Donald Trump’s chief of staff Susie Wiles resigned, Stephen Miller replaces her

It just occurred to me, days after the blue-tsunami midterms, that this is happening because we’re living in the year of a Fire Horse. Discuss! Speaking of the midterms, conventional political wisdom would indicate that Donald Trump, now the lamest of ducks, would clean house within his administration after the shellacking his party got. But Trump has never been one for convention, so I had no idea what to expect. I was hopeful when the knives came out for Pete Hegseth, and I’ve always got my fingers crossed that Kash Patel will get fired too. But I didn’t expect the first axe to fall on… Susie Wiles, Trump’s chief of staff and one of the worst managers of all time. But wait, it gets worse. Not only is Wiles out, but Trump is replacing her with lizard-man Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump has turned to MAGA favorite Stephen Miller to lead the White House after Republicans got trounced in Tuesday’s midterm elections, losing both chambers of Congress by wide margins. Trump announced the change at the top on Truth Social Friday afternoon, with Miller, his deputy chief of staff, taking over chief of staff duties from Susie Wiles on Monday. Wiles submitted her resignation Thursday night, according to a White House official. The shift from Wiles, a longtime establishment figure in Florida and national political circles, to Miller, the hard-charging architect of the president’s mass-deportation campaign, sends a signal to a fractured Republican Party that Trump intends to strengthen ties to the MAGA base in his final two years in office. It also portends an even more contentious relationship with Democrats in Congress, who have demonized Miller for years. “Miller knows the key issues and is a true believer — and he knows the ecosystem around the issues,” said Steve Bannon, a former senior Trump aide and host of “The War Room” podcast. “Stephen gets parachuted in and takes immediate control.”

[From NBC News]

I said on Twitter that this is like firing Hitler and replacing him with double-Hitler. Susie Wiles was terrible at her job, but Stephen Miller is a million times worse. The thing is, Miller is a terrible manager too. Miller isn’t some seasoned executive with a background in managing all of the moving parts of a complicated business or, you know, a federal government. Miller is the guy writing and forming the MAGA ideology (if we’re even calling it that). He’s the communications guy, the advisor, the ideologue, not the chief of staff or CEO or COO. He’s going to be terrible at this at every level.

Miller’s appointment also gives the incoming Democratic Congress an excuse to not play footsie with this depraved, asinine administration. There will be no compromises with someone like Stephen Miller. Miller’s appointment is Trump doubling-down – hopefully, Democrats will match his energy and rip all of these bridge trolls to shreds.