Prince William’s favorite pub drink? A pint of cider with ice.

Prince William has guest-edited Country Life magazine, a British magazine which celebrates rural life in the UK. King Charles and Queen Camilla have guest-edited previous issues of Country Life, where they used the platform to talk about gardening or farming or whatever. What will be the focus of William’s guest-editing gig? Pubs and drinking.
Prince William has revealed his favourite alcoholic tipple – and it’s certainly a throwback choice.
The Prince of Wales, 44, has shared special insights into his public role and personal tastes in an upcoming issue of Country Life magazine, which he has guest-edited.
These included his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider with ice.
It’s long been known that the Prince is very partial to the fermented apple drink, though we didn’t quite know the details of how he enjoys it.
During a visit to the Bermondsey Beer Mile in March, the Princess of Wales asked her husband: “You like your cider, don’t you?”
He nodded, telling everyone: “I’m a cider man, I like cider. I grew up on cider in the West Country.”
[From Hello Magazine]
Here’s the thing: I love cold beverages as well, and if I was served a beverage without ice, I would be really upset. But I’m American!! Americans are very fond of ice. I thought the British Way™ is to drink all beverages hot, warm or room temperature? Would an average British pub even be open to serving cider with ice? Anyway, yeah, William loves alcohol. He loves football, he loves pubs, he loves cider and beer and cocktails. End of list.
PS…the Country Life cover was just released today and, in typical Illiterate William fashion, there’s possibly a glaring typo on the cover. Wait… so after double-checking, it looks like Kate IS being interviewed, so nevermind!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London, Thursday, March 12, 2026.,Image: 1082306483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kin Cheung/Avalon
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Dog and Duck pub in Soho ahead of this weekend’s coronation.
Pictured: Prince William drinks a pint of cider as he chats to local business people inside the Dog and Duck pub.,Image: 773852202, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067746568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067747322, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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20/01/2026. Scotland . The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Gothenburg Pub in Fallin, near Stirling, to shine a spotlight on unique Scottish heritage traditions and how they are continuing to connect communities and inspire new generations.,Image: 1067747529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince William, Prince of Wales pours a pint alongside Clement Ogbonnaya during his visit to The Prince of Peckham pub in Peckham on June 03, 2026 in London, England. The Prince of Wales visited grassroots initiatives encouraging positive social change.,Image: 1107543867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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17/09/2026. Port Bannatyne, Isle of Bute, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne, to celebrate the role of everyday social connections in building resilient and connected communities. Their Royal Highnesses met the community members whose efforts helped secure the future of the pub and hub, as well as some of the groups that regularly use the facilities, including the local dominoes club, before meeting members of the public outside.,Image: 1135726983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) has a drink as he meets community members and pub regulars while visiting the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of TheDuke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736104, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney share a drink during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales pours a pint with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney during a visit to The Turf public house at Wrexham AFC in Wrexham, to hear about how it plays a key role as a hub for the local area, and the support it provides to local causes
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Rob McElhenney
Where: Wrexham, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2024
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales meeting Aston Villa supporters in a Wetherspoons pub in the centre of Birmingham ahead of an away match at Everton. The Prince spent more than 30 minutes with the season ticket Villa fans, before they headed to the match, after attending the the College of Paramedics inaugural emergency and critical care conference in Birmingham
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales draw beers during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Mar 2026
Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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F*cking dweeb.
What a tw@twaffle.
An absolute nothingburger.
My Grandpa has all his “drinks” served on ice. There’s that….
Are the coders not somewhat cold though? I used to drink them when I lived in the uk 20 years ago. They’re not room temperature are they? Or maybe they are and I don’t remember. Just seems like he likes them colder? Anyways didn’t people freak out about Meghan guest editing Vogue? She was treated like such shit by the BM, my god.
The no ice thing is a complete myth. Any cold drink in the UK will be sold with ice. Cider is always offered with ice, anywhere in the UK. I don’t really drink but when I do it’s a fruity cider (like a strawberry cider) and I’ve never seen cider not served with ice.
I always ask for glasses of extra ice and have never been told no, anywhere in Britain. That’s considered a very normal every day request here and not something anyone would raise an eyebrow at.
The only difference between Britain and America is that Britain will serve a cold drink with maybe 4 big ice cubes, America will serve a cold drink with the glass filled 3/4 of the way up with ice. So we do use less ice, but serving drinks with ice is just as commonplace here as it is in the USA.
I am not sure I’ve ever been served ice in London but I’ve also never specifically asked for it, and the drinks were already cold. Next time I go I’m going to pay more attention LOL.
I find that cider that comes from a cold pump, too cold for me. Cider has more flavour without all that cold.
Really intellectual reports from Scooter.
I don’t see how pointing out that he’s a cider fan
is in any way a good look! Then there’s the photos of him day drinking in a pub but not one word about his so-called work or accomplishments on that visit. He’ just seems fixated on alcohol and little else! LushHead Willy strikes again!
Here we are William gues-tediting Country life magazine promoting himself while Harry’s speech and discussion opening the ‘Lost screen memorial’ at the European parliament in Brussel was life streamed by Reuters and Sky news UK.
Someone at the palace must have decided this was a safe magazine so they all guest edit it now.
William is really trying to brand himself as this “man of the people” who grew up in the countryside and was always heading down to the village pub for a pint of cider – when we all know he grew up in London at KP, Eton, and only spent weekends at Highgrove where it doesn’t seem he left all that frequently, since he had a bar/club in the basement.
Also I really really hope the interview with Kate is all about how young people should get outside more. Without her to tell us that, how would we know?!?!?
As an enthusiastic cider consumer in my drinking days, I can tell you the ice just melts and dilutes the cider. Ol’ one pint Willy strikes again! Cider is typically sold on draft or in bottles in UK pubs, but chilled either way, so no ice required. Packing the glass with ice only got going with the fruity cider craze. If you want a fruity tang, add a slug of blackcurrant cordial. Responsible for many a poor decision, in my case.
Pint of cider over ice is sold in Ireland too; a lovely summer drink. But it is still served cold anyway if you don’t want any ice.
What is he talking about re growing up in the West Country. I thought he said he grew up in pubs (😄)
Is cider an alcoholic beverage? But if Will is drinking it, it must have alcohol. Day drinking in a pub as a royal “event.”. Shaking my head. He’s actually “working”! No, he’s not. The other bar patrons, getting a snootful, are probably ignoring him.
Yes, its what we would call “hard cider” here in the US.
He loves his cider with ich? Sure… Maybe as a starter! It’s not cider with ice which prevents him from rolling out of bed before noon…
All the articles about Willy include one of three topics his hate for Harry (or the entire Sussex family), his drinking or football fandom.. it truly highlights his mediocrity.. he is pathetically boring middle aged white.
And deeply unattractive as well.
Weren’t we told that royals don’t guest edit magazines?
Becks, got it. Thanks.