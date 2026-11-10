Keira Knightley hasn’t seen ‘Love Actually’ in 23 years & finds it ‘quite creepy’

It’s been 23 years since the release of Love Actually. I loved the film when it came out, and I enjoy a holiday rewatch some years. These days, I’m not really Love Actually’s biggest cheerleader, nor do I think it’s trash. It’s uneven and not all of the little vignettes work, but the ones that work are pretty great. One of the most “iconic” scenes involves Keira Knightley’s Juliet standing in her doorway – with her husband Chiwetel Ejiofor in the next room – as Andrew Lincoln holds up signs to confess his love for her. This scene has been spoofed ever since. At the time, it sort of established Keira as one of the It Girls and British beauties of the day. Well, guess who doesn’t want to talk about Love Actually? Guess who wants everyone to remember that she was only 17 years old when filming those scenes?

You actually shouldn’t quote Love Actually to Keira Knightley. Despite starring in the beloved rom-com, the actress says she essentially remembers nothing about the film, and so the constant references made by fans go right over her head. “I have not watched Love Actually since the premiere, which was when I was 18,” she told Heart. “So, I think I’m the person that knows it the least of anybody. I know that people have a particular look on their face and then they say things to me and I know that means they’re quoting Love Actually but I don’t really know what it is. It means nothing to me.” Knightley points out that she was only working on Love Actually for a week when she was 17 years old. But her brief time on the movie did include one of the most unforgettable and meme’d scenes in big screen history. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, the 2003 rom-com includes a number of separate love stories, including a complicated triangle featuring Knightley’s Juliet, who is recently married to Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor). And yet, she soon learns that Peter’s best friend Mark (Andrew Lincoln) has feelings for her, which he proclaims through a series of cue cards, all while Peter is nearby. Juliet responds by giving Mark a quick kiss, before heading back to her husband. “My big scene with the cards in the doorway felt so easy,” Lincoln previously told Entertainment Weekly. “I just had to hold cards and be in love with Keira Knightley. It’s why cinema is so pure. It’s like a silent film. That was why I totally got it, even on the script level. But I kept saying to Richard, ‘Are you sure I’m not going to come off as a creepy stalker?’” Curtis added, “Retrospectively, I’m aware that Andrew’s role was on the edge. But I think because Andrew was so openhearted and guileless, we knew we’d get away with it.” For her part, Knightley has called the scene “quite creepy,” at least as far as she remembers.

[From EW]

LOL, Keira calling the scene “quite creepy” (which she’s done before) – I think Richard Curtis is correct, it’s on the edge of being creepy and it’s all about how the two actors play the scene. Keira never looks freaked out, and Lincoln plays it like he’s just sort of a sad-sack but not a threat. The message being conveyed on the posters is important context too – he’s not saying “run away with me, leave your husband.” He’s just like… yeah, I have these feelings and I’m sorry. All that being said, Keira has every right to feel how she feels about this movie and these scenes. The fact that she filmed this when she was 17 does add a really creepy dimension too.