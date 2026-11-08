Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles resigned, Stephen Miller replaces her

It just occurred to me, days after the blue-tsunami midterms, that this is happening because we’re living in the year of a Fire Horse. Discuss! Speaking of the midterms, conventional political wisdom would indicate that Donald Trump, now the lamest of ducks, would clean house within his administration after the shellacking his party got. But Trump has never been one for convention, so I had no idea what to expect. I was hopeful when the knives came out for Pete Hegseth, and I’ve always got my fingers crossed that Kash Patel will get fired too. But I didn’t expect the first axe to fall on… Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff and one of the worst managers of all time. But wait, it gets worse. Not only is Wiles out, but Trump is replacing her with lizard-man Stephen Miller.
President Donald Trump has turned to MAGA favorite Stephen Miller to lead the White House after Republicans got trounced in Tuesday’s midterm elections, losing both chambers of Congress by wide margins.
Trump announced the change at the top on Truth Social Friday afternoon, with Miller, his deputy chief of staff, taking over chief of staff duties from Susie Wiles on Monday. Wiles submitted her resignation Thursday night, according to a White House official.
The shift from Wiles, a longtime establishment figure in Florida and national political circles, to Miller, the hard-charging architect of the president’s mass-deportation campaign, sends a signal to a fractured Republican Party that Trump intends to strengthen ties to the MAGA base in his final two years in office. It also portends an even more contentious relationship with Democrats in Congress, who have demonized Miller for years.
“Miller knows the key issues and is a true believer — and he knows the ecosystem around the issues,” said Steve Bannon, a former senior Trump aide and host of “The War Room” podcast. “Stephen gets parachuted in and takes immediate control.”
[From NBC News]
I said on Twitter that this is like firing Hitler and replacing him with double-Hitler. Susie Wiles was terrible at her job, but Stephen Miller is a million times worse. The thing is, Miller is a terrible manager too. Miller isn’t some seasoned executive with a background in managing all of the moving parts of a complicated business or, you know, a federal government. Miller is the guy writing and forming the MAGA ideology (if we’re even calling it that). He’s the communications guy, the advisor, the ideologue, not the chief of staff or CEO or COO. He’s going to be terrible at this at every level.
Miller’s appointment also gives the incoming Democratic Congress an excuse to not play footsie with this depraved, asinine administration. There will be no compromises with someone like Stephen Miller. Miller’s appointment is Trump doubling-down – hopefully, Democrats will match his energy and rip all of these bridge trolls to shreds.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and US Homeland Security Advisor looks on during a roundtable on antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA
Featuring: Stephen Miller
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 08 Oct 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Washington, DC President Donald Trump addresses construction workers during an event at the White House ballroom construction site, where he signs the final steel beam that will be installed as part of the new ballroom project in Washington, DC Pictured: Donald Trump BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Washington, DC President Donald Trump addresses construction workers during an event at the White House ballroom construction site, where he signs the final steel beam that will be installed as part of the new ballroom project in Washington, DC Pictured: Donald Trump BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Washington, DC President Donald Trump addresses construction workers during an event at the White House ballroom construction site, where he signs the final steel beam that will be installed as part of the new ballroom project in Washington, DC Pictured: Donald Trump BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Washington, DC President Donald Trump addresses construction workers during an event at the White House ballroom construction site, where he signs the final steel beam that will be installed as part of the new ballroom project in Washington, DC Pictured: Donald Trump BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sits in the back of the Oval Office to listen as United States President Donald Trump signs two Executive Orders in the Oval Office at the White House on February 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The Executive Orders signed today were on federal funding going to schools and universities related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as energy production.
Featuring: Susie Wiles
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 14 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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President Donald Trump departs White House headed for Bedminster
Featuring: President Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jun 2025
Credit: Stefani Reynolds/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media while signing an executive order for the US Department of Defense to be renamed the US Department of War in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: Susie Wiles
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 05 Sep 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on as United States President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, prior to boarding Marine One to fly to deliver remarks to an unusual gathering of senior military leaders at the Marine Base in Quantico, Virginia on September 30, 2025.
Featuring: Susie Wiles
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 30 Sep 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Senior Advisor to the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud Stephen Miller delivers remarks following US President Donald J Trump’s remarks to reporters about efforts to crack down on taxpayer fraud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2026.
Featuring: Stephen Miller
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and US Homeland Security Advisor makes remarks as US President Donald J Trump hosts a Roundtable on Protecting American Families and Seniors from Cybercrime, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.
Featuring: Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and US Homeland Security Advisor
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Wiles has been in politics for a long time – she probably volunteered to “sacrifice” herself. It’s all very well trying to further a corrupt administrative and soothe a demented megalomaniac’s moods, but when the subpoenas start rolling in, it’s time to make a quick exit.
Plus, Miller has been the shadow chief of staff for years now. He’s venal, and thus perfect suited for this era of the administration.
I think she’s fleeing ahead of investigations also. She’s the only one smart enough to see where this is going. I can’t imagine how her brain works, but she’s the one who’s given the Trump team any form of discipline. Trump fired (?) her I think at the end of his first term, and then floated around aimlessly and she worked for De Santis again, his campaign for ‘24 didn’t get organized again until she was brought back in. Miller was “running” things in that interim, and it was sloppy and directionless.
Miller’s also already shot his big shot on immigration stuff, when Homeland security and ICE officials start going in front of committees and facing charges from states, they aren’t going to go full speed ahead. And he’ll just melt down.
ICE just blocked the entrance to an emergency room in Los Angeles for two hours (in Boyle Heights an area with a large Latino community). Ambulances were denied entry and had to go to other hospitals!
The election was wonderful, but we must pay attention to the atrocities that are still being committed.
And Harris county (Houston Texas) just announced the sheriff’s department will no longer work with ICE. Their DA just indicted an ICE guy who intentionally ran over a 20 year immigrant, luckily it didn’t kill him. They’re going to run wild as long as they think they can, we have to keep pressing to make sure they get held accountable. Make it known to your DA.
Steven the Fake Genius Miller, the white supremacist misogynist who gave the US Project 2025.
That’s working out really well so far. True, lots has been implemented. But people are absolutely furious, and have given the GOP the pasting of the century. Not sure that was in the clever plans of the architects of Project 2025.
Steven would do well to chat with Elon Musk about his experiences at DOGE, and meddling in politics more broadly. That also worked out really well, as will Miller’s stint as Chief of Staff.
A lot of Republicans hate him too. They prefer a more respectable form of bigotry.
There was a great comment I saw on BlueSky that was supposed to be a Republican saying why they voted against the MAGA candidate in the election. Gave some sensible reasons, then ended with “they was scaring the hoes.” The Republicans are all degenerate racists and misogynists. The Trump administration doesn’t realize that they can’t let the MAGA rubes realize that white supremacy doesn’t actually include broke white people. Or even white people who need a salary to survive. To this administration, they are “hoes.” And they got scared. Miller’s mistake.
Wiles is a woman. Of course she’s the first to go. Replacing her with the soulless vampire signifies Trump is going to be more bat-sh*t crazy than before in his final two years. This new Congress will have to be carefully strategic how to deal with this, because in two years, there needs to be a Democrat in the White House. Don’t underestimate the reign of terror this colorless demon can inflict on communities in the next two years. Trump is a lame duck and with his favorites terrorizer, they have nothing else to lose.
On some pics this dude looks like prince william.
That’s all I got.
It’s the bald head, but they may have much more in common than we know!
I’ve always thought Miller is the reincarnation of Goebbels. He must have a secret room full of Nazi paraphernalia.
Appropriate comparison. As the Nazis fell apart in WW2, Hitler retreated to a fantasy world (literally planning some magical town in Austria.) and surrounding himself with enablers and yes-people. Theodor Reik said it well – “It has been said that history repeats itself. This is perhaps not quite correct; it merely rhymes.”
I’m not sure it’s fair to say Wiles is a terrible manager. She was trying to manage Trump. Could the greatest manager in the world do that? Unlikely. In any case, I heard there was a huge blow up in the Oval before her resignation. Word is Trump screamed at her and her aide who has also resigned because she’s the one who has been suggesting they throw Hegseth under the bus. Maybe this was her trying to manage Trump and failing spectacularly. If Trump screams at Miller, he will probably just scream back. And I take issue with NBC’s assertion that Democrats have demonized Stephen Miller. He’s a horrible racist, white supremacist, and white nationalist who is behind the concentration camps and third country deportations. So it seems to me he is, in fact, a demon. This is how the media normalizes evil.
The idea that democrats demonized him also made me laugh. The clip from when he was in high school, calling for the military to use torture (and calling it a celebration of humanity) making the rounds again. I think he demonized himself.
He’s been a racist monster since high school. He just got cover because he was Jewish so the comparisons to n-zi were not as obvious to make. But he has more than proven that he’s a horrible human being.
Of all the monsters in that administration he is the worst and needs to be jailed.
As we Jews say about people like Miller, he’s “a shanda for the goyim.” And that’s the nicest thing I can say about him. But you don’t need to take my word for it. Here’s a 2018 piece in Politico by his uncle. https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/08/13/stephen-miller-is-an-immigration-hypocrite-i-know-because-im-his-uncle-219351/
(Definition from the Free Dictionary: a shanda for the goyim
A shameful act by a Jewish person that confirms negative Jewish stereotypes held by non-Jews.Goyim is a (sometimes disparaging*) Yiddish word for gentiles; “shanda” is a Yiddish word for “shame” or “scandal.”)
*but not in this context (AT)
Women are always the first to go in this administration. Mango isn’t surrounded by smart people who ask questions and effectively get things done. He is a dictator, fascist wannabe who has surrounded himself with incompetent people who tell him what he wants to hear. This evil, soulless $#@% isn’t some sort of clever mastermind. If mango had been a smart person surrounded by other smart people, all of Project 2025 would have been accomplished and they would have been effective enough at governing not to have been routed so thoroughly in midterms. All they had to do was hide their corruption and not make life so unbearable for consumers while enabling monopolies and the military industrial complex. The Republikkkan party is in shambles and even in my local elections in dark red TN, many candidates were identifying themselves as Independents and not Republikkkans because mango is so toxic (and Blackburn is so universally loathed). Miller can do damage because he has done damage, but he is universally hated and mango is a moron with dementia and a dictator’s ego. He is gonna be an erratic mess who throws everyone under the bus while the remaining Republikkkans do everything they can to save themselves for 2028. These aren’t the smartest people… There has been rumblings that Hegseth could be named as Blackburn’s Senate replacement. He should be in chains at the Hague, but he is a white man in that bizarre world. The knives will be out for the women and people of color/black people/people who aren’t Anglo-Saxon like Miller. Susie Wiles is the smartest person in the room in that @#$%show. Miller is going to be a fall guy before it is all said and done.
Steven Miller is Jewish. His family, if I recall correctly, comes from Eastern Europe. I’m not sure the Anglo-Saxon purists would claim him.
Miller is Jewish. His family emigrated from eastern Europe.
His family has disowned him. Also there were Kapos in WWII. He is the modern incarnation of Goebbels regardless of his background.
The bigger the ego, the harder the fall. Trump, with Miller as his capable and effective terror-instigating COS, will punish this entire country and beyond. This is the ending arc of every cult leader’s story, but on steroids.
ESPN reported he offered the press secretary job to Dana White of the UFC. As if the administration wasn’t enough of a clown show.
Hakeem Jeffries is already working on a strongly-worded letter.
Followed by Chuck Schumer who will vociferously “strongly condemn” this staff change to CNN and MS NOW.
Not surprising. Its been rumored ever since 47 took office that Miller was the shadow prez. And the only people who have lost their jobs in this criminal cabal of incompetents have all been women. But, more DOJ lawyers and others who believe in self preservation are quitting.
We need Dem leaders who can also be effective attack dogs and stand up to this criminal Prez and his criminal admin. Which Jeffries and Schumer clearly aren’t. Many in the Dem base are still pissed off that Jeffries met with Jared Kushner without clearly stating why. He and Schumer are out of touch with what the base wants, and their clear allegiance to Israel/AIPAC is troubling. So its laughable that Schumer esp is trying to take credit for the Blue Tsunami. A new petition circulating for new Dem leaders of both chambers of Congress in 2027 now has over a million signatures.
Trump only fires women these days, so that’s why Susie went.
Does he only get rid of women? Choosing Nosferatu is certainly a choice. Trump is just determined to burn the whole place down before he returns to hell.
I need my prescription updated for my glasses because I swear I thought that was prince William and I was confused as to he has to do with Trump and Susan Miller. I still have a huge sleep debt thanks to my husband snoring.
This is just more proof that Trump wants to burn it all down. At some level he knows that he is utterly loathed and there will be no legacy. Time to punish the ungrateful minions that see his rot.
Miller’s idiot wife didn’t vote because she was afraid she’d be doxxed because she would have to provide ID, the big election issued MAGA whined about. Filth and trash through and through.
She claimed she was worried about security, i.e., that their address would be doxxed. In truth, her family is ultra-protected.They live in officer’s housing on a secure military base. Such housing is scarce and reserved for senior uniformed officers. But they lie all day, of course.
She lobbied hard for her husband to get that chief of staff job.
‘It also portends an even more contentious relationship with Democrats in Congress, who have demonized Miller for years.’
This makes me so angry! C’mon, NBC News! Democrats haven’t demonized Miller, he is a reactionary ideologue & white-supremacist!!!!!!
Miller is almost comically evil. Americans showed in the election that they think Miller’s immigration purge has gone too far.
The more they see of Miller, the more they’re going to reject the Trump administration.
Beaniebean, Miller demonized himself by . . . being a demon. To me, this shows that trump is flipping from his paralyzed, dumbfounded catatonia, and again turning into the malignant narcissist we know and hate. This is the start of the convicted rapist’s lashing out against the American people. It won’t be pretty and it won’t end soon. I’d advise the states to get the police and National Guard to understand the assignment and know they are protecting the citizens from a wrathful and unhinged president. Get your ducks in a row, states. Be prepared for any deranged assault from the federal government. Hell hath no fury like a trump scorned.
Look at Tmz ‘s story of trump releasing a cartoon on his truth social of his new press secretary Dana White beating? and setting fire? to reporters at a press conference. It was too insane to start parsing it there, but the trumpian dragon has arisen and is breathing fire at all his enemies. . . the American people. He is out of control and it’s just the beginning.
I feel that my childhood alter ego Henny Penny is returning in this trumpian nightmare. If the sky is falling, we know damn well who is pushing it down.
Stephen Miller is loathed even within the White House. There will be non-stop leaking and plotting against him.
Yahoo News says Trump is starting to question the results of the midterms, though he formerly lied and said he’d accept them. A leopard doesn’t change its spots. He could literally do anything (with immunity).
Bring on his impeachment hearings!
Apparently, Chuck Schumer did a superb job recruiting candidates for the Senate contests. I heard that the Iowa candidate was a spectacular choice. Sherrod Brown was previously the Senator. Roy Cooper was previously the Governor.
I will not hear another word against Chuck Schumer. Anyone who tries to remove him has to get past me.
We have Schumer to thank for taking back the Senate.
I sincerely hope the Dems will not waste time impeaching Trump a third time. They’d need a two-thirds majority in the Senate. Can they really get enough Republican votes while Trump still has two years in office? A risky move and not worth it. So much else to do. Serve the American people by ending the war, creating jobs, lowering the cost of living and raising the federal minimum wage (which is at a disgusting 9 dollars an hour?) New York State’s minimum wage is $17 and change an hour. Investigate the bastard for corruption, for sure, but Hegsgeth and Kennedy are more doable quarry, IMO. And they are totally unfit for their jobs (as is Mafia boss Trump). And don’t forget the horrible Musk and Miller.
Lisa R., hard agree. Let’s not start turning on our own. We know who the enemies are already. And it’s not the Dems. Oh, and the federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Chew on that.