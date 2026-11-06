All Donald Trump cares about is preserving his Cheesecake Factory White House

This has been a week of hopescrolling like never before! There are so many cool stories and videos from the blue-tsunami midterms, and there is so much joy at seeing MAGA misery. You’ll have to excuse me if my schadenfreude jumps out too hard, but I’m loving all of the Republican meltdowns. Vanity Fair had an excellent piece about what went down at the big Republican Election Night party in Washington – go here to read. This VF piece included a now-viral quote from a Republican volunteer: “I’m not trying to crash out. But we nominated Hitler with Down syndrome. And guess what?! He lost! He lost! And now we lose a Supreme Court justice. It is a f–king disaster.” Jesus Christ. Another MAGA source told VF that Donald Trump “is not the kingmaker he was, or still thinks he is. This is a referendum on him.”

What’s really remarkable about the energy post-midterms is that Trump is basically doing the same thing he was doing pre-midterms: obsessing over his fakakta ballroom, trying to “fix” the Reflecting Pool, and trying to ensure that his gaudy, tasteless, Saddam Hussein’s Cheesecake-Factory White House stays the same forever. This is truly what he sees as his political legacy: his horrible interior design.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday that he said would designate the White House’s Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national landmarks — a move he said would protect the two West Wing spaces from future changes. The signing ceremony, which came on the heels of Republicans’ stunning midterm losses on Tuesday, was his third event of the week related to his construction or renovation projects in the nation’s capital — which have been largely unpopular with voters. “It concerns the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room, very important spaces. And I’m going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, which he’s extensively gilded since returning to the White House in early 2025. Trump said the administration would send the document to Congress. “So we’re going to be declaring it a national monument, and we’re going to send it over to Congress, have it ratified,” he said. “It’s a federal landmark — and when completed and when we get the documentation fully done, legally binding, it’ll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space,” he added. Trump has put his distinctive imprint on the two White House spaces. In the Oval Office alone, he’s added gold vermeil figurines on the mantle and medallions on the fireplace; gold eagles on the side tables; gilded Rococo mirrors on the doors; and, nestled in the pediments above the doorways, diminutive gold cherubs shipped in from Mar-a-Lago. “I just thought it was very important that nobody be allowed to come in and take it down and try and do something with it,” Trump added on Thursday.

[From CNN]

I have no words, actually. After ripping apart America for a decade, after creating a racist, nationalist cult, after starting a stupid war, after federal agents murdered civilians on American streets, and after Americans finally, resoundingly told him that we f–king hate him, all he cares about now is preserving his vulgar interior design changes in the White House. All of which to say, in the next presidential-election cycle, Democrats need to make campaign promises to reverse every single Cheesecake Factory design choice.