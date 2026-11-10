Prince William’s favorite pub drink? A pint of cider with ice.

Prince William has guest-edited Country Life magazine, a British magazine which celebrates rural life in the UK. King Charles and Queen Camilla have guest-edited previous issues of Country Life, where they used the platform to talk about gardening or farming or whatever. What will be the focus of William’s guest-editing gig? Pubs and drinking.

Prince William has revealed his favourite alcoholic tipple – and it’s certainly a throwback choice. The Prince of Wales, 44, has shared special insights into his public role and personal tastes in an upcoming issue of Country Life magazine, which he has guest-edited. These included his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider with ice. It’s long been known that the Prince is very partial to the fermented apple drink, though we didn’t quite know the details of how he enjoys it. During a visit to the Bermondsey Beer Mile in March, the Princess of Wales asked her husband: “You like your cider, don’t you?” He nodded, telling everyone: “I’m a cider man, I like cider. I grew up on cider in the West Country.”

[From Hello Magazine]

Here’s the thing: I love cold beverages as well, and if I was served a beverage without ice, I would be really upset. But I’m American!! Americans are very fond of ice. I thought the British Way™ is to drink all beverages hot, warm or room temperature? Would an average British pub even be open to serving cider with ice? Anyway, yeah, William loves alcohol. He loves football, he loves pubs, he loves cider and beer and cocktails. End of list.

PS…the Country Life cover was just released today and, in typical Illiterate William fashion, there’s possibly a glaring typo on the cover. Wait… so after double-checking, it looks like Kate IS being interviewed, so nevermind!