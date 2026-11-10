Prince William’s favorite pub drink? A pint of cider with ice.

Prince William has guest-edited Country Life magazine, a British magazine which celebrates rural life in the UK. King Charles and Queen Camilla have guest-edited previous issues of Country Life, where they used the platform to talk about gardening or farming or whatever. What will be the focus of William’s guest-editing gig? Pubs and drinking.

Prince William has revealed his favourite alcoholic tipple – and it’s certainly a throwback choice.

The Prince of Wales, 44, has shared special insights into his public role and personal tastes in an upcoming issue of Country Life magazine, which he has guest-edited.

These included his fondness for an occasional visit to the pub for a pint of cider with ice.

It’s long been known that the Prince is very partial to the fermented apple drink, though we didn’t quite know the details of how he enjoys it.

During a visit to the Bermondsey Beer Mile in March, the Princess of Wales asked her husband: “You like your cider, don’t you?”

He nodded, telling everyone: “I’m a cider man, I like cider. I grew up on cider in the West Country.”

[From Hello Magazine]

Here’s the thing: I love cold beverages as well, and if I was served a beverage without ice, I would be really upset. But I’m American!! Americans are very fond of ice. I thought the British Way™ is to drink all beverages hot, warm or room temperature? Would an average British pub even be open to serving cider with ice? Anyway, yeah, William loves alcohol. He loves football, he loves pubs, he loves cider and beer and cocktails. End of list.

PS…the Country Life cover was just released today and, in typical Illiterate William fashion, there’s possibly a glaring typo on the cover. Wait… so after double-checking, it looks like Kate IS being interviewed, so nevermind!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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21 Responses to “Prince William’s favorite pub drink? A pint of cider with ice.”

  1. Kitten says:
    November 10, 2026 at 10:49 am

    F*cking dweeb.

    Reply
  2. Waterlilly says:
    November 10, 2026 at 10:52 am

    What a tw@twaffle.

    Reply
  3. Alicky says:
    November 10, 2026 at 10:54 am

    An absolute nothingburger.

    Reply
  4. koko says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:03 am

    My Grandpa has all his “drinks” served on ice. There’s that….

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:06 am

    Are the coders not somewhat cold though? I used to drink them when I lived in the uk 20 years ago. They’re not room temperature are they? Or maybe they are and I don’t remember. Just seems like he likes them colder? Anyways didn’t people freak out about Meghan guest editing Vogue? She was treated like such shit by the BM, my god.

    Reply
  6. Sunday says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:30 am

    The no ice thing is a complete myth. Any cold drink in the UK will be sold with ice. Cider is always offered with ice, anywhere in the UK. I don’t really drink but when I do it’s a fruity cider (like a strawberry cider) and I’ve never seen cider not served with ice.

    I always ask for glasses of extra ice and have never been told no, anywhere in Britain. That’s considered a very normal every day request here and not something anyone would raise an eyebrow at.

    The only difference between Britain and America is that Britain will serve a cold drink with maybe 4 big ice cubes, America will serve a cold drink with the glass filled 3/4 of the way up with ice. So we do use less ice, but serving drinks with ice is just as commonplace here as it is in the USA.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 10, 2026 at 11:59 am

      I am not sure I’ve ever been served ice in London but I’ve also never specifically asked for it, and the drinks were already cold. Next time I go I’m going to pay more attention LOL.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        November 10, 2026 at 12:27 pm

        I find that cider that comes from a cold pump, too cold for me. Cider has more flavour without all that cold.

  7. Tessa says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Really intellectual reports from Scooter.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      November 10, 2026 at 1:38 pm

      I don’t see how pointing out that he’s a cider fan
      is in any way a good look! Then there’s the photos of him day drinking in a pub but not one word about his so-called work or accomplishments on that visit. He’ just seems fixated on alcohol and little else! LushHead Willy strikes again!

      Reply
  8. Monika says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Here we are William gues-tediting Country life magazine promoting himself while Harry’s speech and discussion opening the ‘Lost screen memorial’ at the European parliament in Brussel was life streamed by Reuters and Sky news UK.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:54 am

    Someone at the palace must have decided this was a safe magazine so they all guest edit it now.

    William is really trying to brand himself as this “man of the people” who grew up in the countryside and was always heading down to the village pub for a pint of cider – when we all know he grew up in London at KP, Eton, and only spent weekends at Highgrove where it doesn’t seem he left all that frequently, since he had a bar/club in the basement.

    Also I really really hope the interview with Kate is all about how young people should get outside more. Without her to tell us that, how would we know?!?!?

    Reply
  10. Emma says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:56 am

    As an enthusiastic cider consumer in my drinking days, I can tell you the ice just melts and dilutes the cider. Ol’ one pint Willy strikes again! Cider is typically sold on draft or in bottles in UK pubs, but chilled either way, so no ice required. Packing the glass with ice only got going with the fruity cider craze. If you want a fruity tang, add a slug of blackcurrant cordial. Responsible for many a poor decision, in my case.

    Reply
  11. Tarte Au Citron says:
    November 10, 2026 at 11:59 am

    Pint of cider over ice is sold in Ireland too; a lovely summer drink. But it is still served cold anyway if you don’t want any ice.

    What is he talking about re growing up in the West Country. I thought he said he grew up in pubs (😄)

    Reply
  12. Jferber says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Is cider an alcoholic beverage? But if Will is drinking it, it must have alcohol. Day drinking in a pub as a royal “event.”. Shaking my head. He’s actually “working”! No, he’s not. The other bar patrons, getting a snootful, are probably ignoring him.

    Reply
  13. suoutdoors says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    He loves his cider with ich? Sure… Maybe as a starter! It’s not cider with ice which prevents him from rolling out of bed before noon…

    Reply
  14. Hypocrisy says:
    November 10, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    All the articles about Willy include one of three topics his hate for Harry (or the entire Sussex family), his drinking or football fandom.. it truly highlights his mediocrity.. he is pathetically boring middle aged white.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    Weren’t we told that royals don’t guest edit magazines?

    Reply
  16. jferber says:
    November 10, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    Becks, got it. Thanks.

    Reply

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