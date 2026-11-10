Norfolk woman Aliba Bellingham claims she’s not dating Prince Andrew

In recent coverage of Prince Andrew, sources have folded in some rumors about his new life in Norfolk. Back in January/February, King Charles successfully forced Andrew out of Royal Lodge and into a “cottage” on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. While royalists always claim that Andrew is miserable at Marsh Farm, I have my doubts. It sounds like Charles privately financed a top-to-bottom renovation on Marsh Farm and Andrew is quite comfortable there. It sounds like he regularly hosts shooting parties and socializes with friends. There are rumors that he’s dating someone local too. Well, about that.
A woman who has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has denied being his girlfriend, and has insisted they are friends.
Aliba Bellingham has been spending time with the former prince at his new home Marsh Farm in Norfolk, where he has been exiled after being stripped of his royal titles in the wake of further revelations about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
While it had been reported that he had begun a new relationship with Ms Bellingham, she has denied this and said they are “just acquaintances”.
The keen horse rider told the Mail on Sunday: “We hang out from time to time and talk about horses and dogs — that’s what we have in common. We get on well. He loves his horses. I’m not the sort of person to dwell on things in another person’s past. I think Andrew has found Norfolk to be a very welcoming area and that he’ll enjoy living here.
“But there’s no question of me being a ‘girlfriend’, we’re just acquaintances. I think the rumours began when an American journalist got to hear I’d been to tea with him, and then made two plus two equal five.”
Ms Bellingham, who is the sister of Conservative peer Lord Bellingham, has her own royal connections with her godmother being Frances Shand Kydd, the mother of Princess Diana.
A source told The Times: “Don’t believe all that poor Andy crap. He’s having a very nice time, thank you very much. He goes out, goes shooting with friends, sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He’s not sitting around feeling sorry for himself any more.”
[From The Independent]
Basically, this woman is a Turnip Toff, part of the “Norfolk set” of aristocrats and old-money types. I bet she’s friends with Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage too. And I don’t doubt that the Turnip Toffs are fine with Andrew. I think most people in that sphere are fine with him and none of them see him as a monster. As for whether Bellingham is “the girlfriend,” I don’t know. Andrew is 66 years old, and he seems like the type to have multiple “lady friends” in their 40s and 50s.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. This is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.,Image: 1037851355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
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Prince Andrew looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025.,Image: 990282267, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Avalon
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Prince Andrew – The Duke of York departs an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294440, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Prince Andrew – Duke of York arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990307773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Todays front pages with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,Image: 1071161923, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
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Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew pictured taking advantage of the warm spring weather by enjoying a horse ride before driving out of Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew enjoys a serene horseback ride in Windsor, accompanied by a groom. The Prince, was dressed in traditional riding attire.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, was seen enjoying a horseback ride in Windsor, just days after Virginia Giuffre, his accuser, publicly revealed she was given “four days to live” following a serious bus crash.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew is all smiles as he enjoys a leisurely horseback ride through Windsor, accompanied by a companion on a crisp day out in the countryside.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew was seen riding his horse through the Windsor countryside.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
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She wasn’t letting *that* story just sit!
Oh, she’s “dating” him, alright. She just doesn’t want protesters at her door.
Yep. She doesn’t dwell on a person’s past, really?! A past as vile as Andrew’s?! And is it really all in the past? Zero morals, this woman.
He is not exactly “cutting a dash” as I read someplace to describe a no longer hunky man who thinks he is lol…
Not the kind to person to dwell on things in the past, Jesus lady. He didn’t accidentally step on someone’s foot or call someone by the wrong name, he participated in trafficking women and children. F*ck these people forever.
Also, I know it would’ve been trumpeted before now, but I find it confusing that Camille’s maiden name was Shand and Diana’s mother had Shand in her name if they aren’t related.
Both families trace back up to Scotland, but while there is some overlap in which regions there doesn’t appear to be overlap in family members. I looked back to the late 1700s.
Camillas’ Shand ancestors were really insistent on using the name William, at least once there was a father named William whose father was William, and also the son William used William for his eldest son and then RE-used it for a later son after Eldest William died.
Also apparently there has historically been some inconsistency as to whether hyphens get involved with these double-barrel surnames. It does seem like usually the hyphen comes into play if the double surname gets inherited in its’ entirety and no hyphens if it’s just using the mothers’ maiden name as an especially prominent middle name, but Shand Kidd had been passed down intact with no hyphen for several generations except one guy in the middle who decided to hyphenize (he was not a William).
“I’m not the sort of person to dwell on things in another person’s past”
OMFG!!! Try to imagine your daughter has been trafficked and now one of elites that had their way with her are now in your circles, but don’t worry that was in their past. Or how about the Nazi’s in charge of the gas chambers. No worries, they don’t do that any more.
She’s too old for him.
So an article in The Independent quotes both the Mail on Sunday & The Times? Do any of these people do their own journalism?????