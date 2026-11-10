The National Dog Show welcomes three new breeds including the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier



The American Kennel Club has a very regimented system for recognizing new dog breeds. While I’m usually a sucker for getting into the weeds on tedious details, I just can’t absorb AKC’s rules. I’m too busy looking at da floofs! Also, I’m staunchly adopt-don’t-shop and pro mutt. So when they determine new breeds or when dog shows air on TV, I tune in for mass floof appreciation; for displays of individual pooch personality over fussy purebred qualifications. That preamble to say, three newly AKC recognized breeds will be competing for the first time at this month’s National Dog Show. AKC actually announced the new breeds months ago, but now is their moment to trot on the national stage. And the new contestants are: the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, and the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier. I like that even though it’s a national competition, the entrants have a decidedly international presence.

Three new breeds are joining the pack at this year’s National Dog Show, and their names are just as memorable as their personalities. The Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier will make their National Dog Show competition debuts November 14 through 15 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. The annual event will feature as many as 2,000 dogs competing across 205 eligible breeds and varieties, according to the show’s official website. The three breeds received full American Kennel Club recognition on January 1, 2026, bringing the organization’s total number of recognized breeds to 205. While they’re new to the AKC competition roster, none is actually a newcomer to the dog world. Each has a history that stretches back well beyond its official recognition in the United States. The Basset Fauve de Bretagne is a short-legged French hunting hound with a rough, fawn-colored coat. Originally bred to hunt rabbits, the breed is known for its outgoing personality, intelligence and determination. The Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, whose name translates to “Russian Colored Lapdog,” is a small companion breed with a thick, wavy or curly coat. The affectionate dogs typically weigh between 7 and 9 pounds and are part of the Bichon family. The Teddy Roosevelt Terrier is an American breed named in honor of the 26th president. Despite the name, Theodore Roosevelt did not create the breed. A short-legged variety of the Rat Terrier, the energetic dogs were originally bred to help control rats and other vermin. The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will be taped during the Nov. 14 competition and air nationally on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, immediately following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The two-hour broadcast is hosted by John O’Hurley and Mary Carillo, with commentary from David Frei.

[From Parade]

Da floofs!! I love them all; the friendly faces and apricot-hued coats of the Basset Fauve de Bretagnes, and the fiercely intelligent eyes of the Teddy Roosevelt Terriers. Though if I’m being honest, I did expect a breed named after TR to sport some kind of mustache — like 2023 National Dog Show winner Stache, the Sealyham Terrier — something these sleek-coated terrier brethren obviously lack. However, it was all over for me once I saw the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonkas. They have my heart! Frankly, it felt like looking in a mirror, if only their curls were tighter as opposed to wavy. But overall “I can’t be tamed” and/or “I needed 20 more minutes to get ready” appearance vibes? (Hey, “disheveled” is part of the breed description!) Check. Short stature? Check Check. Quirky pony-top? (The vertical cousin of the ubiquitous ponytail.) Check Plus! Basically, if I were a dog, I’d be the proud mutt puppy of a French Poodle and Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka. And I’ll be barking for my Bolonki kin at the National Dog Show this Thanksgiving!