart America for a decade, after creating a racist, nationalist cult, after starting a stupid war, after federal agents murdered civilians on American streets, and after Americans finally, resoundingly told him that we f–king hate him, all he cares about now is preserving his vulgar interior design changes in the White House. All of which to say, in the next presidential-election cycle, Democrats need to make campaign promises to reverse every single Cheesecake Factory design choice.
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Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. The leaders were expected to discuss tariffs on Canadian steel, lumber, automobiles, and other goods.
Pictured: Donald J Trump, Mark Carney
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Washington, DC Donald Trump returned to the White House with his son and girlfriend Bettina Anderson after their trip to Scotland.
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Washington, DIST United States President Donald J Trump takes a walk with James McCrery of McCrery Architects on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.
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Washington, DC United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as US President Donald J Trump meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, August 18, 2025. European Leaders are at the White House in support of President Zelenskyy following President Trump’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Anchorage, Alaska.
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Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. The leaders were expected to discuss tariffs on Canadian steel, lumber, automobiles, and other goods.
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Washington, DC President Donald Trump met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Their talks came just days after joint U.S. and Israeli air strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top figures.
Trump praised limited German support while Merz urged an early end to the war and raised broader global concerns.
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Washington, DC President Donald Trump met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House amid an escalating conflict in the Middle East.
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Washington, DC View of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool makeover as workers paint the bottom of the pool ‘American flag blue’ on orders of President Trump in Washington, D.C.
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Washington, DC President Donald J Trump and UFC president and CEO Dana White are seen during the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC. Pictured: UFC Freedom 250 BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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President Donald Trump during his meeting with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: President Donald Trump
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President Donald Trump during his meeting with Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Oval Office of the White House
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Singer Kid Rock, left, and US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 31, 2025. The order directs the Federal Trade Commission to work with the Department of Justice to ensure that competition laws are enforced in the concert and entertainment industry, and pushes state consumer protection authorities on enforcement.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Kid Rock
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 31 Mar 2025
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United States President Donald J Trump meets Prime Minister Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 16 Jul 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald J Trump shakes hands with with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Tuesday, November. 18, 2025.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 18 Nov 2025
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I wouldn’t be surprised if Putin is calling in favors and none of the $#@% he’s been building is secure, if you know what I mean.
As a Brit I had to google ‘Cheesecake Factory interior’ and OMG its tacky AF, I really hope whoever replaces him in 2 years has a BIG budget to reverse his renovations, restore the rose garden and tear down that cheap ass ballroom (you KNOW its been done on the cheap like the reflecting pool).
It shouldn’t be in our government’s budget to fix his crazy. It should be paid for by Google, TMobile, Apple, and all those other corporations that bent a knee and wrote checks for his monstrous ballroom.
Yep, and after this mess gets fixed, I hope they codify a spending limit on how much taxpayer money can go to “renovations” that are not structural necessities. Spending millions of taxpayer dollars on this while cutting healthcare and SNAP and education!!
I can’t believe the guy who ripped up the Rose Garden and demolished the East Wing then declares the White House must be preserved as is.
I hope they force him to watch his gold bits being taken down from whatever prison he hopefully ends up in once he’s done here.
So Felon47 declared his Oval Office interior “design” a national monument to what exactly?
His magalomania? His diminished mental acuity? His monumentally bad taste?
In addition to the corruption, the lies, the grifting?
I love Canadian Trade Minister Mélanie Jolie’s expression in the header pic, and I’d like to know what German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was thinking — and I usually couldn’t give two hoots about his thoughts…
Well, lucky for us all that he’s already set a precedent for the POTUS to completely disregard laws, regulations, and common decency when it concerns our architectural and cultural heritage. Future President Jon Ossoff (a girl can dream) can simply declare that the Oval Office is a decaying shithole and shut down the White House for 2 hours while they take some hairdryers to that cheap plastic crap (because given the building standards of other Trump properties, I have a feeling that a proper heat gun would be overkill).
I thought that there already were plenty of protections around the White House as a historic building (that Trump himself ignored). If his crappy taste and refusal to pay actual skilled tradespeople is any indication, those “improvements” won’t stand up for long.
I know I have suggested it before, but I would watch the hell out of a tv series that followed skilled traditional craftspeople restoring the White House. That sits perfectly in the history nerd/ home renovation venn diagram of my brain!
When he’s gone, a pile of that crappy decor should be kept in a museum somewhere to show how tacky his whole aesthetic was.
That might be the job of the Whie House Historical Society. A friend of mine used to work there. I remember her lamenting about how they were going to have to preserve his presidency alongside all of the other presidents. They put out a Christmas ornament every year depicting something symbolic about a specific president. His is going to be one of his gaudy, spray-painted gold, plastic Home Depot sconces that he glued to the wall.
There is a book, called Dictator Style by Peter York, that discusses why all despots default to the EXACT SAME tacky decor. Seriously, they must teach it in dictator school; it’s that consistent. Lots of gold, indoor fountains, marble staircases, weird bathroom fixtures, oversized mirrors, etc.
So, yeah, Trump is a wannabe dictator.
Flashback to that scene from ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ with Fred Astaire narrating: they destroyed the Burgemeister’s horrible, egomaniacal décor; laughed at his policies; swore that they would never revert to that type of government again; and, abolished all their silly laws.
When he’s gone, from the White House and this earth, I want every single piece of gold, gold plated, gold painted item removed. Also, his name stripped off of EVERYTHING and for Trump name to be synonymous with Hitler for all eternity.
After destroying the historic Rose Garden and East Wing and threatening to tear down the Kennedy Center because a judge said he couldn’t put his name on another president’s freaking memorial, NOW he cares about preservation?
The East Wing (bulldozed)
The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden (bulldozed)
The Rose Garden (paved)
The Lincoln Bathroom (art deco loveliness converted to a tacky mausoleum)
The Reflecting Pool (whatever)
The Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts (closed & facing demolition)
Were all landmarks for the ages and all should be restored exactly as they were, funded by seized Trump family assets
And that fake gold crap is out of there the second his term is up.
You forgot creating an American Gestapo in the form of ICE as one of his accomplishments.
There might have been a way to do it more tastefully, but his shade of gold is just so BRASSY. One or two accents would have been overwhelming but he glued it EVERYWHERE and just the pictures of it make my skin crawl. I think it would make me nauseated to see it in person (like one of those 3D haunted houses).
LMAO! Brassy Rebel here. These remarks are insulting to brass which is a fine durable metal. No, it’s not gold but it has its place in the pantheon of metals. Please put some respect on its name. And, of course, the Republican quoted in the VF piece had to insult people with Down Syndrome. We would be in far better hands if our president had Down Syndrome, and the White House would be more tastefully decorated. Be brave and be brassy! 🎷🎺
Outwardly it’s about the public real estate dedicated to him, but never doubt it’s about getting as much money as possible away from the investigators and destroying any paperwork trail leading to him. The famous Joe Kennedy always said, “Put nothing in writing.”. Because that’s the evidence that nails you. However, the Supreme Court gave him immunity from all crimes, whether they be financial or crimes against people. For example he is legally able to shoot a person on Fifth Avenue.
He only has immunity for crimes committed in the course of his duties as president. That’s ridiculously flexible, but crimes committed out of office or even not related to his presidency are not included. In other words, it’s not blanket immunity, but it would take years to determine if a crime is covered by the immunity.
Brassy Rebel, but what if he “has to” steal money “in the course of his duties” or rape women or start wars without Congressional approval? “Ridiculously flexible” is right.